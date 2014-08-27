Bone Cancer
2nd Edition
Primary Bone Cancers and Bone Metastases
Description
Bone Cancer, Second Edition comprehensively investigates key discoveries in the field of bone biology over the last five years that have led to the development of entirely new areas for investigation, such as therapies which combine surgery and biological approaches. The Second Edition expands on the original overview of bone cancer development (physiology and pathophysiology), with key chapters from the first edition, and offers numerous new chapters describing the new concepts of bone cancer biology and therapy, for both primary bone tumors as well as bone metastases. Each chapter has been written by internationally recognized specialists on the bone cancer microenvironment, bone metastases, osteoclast biology in bone cancer, proteomics, bone niche, circulating tumor cells, and clinical trials.
Given the global prevalence of breast and prostate cancers, knowledge of bone biology has become essential for everyone within the medical and cancer research communities. Bone Cancer continues to offer the only translational reference to cover all aspects of primary bone cancer and bone metastases – from bench to bedside: development (cellular and molecular mechanisms), genomic and proteomic analyses, clinical analyses (histopathology, imaging, pain monitoring), as well as new therapeutic approaches and clinical trials for primary bone tumors and bone metastases.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive, translational source for all aspects of primary bone cancer and bone metastases in one reference work
- Provides a common language for cancer researchers, bone biologists, oncologists, and radiologists to discuss bone tumors and how bone cancer metastases affects each major organ system
- Offers insights to research clinicians (oncologists and radiologists) into understanding the molecular basis of bone cancer, leading to more well-informed diagnoses and treatment of tumors and metastases
- Offers insights to bone biologists into how clinical observations and practices can feed back into the research cycle and, therefore, can contribute to the development of more targeted genomic and proteomic assays
Readership
Bone biologists, cancer researchers, oncologists, orthopedic surgeons, radiologists and other specialists in cancer imaging; Medical libraries; graduate academic libraries
Table of Contents
I BASIC ASPECTS OF BONE CANCERS
Section 1: Epidemiology of bone cancer
1. Epidemiology of primary bone tumors and economical aspects of bone metastases
ESTHER I. HAUBEN, PANCRAS C.W. HOGENDOORN
Section 2: Bone microenvironment and bone cancer
2. Tumor–bone interactions: there is no place like bone
PIERRICK G.J. FOURNIER, PATRICIA JUÀREZ, THERESA A. GUISE
3. Stem cell niches in the bone–bone marrow organ and their significance for hematopoieticand non-hematopoietic cancer
MARA RIMINUCCI, BENEDETTO SACCHETTI, PAOLO BIANCO
4. Deregulation of osteoblast differentiation in primary bone cancers
PIERRE J. MARIE, OLIVIA FROMIGUÉ, DOMINIQUE MODROWSKI
5. Contribution of osteoclasts to the bone–tumor niche
JAMES R. EDWARDS
6. Involvement of osteocytes in cancer bone niche
EVANGELOS TERPOS, DIMITRIOS CHRISTOULAS
7. Role of mesenchymal stem cells in bone cancer; initiation, propagation and metastasis
ANNE-MARIE CLETON-JANSEN
8. Gap junction in bone remodeling and in primary bone tumors: osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma
JULIE TALBOT, AUDREY LAMORA, VERENA STRESING, FRANCK VERRECCHIA
9. Macrophages and pathophysiology of bone cancers
SOFIA SOUSA, JORMA A. MÄÄTTÄ
10. Cytokines and bone cancers
BÉNÉDICTE BROUNAIS-LE ROYER, FRÉDÉRIC BLANCHARD
11. Technical aspects: how do we best prepare bone samples for proper histological analysis?
DANIEL CHAPPARD
Section 3: Markers of bone cancer (cells, genes and proteins)
12. Bone remodeling markers and bone cancer
MARKUS J. SEIBEL
13. Cancer stem cells in representative bone tumors: osteosarcoma, Ewing sarcoma and metastases from breast and prostate carcinomas
