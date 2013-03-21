Board Stiff TEE
2nd Edition
Transesophageal Echocardiography: ExpertConsult Online and Print
Description
Learn TEE the fun and effortless way! Dr. Gallagher returns with the 2nd edition of Board Stiff TEE: Transesophageal Echocardiography, following the same humorous, digestible writing style that made the last edition a runaway best seller. This highly effective, enjoyable, and affordable medical reference book is not only ideal for those taking the boards; it is also a great overview for anyone looking to stay up-to-date on this increasingly important monitoring modality.
Key Features
- Get a detailed review of all of the PTEeXAM topics listed by the National Board of Echocardiography, written in a digestible, humorous, and engaging style.
- Understand difficult concepts and problems with the help of 150 schematic drawings.
- Access comprehensive, problem-solving guidance on quantitative aspects of TEE through a practical appendix that includes gradients, valve areas, and chamber pressures.
- Master TEE and confidently take the PTEeExam with Board Stiff TEE: Transesophageal Echocardiography!
Table of Contents
1 The Yellow Brick Road
2 Principles of Ultrasound
3 Transducers and Instrumentation
4 Equipment, Infection Control, and Safety
5 Principles of Doppler Ultrasound
6 Quantitative M-mode and Two-Dimensional Echocardiography
7 Quantitative Doppler
8 Doppler Profiles and Assessment of Diastolic Function
9 Cardiac Anatomy
10 Pericardium and Extra-Cardiac Structures: Anatomy and Pathology
11 Pathology of the Cardiac Valves
12 Intra-cardiac Masses and Devices
13 Left Ventricular Systolic Function
14 Segmental Left Ventricular Systolic Function
15 The 17 Segment Model
16 Assessment of Perioperative Events and Problems
17 Congenital Heart Disease
18 Artifacts and Pitfalls
19 Related Diagnostic Modalities
20 Intraoperative 3-D Echocardiography
21 The Structured TEE Examination
22 Sonographic Formulas
23 Hemo-dynamo Doc
24 Test Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 21st March 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737598
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246484
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455738052
About the Author
Christopher Gallagher
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Residency Director, Stony Brook Department of Anesthesia, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY, USA
John Sciarra
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Anesthesiology, Fellowship Program Director, University of Miami, Miami, FL, USA
Steven Ginsberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Program Director of Cardiothoracic Anesthesia Fellowship, UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, NJ, USA