Blood - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125957052, 9781483272641

Blood

1st Edition

Editors: Walter S. Root Nathaniel I. Berlin
eBook ISBN: 9781483272641
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 608
Description

Physiological Pharmacology, Volume V: Blood describes the interrelationships between pharmacology and blood. This volume is organized into five parts encompassing 16 chapters that consider the effect of therapeutic agents on the physiology of blood, whether it be coagulation, the white cells, red cells, or platelets.

The opening part deals first with the physiology of blood coagulation and the mode of action of anticoagulants. This part also covers the mechanism of thrombogenesis and thrombolysis, as well as the in vivo actions of thrombolytic agents. The subsequent parts initially examine the biochemistry and physiology of platelets, hematopoietic stem cells, and white cells. These topics are followed by discussions of the mechanism of thrombocytosis and clinical manifestations of thrombocythemia, as well as the mechanisms of immunologic drug effect on blood cells. These parts also explore the effects of drugs on myelopoiesis and the physiological and immunological activities of lymphocytes. The closing part reviews the iron, vitamin B12, folic acid, erythropoietin, and transferrin components of red blood cells. This part also examines the mechanism of erythropoietic cellular proliferation and the initiation of hyperoxia.

This book is intended primarily to physiological pharmacologists, hematologists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume V

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Walter S. Root (1902-1972)

I. Coagulation

A. The Physiology of Blood Coagulation

I. Introduction

II. The Extrinsic Pathway of Thrombin Formation

III. The Intrinsic Pathway of Thrombin Formation

IV. The Formation of the Prothrombin-Converting Principle

V. The Formation of Thrombin

VI. The Formation of Fibrin

VII. The Role of Vitamin K in the Synthesis of Clotting Factors

VIII. Fletcher Factor

IX. Complement and Clotting

X. Physiological Inhibitors of Blood Coagulation

XI. L'Envoi

References

B. Anticoagulants

I. Introduction

II. Clinically Used Anticoagulant Drugs

References

C. Thrombogenesis

I. Introduction

II. The Vessel Wall

III. Platelets and Thrombosis

IV. Blood Coagulation

V. Inhibitory and Clearance Mechanisms

VI. Conclusion

References

D. Thrombolysis and Thrombolytic Agents

I. Introduction

II. Plasminogen-Plasmin Enzyme System

III. In Vivo Actions of the Plasminogen-Plasmin Enzyme System

IV. Studies of Plasminogen-Plasmin System Function in Disease

V. Thrombolytic Agents

VI. Clinical Studies

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

II. Platelets

A. Biochemistry and Physiology

I. Introduction

II. Thrombopoiesis : Genesis, Control, and Survival

III. Platelet Morphology

IV. Platelet Function

V. Platelet Biochemistry

VI. Summary

References

B. Thrombocytosis and Thrombocythemia

I. Platelet Survival and Production in Thrombocytosis and Thrombocythemia

II. Thrombocytosis

III. Thrombocythemia

IV. Approach to the Patient with a High Platelet Count

V. Conclusion

References

C. Mechanisms of Immunologic Drug Effects on Blood Cells

Text

References

III. Hematopoietic Stem Cells

I. The Organization of Hematopoietic Populations

II. Hematopoietic Stem Cells

III. Progenitor Cells

IV. Regulation of Proliferation and Differentiation of Stem and Progenitor Cells

V. Discussion

References

IV. White Cells

A. Myeloid

1. Myelopoiesis—Normal Biochemistry and Physiology

2. Effects of Drugs on Myelopoiesis

B. Physiological and Immunologic Activities of Lymphocytes

I. Introduction and Historical Background

II. Characteristics of Lymphocytes

III. Methods of Separation of Lymphoid Cells

IV. Nonimmune Functions of Lymphocytes

V. Lymphocyte Phylogeny

VI. Ontogeny of Lymphoid Cells

VII. Bursa-Derived or Bone Marrow-Derived Lymphocytes

VIII. Lymphocyte Function in the Immune Response in Vivo

IX. In Vitro Correlates of the Immune Response

X. Suppression of Immunity by Nonspecific Agents

References

V. Red Cells

A. Erythropoietic Cellular Proliferation

I. Introduction

II. The Pluripotent Stem Cell

III. The Committed Stem Cell

IV. The Mechanism of Interaction between the Erythropoietin and the Committed (Erythropoietin Responsive) Stem Cell

V. The Differentiated Compartment

VI. Maintenance of the Steady State

VII. Bone Marrow Structure

VIII. Summary

References

B. Iron

I. Introduction

II. Sources

III. Absorption

IV. Development of Iron Deficiency

V. Repair of Iron Deficiency

VI. Treatment of Iron Deficiency

VII. Oral Iron Therapy

VIII. Parenteral Iron Therapy

IX. Mixed Deficiency States

X. Iron Supplementation of Diet

XI. Iron Poisoning

XII. Deferoxamine

XIII. Interrelations of Iron and Other Pharmacologically Active Materials

XIV. Methods to Study the Absorption of Iron

XV. The Use of Animals to Study Iron Metabolism

General References

References

C. Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid

I. Introduction

II. Vitamin B12

III. Folic Acid

References

D. The Red Cell and Hyperoxia

I. Introduction and Background

II. Observations Suggesting that Hyperoxia Could Result in Damage and Lysis of Red Cells

III. The Hemolytic Effect of Hyperoxia on Red Cells

IV. Other Observations on the Effect of Hyperoxia on Red Cells

V. Implications of These Findings to Other Areas of Pharmacologic Interest

References

E. Erythropoietin

I. Introduction

II. Assay

III. Regulation of Erythropoietin Production

IV. Effect of Drugs and Hormones on Erythropoietin Production

V. Site Controlling Erythropoietin Production

VI. Chemical Nature of Erythropoietin

VII. Metabolism

VIII. Mechanism of Action

IX. Medical Implications of Erythropoietin

X. Summary

References

F. Transferrin

I. Introduction

II. Physiochemical Properties of Transferrin

III. Transferrin Physiology

IV. Transferrin Genetics

References

Subject Index