VALÈRIE TRICHET
14. Homeobox genes from the Dlx family and bone cancers
BENJAMIN NAVET, FRÉDÉRIC LÉZOT
15. MicroRNA implication in therapeutic resistance and metastatic dissemination of bone-associated tumors
LIDIA RODRIGUEZ, CAMILLE JACQUES, BENJAMIN ORY
16. Hypoxia and angiogenesis: from primary tumor to bone metastasis
KIMBERLEY J. REEVES, NICOLA J. BROWN
II PRIMARY BONE TUMORS
Section 1: Specific biological aspects
17. Modeling osteosarcoma: in vitro and in vivo approaches
CARL R. WALKLEY
18. Stemness markers of osteosarcoma
VIRGINIA TIRINO, FRANCESCA PAINO, FEDERICA PAPACCIO, MARCELLA LA NOCE, GIANPAOLO PAPACCIO, VINCENZO DESIDERIO
19. Molecular pathology of osteosarcoma
SHUKO HARADA, SHI WEI, GENE P. SIEGAL
20. Gene and proteomic profiling of osteosarcoma
ANA PATIÑO-GARCÍA, FERNANDO LECANDA
21. Ewing sarcoma family of tumors
JOSEPH LUDWIG
22. Biology of Ewing sarcoma
FRANCK TIRODE
23. Osteoclast-rich lesions of bone: a clinical and molecular overview
ADRIENNE M. FLANAGAN, ROBERTO TIRABOSCO, PANAGIOTIS D. GIKAS
24. Markers for bone sarcomas
GONZAGUE DE PINIEUX, ANNE GOMEZ-BROUCHET, CORINNE BOUVIER
25. Margins and bone tumors – what are we talking about?
FRANCOIS GOUIN, MARIE-FRANCOISE HEYMANN
26. Cytogenetics of bone tumors
JIYUN LEE, ANDREA R. STERNENBERGER, SHIBO LI
27. Genetic aspects of bone tumors
SHAMINI SELVARAJAH, PAUL C. PARK, MARIA ZIELENSKA, JEREMY A. SQUIRE
28. Cytogenetic and molecular genetic alterations in bone tumors
TARJA NIINI, SAKARI KNUUTILA
29. Genetics of giant cell tumors of bone
BERTRAND ISIDOR, GUILLAUME ODRI, FRANÇOIS GOUIN, MARIE FRANÇOISE HEYMANN
Section 2: Pre-clinical and clinical aspects
Animal models
30. Mammalian models of bone sarcomas
SANDER M. BOTTER, MATTHIAS J.E. ARLT, WALTER BORN, BRUNO FUCHS
31. Zebrafish models for studying bone cancers: mutants, transgenic fish and embryos
ANNE-MARIE CLETON-JANSEN
Imaging
32. Imaging of bone sarcomas
HIMABINDU MIKKILINENI, HAKAN ILASLAN, MURALI SUNDARAM
New therapeutic approaches
33. New therapeutic targets in Ewing sarcoma: from pre-clinical proof-of-concept to clinical trials
NADÈGE CORRADINI, FRANÇOISE REDINI
34. Therapeutic approaches for bone sarcomas
ANDREAS F. MAVROGENIS, PIETRO RUGGIERI
35. Chondrosarcoma of bone: diagnosis and therapy
ARNE STREITBUERGER, GEORG GOSHEGER, JENDRIK HARDES
36. Apoptosis and drug resistance in malignant bone tumors
UDO KONTNY, ANDREJ LISSAT
37. Giant cell tumors of bone
OLFA DERBEL, JEAN-YVES BLAY
III BONE METASTASES
Section 1: Specific biological aspects
38. EMT process in bone metastasis
DINGCHENG GAO, ERIK W. THOMPSON, VIVEK MITTAL
39. Histopathology of skeletal metastases
PING TANG, DAVID G. HICKS
40. Disseminated tumor cells in bone marrow of cancer patients
K. PANTEL, CATHERINE ALIX-PANABIERES
41. MicroRNA-mediated regulation of bone metastasis formation: from primary tumors to skeleton
MARTINE CROSET, PHILIPPE CLÉZARDIN
42. Myeloma and osteoclast relationship
NICOLA GIULIANI, MARINA BOLZONI, REGIS BATAILLE
Section 2: Pre-clinical and clinical aspects
Animal models of bone metastases
43. In vivo models used in studies of bone metastases
INGUNN HOLEN, MICHELLE A. LAWSON
Imaging of bone metastases
44. Interventional radiologic techniques in management of bone tumors
CLEMENS REISINGER, PAUL I. MALLINSON, HONG CHOU, PETER L. MUNK, HUGUE A. OUELLETTE
45. Diagnosis of bone metastases in urological malignancies – an update
NATHAN LAWRENTSCHUK, NIEROSHAN RAJARUBENDRA, DAMIEN BOLTON
46. Pre-clinical molecular imaging of "the seed and the soil" in bone metastasis
GEERTJE VAN DER HORST, JEROEN T. BUIJS, GABRI VAN DER PLUIJM
Bone pain and cancer
47. Mechanisms and management of bone cancer pain
PATRICK W. O’DONNELL, DENIS R. CLOHISY
48. Bone cancer: current opinion in palliative care
PATRICK W. MANTYH, MICHELLE L. THOMPSON, STEPHANE CHARTIER, MICHELLE FEALK
49. Involvement of sympathetic nerves in bone metastasis
FLORENT ELEFTERIOU, PRESTON CAMPBELL
50. Pain control with palliative radiotherapy in patients with bone metastases
MARKO POPOVIC, RONALD CHOW, NICHOLAS LAO, GILLIAN BEDARD, EDWARD CHOW
New therapeutic approaches
51. Cellular and molecular actions of bisphosphonates
SIMON JUNANKAR, MICHAEL J. ROGERS
52. The use of nitrogen-bisphosphonates to capture the potent anti-tumor arsenal
of human peripheral blood 'YS T cells for the treatment of bone cancer metastasis
SHIRIN KALYAN, WEI HE, DIETER KABELITZ
53. Systemic treatment of bone metastases in castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC):
pre-clinical to clinical point of view
CHRISTIAN THOMAS, FRANCOIS LAMOUREUX
