Board Stiff TEE - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455738052, 9781455737598

Board Stiff TEE

2nd Edition

Transesophageal Echocardiography: ExpertConsult Online and Print

Authors: Christopher Gallagher John Sciarra Steven Ginsberg
eBook ISBN: 9781455737598
eBook ISBN: 9780323246484
Paperback ISBN: 9781455738052
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st March 2013
Page Count: 304
Description

Learn TEE the fun and effortless way! Dr. Gallagher returns with the 2nd edition of Board Stiff TEE: Transesophageal Echocardiography, following the same humorous, digestible writing style that made the last edition a runaway best seller. This highly effective, enjoyable, and affordable medical reference book is not only ideal for those taking the boards; it is also a great overview for anyone looking to stay up-to-date on this increasingly important monitoring modality.

Key Features

  • Get a detailed review of all of the PTEeXAM topics listed by the National Board of Echocardiography, written in a digestible, humorous, and engaging style.
  • Understand difficult concepts and problems with the help of 150 schematic drawings.
  • Access comprehensive, problem-solving guidance on quantitative aspects of TEE through a practical appendix that includes gradients, valve areas, and chamber pressures.
  • Master TEE and confidently take the PTEeExam with Board Stiff TEE: Transesophageal Echocardiography!

Table of Contents

1 The Yellow Brick Road

2 Principles of Ultrasound

3 Transducers and Instrumentation

4 Equipment, Infection Control, and Safety

5 Principles of Doppler Ultrasound

6 Quantitative M-mode and Two-Dimensional Echocardiography

7 Quantitative Doppler

8 Doppler Profiles and Assessment of Diastolic Function

9 Cardiac Anatomy

10 Pericardium and Extra-Cardiac Structures: Anatomy and Pathology

11 Pathology of the Cardiac Valves

12 Intra-cardiac Masses and Devices

13 Left Ventricular Systolic Function

14 Segmental Left Ventricular Systolic Function

15 The 17 Segment Model

16 Assessment of Perioperative Events and Problems

17 Congenital Heart Disease

18 Artifacts and Pitfalls

19 Related Diagnostic Modalities

20 Intraoperative 3-D Echocardiography

21 The Structured TEE Examination

22 Sonographic Formulas

23 Hemo-dynamo Doc

24 Test Questions

About the Author

Christopher Gallagher

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Residency Director, Stony Brook Department of Anesthesia, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY, USA

John Sciarra

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Anesthesiology, Fellowship Program Director, University of Miami, Miami, FL, USA

Steven Ginsberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Program Director of Cardiothoracic Anesthesia Fellowship, UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

