Bond and Money Markets: Strategy, Trading, Analysis

"Moorad is a master of his subject. He is a rare financial markets author, in being both highly readable and yet still informative to practitioners... The reader will come to treat this book as his bible." --David Wileman, CEO, King & Shaxson Bond Brokers Limited, Old Mutual plc.

"Choudhry has managed to combine the clarity of explanation vital to students of the subject with sufficient content and detail to ensure that even the experienced practitioner will find this book an invaluable asset." --Martin Barber, Partner, Financial Services, KPMG Consulting

"A fantastic achievement and set to become the premier reference on global debt capital markets...a superlative and enthusiastic contribution to the financial economics literature." --Daniel Shakhani, Global Credit Strategy, Goldman Sachs International

"The book explains and analyses all aspects of the bond and money markets and is both an introduction for newcomers and an advanced text for experienced market practitioners and graduate students. Those with experience of the industry at all levels will find the book invaluable as a standard reference work." --Securities & Investment Review, July-Aug 2001