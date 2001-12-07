Body Fluids & Electrolytes - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323060813

Body Fluids & Electrolytes - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource

8th Edition

A Programmed Presentation

Authors: Elizabeth Speakman Norma Weldy
eBook ISBN: 9780323060813
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 7th December 2001
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323060813

About the Author

Elizabeth Speakman

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Nursing, Community College of Nursing, Philadelphia, PA

Norma Weldy

Affiliations and Expertise

Goshen College, Goshen, IN

