"Moorad is a master of his subject. He is a rare financial markets author, in being both highly readable and yet still informative to practitioners. The academic will find a lot to admire in this comprehensive and lucid guide. The reader will come to treat this book as his bible." - David Wileman, CEO, King & Shaxson Bond Brokers Limited, Old Mutual plc. "Moorad has written an excellent handbook on fixed income markets. It provides a broad ranging practitioner"s guide to all instruments and trading approaches that make fixed income an exciting market." - Jan Loeys, Global Head of Fixed Income Research, J.P.Morgan & Co. "The Author writes very lucidly on fixed income issues and combines mathematics and text very effectively. I found the chapters interesting and easy to read." - Dr Stephen Satchell, Fellow of Trinity College, a Reader in Financial Econometrics at the University of Cambridge, and Visiting Professor at Birkbeck College, City University Business School. "In the "Bond and Money Markets", Moorad Choudhry has managed to combine the clarity of explanation vital to students of the subject with sufficient content and detail to ensure that even the experienced practitioner will find this book an invaluable asset. To have covered such a complex area so effectively within one reference book is a notable achievement, to have done so with such obvious enthusiasm only adds to the excellence of this work." - Martin Barber, Partner, Financial Services, KPMG Consulting. "A fantastic achievement and set to become the premier reference on global debt capital markets. Written in the author"s trademark accessible style, this is a superlative and enthusiastic contribution to the financial economics literature." - Daniel Shakhani, Global Credit Strategy, Goldman Sachs International. "After spending a lifetime reading dry prose in capital markets texts, this is like a fresh breeze from an author with knowledge and experience. The conversational style, real worked examples and excellent illustrations make the understanding of complex issues very easy. In my opinion everyone from market professionals to market novices will find something of great value in this book, and most will end up with a well thumbed copy." - Pantea Rezaifard, Vice President, Corporate and Sovereign Trading, Merrill Lynch.