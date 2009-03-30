Bleaching and Purifying Fats and Oils
2nd Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Since the original publication of this book in 1992, the bleaching process has continued to attract the attention of researchers and the edible-oil industry. In this 2nd edition, the reader is directed to more modern techniques of analysis such as flame-atomic adsorption, graphite furnace atomic adsorption, and atomic emission spectrometry involving direct current plasma (DCP) and inductively coupled plasma (ICP). It also discusses the Freundlich Equation and reports on high-temperature water extraction, high- temperature oxidative aqueous regeneration, and extraction with supercritical CO2. Finally, various degumming methods improved over the past several decades are discussed
Key Features
- Second edition features the progress in the bleaching and purifying of fats and oils since the mid-1990s
- Includes extensive details on the adsorptive purification of an oil prior to subsequent steps in the process, including refining and deodorization
- Offers practical considerations for choosing membranes, filtration equipment, and other key economic consideratons
Readership
Analytical chemists, chemical engineers, lipid chemists
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
Chapter 1: Basic Components and Procedures
H.B.W. Patterson
Chapter 2: Adsorption
H.B.W. Patterson
Chapter 3: Adsorbents
Dennis Taylor
Chapter 4: Bleaching of Important Fats and Oils
H.B.W. Patterson
Chapter 5: Bleachers
H.B.W. Patterson
Chapter 6: Filtration and Filters
H.B.W. Patterson
Chapter 7: Oil Recovery
H.B.W. Patterson
Chapter 8: Safety, Security, and the Prevention of Error
H.B.W. Patterson
Chapter 9: Important Tests Relating to Bleaching
H.B.W. Patterson
Chapter 10: The Freundlich Isotherm in Studying Adsorption in Oil Processing
Andy Proctor and J.F. Toro-Vazquez
Chapter 11: Enzymatic Degumming of Edible Oils and Fats
David Cowan and Per Munk Nielsen
Details
- No. of pages:
- 505
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press and AOCS Press 2009
- Published:
- 30th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press and AOCS Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043509
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781893997912
About the Editor
Gary R. List
Gary R. List, consultant, USA is an outstanding researcher in lipids whose career spans over 50 years. His research covered many important areas in lipid science including analytical methods, processing of oilseeds, lecithin, hydrogenation, physical refining and intereseterification. Gary is author of over 370 publications, proceedings, abstracts, and book chapters/books. He has presented over 160 papers at national and international meetings, edited 8 books and made revisions to “Baileys Industrial Oil and Fat Products” (4th, 5th, and 6th revision).
Affiliations and Expertise
G.R. List ■ U.S. Department of Agriculture, Peoria, Illinois, USA (Retired)