54. A multitargeted approach to treating bone metastases
DANIEL F. CAMACHO, KENNETH J. PIENTA
55. Bone metastases in prostate cancer: pathophysiology, clinical complications, actual treatment, and future directions
FERNANDA G. HERRERA, THOMAS TAWADROS, DOMINIK R. BERTHOLD
56. Bone-targeted agents and skeletal-related events in breast cancer patients with bone metastases
ALEXANDER H.G. PATERSON
57. Bone metastases – current status of bone-targeted treatments
ROBERT COLEMAN
58. Bone metastases, clinical trials II: zoledronic acid and denosumab in the prevention of bone metastases
MICHAEL GNANT
About the Editor
Dominique Heymann
Dominique Heymann studied cell biology, biochemistry and immunology in INSERM (French NIH) unit 211 at the University of Nantes and received his Ph.D. in 1995. He was appointed Associate Professor in 2001 in the Department of Histology and Embryology. In 2009, he was awarded a personal Chair of Histology and Embryology.
Currently he is the Quality Control Manager of the Tissue Bank and Gene and Cellular Therapy Unit at Nantes Hospital. He heads a laboratory research group (INSERM UMR 957) of 65 people at the Faculty of Medicine, where the pathogenesis of primary bone tumours, and more specifically, the role of bone microenvironment (osteoclasts, mesenchymal stem cells, OPG/RANK/RANKL, IL-6 and MCSF cytokine family) in tumour growth is studied.
In 2006, Dominique Heymann won the Paul Mathieu prize from the National Academy of Medicine for his work entitled “From the osteolytic process associated to primary bone tumors to the development of bi-therapies for osteosarcoma”. He was on the national scientific advisory board of INSERM (2008-2012) and is now Co-Chairman of INSERM scientific commission n°5 (“Physiology and pathophysiology of endocrine, bone, skin and gastrointestinal tissues”). He has authored approximately 180 publications in peer- reviewed journals, more than 300 abstracts and 20 book chapters. He is also Associate Editor of Life Sciences, Academic Editor of PLoS ONE, Editor-in-Chief of the Open Bone Journal and serves on the Editorial Board of Current Medicine Chemistry, European Journal of Pharmacology, and Journal of Bone Oncology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Faculty of Medicine, University of Nantes; Head of Pathophysiology of Bone Resorption and Therapy of Primitive Bone Tumors, INSERM, Nantes, France
Reviews
"...a comprehensive description of bone tumors from basic to clinical aspects by the most recent data available...specifically useful to medical students and scientists, health professionals, researchers and teachers working in the osteo-articular field." --Anticancer Research
"Reviewing the current advances in the progression and therapeutic approaches to bone cancer is an extremely challenging task. Bone cancer is not a single disease; rather, it is a field comprising a diverse and complex range of malignancies, from primary bone tumors of stromal cell origin, to hematopoietic malignancies and secondary metastatic bone disease. Dominique Heymann has assembled an exciting, comprehensive and up-to-date series of reviews contributed by experts in the basic and clinical aspects of bone research. In the past decade, our understanding of cancers involving bone has increased tremendously, underpinned by advances in the cellular, molecular and biochemical mechanisms of bone cell interactions in health and disease, together with advances in genetics, diagnostics, imaging and therapeutic strategies. All these aspects are covered in this timely volume, which will galvanize further cooperative efforts in the coming years between basic researchers, oncologists and pathologists towards understanding the causes of different bone cancers and translating this knowledge into the clinic." --Agi E. Grigoriadis, PhD, Departments of Craniofacial Development and Orthodontics, King's College London, United Kingdom
"Our understanding of bone biology and diseases has strikingly progressed in the last decade. In parallel, the processes that lead to various forms of cancer have been further unraveled and the mechanisms leading to metastatic spread further explored. In this book, Dr. Heymann has gathered some of the world experts on these subjects to explore the cutting edge where these fields merge in the context of bone cancer and metastasis, their pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment. This encompassing book will undoubtedly meet the needs of residents and fellows as well as expert clinicians and scientists." --Roland Baron, Professor, Harvard Medical School, Boston MA, USA