Physiological Pharmacology, Volume V: Blood describes the interrelationships between pharmacology and blood. This volume is organized into five parts encompassing 16 chapters that consider the effect of therapeutic agents on the physiology of blood, whether it be coagulation, the white cells, red cells, or platelets.

The opening part deals first with the physiology of blood coagulation and the mode of action of anticoagulants. This part also covers the mechanism of thrombogenesis and thrombolysis, as well as the in vivo actions of thrombolytic agents. The subsequent parts initially examine the biochemistry and physiology of platelets, hematopoietic stem cells, and white cells. These topics are followed by discussions of the mechanism of thrombocytosis and clinical manifestations of thrombocythemia, as well as the mechanisms of immunologic drug effect on blood cells. These parts also explore the effects of drugs on myelopoiesis and the physiological and immunological activities of lymphocytes. The closing part reviews the iron, vitamin B12, folic acid, erythropoietin, and transferrin components of red blood cells. This part also examines the mechanism of erythropoietic cellular proliferation and the initiation of hyperoxia.

This book is intended primarily to physiological pharmacologists, hematologists, and researchers.