"...a comprehensive description of bone tumors from basic to clinical aspects by the most recent data available...specifically useful to medical students and scientists, health professionals, researchers and teachers working in the osteo-articular field." --Anticancer Research

"Reviewing the current advances in the progression and therapeutic approaches to bone cancer is an extremely challenging task. Bone cancer is not a single disease; rather, it is a field comprising a diverse and complex range of malignancies, from primary bone tumors of stromal cell origin, to hematopoietic malignancies and secondary metastatic bone disease. Dominique Heymann has assembled an exciting, comprehensive and up-to-date series of reviews contributed by experts in the basic and clinical aspects of bone research. In the past decade, our understanding of cancers involving bone has increased tremendously, underpinned by advances in the cellular, molecular and biochemical mechanisms of bone cell interactions in health and disease, together with advances in genetics, diagnostics, imaging and therapeutic strategies. All these aspects are covered in this timely volume, which will galvanize further cooperative efforts in the coming years between basic researchers, oncologists and pathologists towards understanding the causes of different bone cancers and translating this knowledge into the clinic." --Agi E. Grigoriadis, PhD, Departments of Craniofacial Development and Orthodontics, King's College London, United Kingdom

"Our understanding of bone biology and diseases has strikingly progressed in the last decade. In parallel, the processes that lead to various forms of cancer have been further unraveled and the mechanisms leading to metastatic spread further explored. In this book, Dr. Heymann has gathered some of the world experts on these subjects to explore the cutting edge where these fields merge in the context of bone cancer and metastasis, their pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment. This encompassing book will undoubtedly meet the needs of residents and fellows as well as expert clinicians and scientists." --Roland Baron, Professor, Harvard Medical School, Boston MA, USA