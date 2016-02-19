Blood
1st Edition
Description
Physiological Pharmacology, Volume V: Blood describes the interrelationships between pharmacology and blood. This volume is organized into five parts encompassing 16 chapters that consider the effect of therapeutic agents on the physiology of blood, whether it be coagulation, the white cells, red cells, or platelets.
The opening part deals first with the physiology of blood coagulation and the mode of action of anticoagulants. This part also covers the mechanism of thrombogenesis and thrombolysis, as well as the in vivo actions of thrombolytic agents. The subsequent parts initially examine the biochemistry and physiology of platelets, hematopoietic stem cells, and white cells. These topics are followed by discussions of the mechanism of thrombocytosis and clinical manifestations of thrombocythemia, as well as the mechanisms of immunologic drug effect on blood cells. These parts also explore the effects of drugs on myelopoiesis and the physiological and immunological activities of lymphocytes. The closing part reviews the iron, vitamin B12, folic acid, erythropoietin, and transferrin components of red blood cells. This part also examines the mechanism of erythropoietic cellular proliferation and the initiation of hyperoxia.
This book is intended primarily to physiological pharmacologists, hematologists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume V
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Walter S. Root (1902-1972)
I. Coagulation
A. The Physiology of Blood Coagulation
I. Introduction
II. The Extrinsic Pathway of Thrombin Formation
III. The Intrinsic Pathway of Thrombin Formation
IV. The Formation of the Prothrombin-Converting Principle
V. The Formation of Thrombin
VI. The Formation of Fibrin
VII. The Role of Vitamin K in the Synthesis of Clotting Factors
VIII. Fletcher Factor
IX. Complement and Clotting
X. Physiological Inhibitors of Blood Coagulation
XI. L'Envoi
References
B. Anticoagulants
I. Introduction
II. Clinically Used Anticoagulant Drugs
References
C. Thrombogenesis
I. Introduction
II. The Vessel Wall
III. Platelets and Thrombosis
IV. Blood Coagulation
V. Inhibitory and Clearance Mechanisms
VI. Conclusion
References
D. Thrombolysis and Thrombolytic Agents
I. Introduction
II. Plasminogen-Plasmin Enzyme System
III. In Vivo Actions of the Plasminogen-Plasmin Enzyme System
IV. Studies of Plasminogen-Plasmin System Function in Disease
V. Thrombolytic Agents
VI. Clinical Studies
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
II. Platelets
A. Biochemistry and Physiology
I. Introduction
II. Thrombopoiesis : Genesis, Control, and Survival
III. Platelet Morphology
IV. Platelet Function
V. Platelet Biochemistry
VI. Summary
References
B. Thrombocytosis and Thrombocythemia
I. Platelet Survival and Production in Thrombocytosis and Thrombocythemia
II. Thrombocytosis
III. Thrombocythemia
IV. Approach to the Patient with a High Platelet Count
V. Conclusion
References
C. Mechanisms of Immunologic Drug Effects on Blood Cells
Text
References
III. Hematopoietic Stem Cells
I. The Organization of Hematopoietic Populations
II. Hematopoietic Stem Cells
III. Progenitor Cells
IV. Regulation of Proliferation and Differentiation of Stem and Progenitor Cells
V. Discussion
References
IV. White Cells
A. Myeloid
1. Myelopoiesis—Normal Biochemistry and Physiology
2. Effects of Drugs on Myelopoiesis
B. Physiological and Immunologic Activities of Lymphocytes
I. Introduction and Historical Background
II. Characteristics of Lymphocytes
III. Methods of Separation of Lymphoid Cells
IV. Nonimmune Functions of Lymphocytes
V. Lymphocyte Phylogeny
VI. Ontogeny of Lymphoid Cells
VII. Bursa-Derived or Bone Marrow-Derived Lymphocytes
VIII. Lymphocyte Function in the Immune Response in Vivo
IX. In Vitro Correlates of the Immune Response
X. Suppression of Immunity by Nonspecific Agents
References
V. Red Cells
A. Erythropoietic Cellular Proliferation
I. Introduction
II. The Pluripotent Stem Cell
III. The Committed Stem Cell
IV. The Mechanism of Interaction between the Erythropoietin and the Committed (Erythropoietin Responsive) Stem Cell
V. The Differentiated Compartment
VI. Maintenance of the Steady State
VII. Bone Marrow Structure
VIII. Summary
References
B. Iron
I. Introduction
II. Sources
III. Absorption
IV. Development of Iron Deficiency
V. Repair of Iron Deficiency
VI. Treatment of Iron Deficiency
VII. Oral Iron Therapy
VIII. Parenteral Iron Therapy
IX. Mixed Deficiency States
X. Iron Supplementation of Diet
XI. Iron Poisoning
XII. Deferoxamine
XIII. Interrelations of Iron and Other Pharmacologically Active Materials
XIV. Methods to Study the Absorption of Iron
XV. The Use of Animals to Study Iron Metabolism
General References
References
C. Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid
I. Introduction
II. Vitamin B12
III. Folic Acid
References
D. The Red Cell and Hyperoxia
I. Introduction and Background
II. Observations Suggesting that Hyperoxia Could Result in Damage and Lysis of Red Cells
III. The Hemolytic Effect of Hyperoxia on Red Cells
IV. Other Observations on the Effect of Hyperoxia on Red Cells
V. Implications of These Findings to Other Areas of Pharmacologic Interest
References
E. Erythropoietin
I. Introduction
II. Assay
III. Regulation of Erythropoietin Production
IV. Effect of Drugs and Hormones on Erythropoietin Production
V. Site Controlling Erythropoietin Production
VI. Chemical Nature of Erythropoietin
VII. Metabolism
VIII. Mechanism of Action
IX. Medical Implications of Erythropoietin
X. Summary
References
F. Transferrin
I. Introduction
II. Physiochemical Properties of Transferrin
III. Transferrin Physiology
IV. Transferrin Genetics
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272641