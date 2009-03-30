Bleaching and Purifying Fats and Oils - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781893997912, 9780128043509

Bleaching and Purifying Fats and Oils

2nd Edition

Theory and Practice

Editors: Gary R. List
eBook ISBN: 9780128043509
Hardcover ISBN: 9781893997912
Imprint: Academic Press and AOCS Press
Published Date: 30th March 2009
Page Count: 505
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
159.00
135.15
230.00
195.50
165.00
140.25
290.91
247.27
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
230.00
195.50
140.00
119.00
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Since the original publication of this book in 1992, the bleaching process has continued to attract the attention of researchers and the edible-oil industry. In this 2nd edition, the reader is directed to more modern techniques of analysis such as flame-atomic adsorption, graphite furnace atomic adsorption, and atomic emission spectrometry involving direct current plasma (DCP) and inductively coupled plasma (ICP). It also discusses the Freundlich Equation and reports on high-temperature water extraction, high- temperature oxidative aqueous regeneration, and extraction with supercritical CO2. Finally, various degumming methods improved over the past several decades are discussed

Key Features

  • Second edition features the progress in the bleaching and purifying of fats and oils since the mid-1990s
  • Includes extensive details on the adsorptive purification of an oil prior to subsequent steps in the process, including refining and deodorization
  • Offers practical considerations for choosing membranes,  filtration equipment, and other key economic consideratons

Readership

Analytical chemists, chemical engineers, lipid chemists

Table of Contents

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Chapter 1: Basic Components and Procedures
H.B.W. Patterson

Chapter 2: Adsorption
H.B.W. Patterson

Chapter 3: Adsorbents
Dennis Taylor

Chapter 4: Bleaching of Important Fats and Oils
H.B.W. Patterson

Chapter 5: Bleachers
H.B.W. Patterson

Chapter 6: Filtration and Filters
H.B.W. Patterson

Chapter 7: Oil Recovery
H.B.W. Patterson

Chapter 8: Safety, Security, and the Prevention of Error
H.B.W. Patterson

Chapter 9: Important Tests Relating to Bleaching
H.B.W. Patterson

Chapter 10: The Freundlich Isotherm in Studying Adsorption in Oil Processing
Andy Proctor and J.F. Toro-Vazquez

Chapter 11: Enzymatic Degumming of Edible Oils and Fats
David Cowan and Per Munk Nielsen

Details

No. of pages:
505
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press and AOCS Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press and AOCS Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128043509
Hardcover ISBN:
9781893997912

About the Editor

Gary R. List

Gary R. List, consultant, USA is an outstanding researcher in lipids whose career spans over 50 years. His research covered many important areas in lipid science including analytical methods, processing of oilseeds, lecithin, hydrogenation, physical refining and intereseterification. Gary is author of over 370 publications, proceedings, abstracts, and book chapters/books. He has presented over 160 papers at national and international meetings, edited 8 books and made revisions to “Baileys Industrial Oil and Fat Products” (4th, 5th, and 6th revision).

Affiliations and Expertise

G.R. List ■ U.S. Department of Agriculture, Peoria, Illinois, USA (Retired)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.