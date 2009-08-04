Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology
1st Edition
A Volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series, Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology: A Volume in the Diagnostic Pathology Series, by Andrew L. Folpe, MD and Carrie Y. Inwards, MD, packs today's most essential bone and soft tissue pathology know-how into a compact, high-yield format! The book's pragmatic, well-organized approach—complemented by abundant full-color, high-quality illustrations and at-a-glance tables—makes it easy to access the information you need to quickly and accurately identify pathology specimens. Best of all, Expert Consult functionality provides online access to the full text of the book, downloadable illustrations for your personal use, and more. The result is a practical, affordable reference for study and review as well as for everyday clinical practice.
Key Features
- Includes access to the complete contents online, fully searchable, downloadable illustrations for your personal use, and more, allowing you to consult the text a quick, convenient manner.
- Reviews normal histology before examining abnormal findings, enabling you to conveniently compare their characteristics in one place at one time.
- Covers both neoplastic and non-neoplastic conditions of bone and soft tissue to equip you to meet a wide range of diagnostic challenges.
- Uses a consistent, user-friendly format to explore each entity's clinical features, pathologic features (gross and microscopic), ancillary studies, differential diagnoses, and prognostic and therapeutic considerations...making it easy to locate specific information on a particular entity.
- Features abundant boxes and tables throughout that enhance the presentation and accessibility of the material.
- Offers nearly 1,000 full-color, high-quality illustrations that demonstrate the key features of a wide variety of pathologic lesions to facilitate greater accuracy in identification of specimens.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 4th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719475
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246408
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443066887
About the Authors
Andrew L. Folpe Author
Dr. Folpe is the author of over 170 medical publications, principally in the areas of soft tissue pathology and diagnostic immunohistochemistry, the co-author of the 6th edition of Enzinger and Weiss’ Soft Tissue Tumors and the most recent Armed Forces Institute of Pathology Fascicle on Soft Tissue Tumors, the co-author of Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology: A Volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series, and a member of the consensus conferences for the 3rd and 4th editions of the WHO Classification of Tumors of Soft Tissue and Bone. Dr. Folpe also serves on the editorial boards of numerous pathology and dermatopathology journals. He has lectured widely on various aspects of soft tissue pathology and diagnostic immunohistochemistry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Director, Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology Fellowship, College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
Carrie Inwards Author
Dr Nielsen has written extensively on neoplastic and non-neoplastic diseases and of bone and soft tissue. He is the co-author of several book chapters, has participated in writing several sections over the last few years for the World Health Organization (WHO) Classification of Tumours of Soft Tissue and Bone, and co-authored Diagnostic Pathology: Bone. Dr. Nielsen is a regular speaker at national and international pathology and orthopedic courses
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Director, Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA