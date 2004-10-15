Black Hat Physical Device Security: Exploiting Hardware and Software - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781932266818, 9780080488400

Black Hat Physical Device Security: Exploiting Hardware and Software

1st Edition

Authors: Drew Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780080488400
Hardcover ISBN: 9781932266818
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 15th October 2004
Page Count: 448
Description

Black Hat, Inc. is the premier, worldwide provider of security training, consulting, and conferences. In Black Hat Physical Device Security: Exploiting Hardware and Software, the Black Hat experts show readers the types of attacks that can be done to physical devices such as motion detectors, video monitoring and closed circuit systems, authentication systems, thumbprint and voice print devices, retina scans, and more.

The Black Hat Briefings held every year in Las Vegas, Washington DC, Amsterdam, and Singapore continually expose the greatest threats to cyber security and provide IT mind leaders with ground breaking defensive techniques. There are no books that show security and networking professionals how to protect physical security devices. This unique book provides step-by-step instructions for assessing the vulnerability of a security device such as a retina scanner, seeing how it might be compromised, and taking protective measures. The book covers the actual device as well as the software that runs it. By way of example, a thumbprint scanner that allows the thumbprint to remain on the glass from the last person could be bypassed by pressing a "gummy bear" piece of candy against the glass so that the scan works against the last thumbprint that was used on the device. This is a simple example of an attack against a physical authentication system.

Key Features

  • First book by world-renowned Black Hat, Inc. security consultants and trainers
  • First book that details methods for attacking and defending physical security devices
  • Black Hat, Inc. is the premier, worldwide provider of security training, consulting, and conferences

Readership

Software and Hardware Engineers, Hardware Quality Assurance, Physical Security Experts, Hardware Manufacturers, Deployment Personal, Security Consultants.

Table of Contents

Detectors; IR Motion; IR UV (Ultraviolet); IR Absorption; Weight Differentials (min, max, average); Video Monitoring; Closed Circuit; Web Based; Embedded; Remote and Centralized Management; Audio Monitoring; Closed Circuit; Web Based; Embedded; Remote and Centralized Management; Authentication; Thumbprints; Voiceprint; Retina Scans; Magnetic Strip; Microwaves

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080488400
Hardcover ISBN:
9781932266818

About the Author

Drew Miller

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor for Black Hat Training, Inc. U.S.A.

