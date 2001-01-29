Biscuit, Cracker and Cookie Recipes for the Food Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855735439, 9781855736269

Biscuit, Cracker and Cookie Recipes for the Food Industry

1st Edition

Authors: Duncan Manley
eBook ISBN: 9781855736269
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855735439
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 29th January 2001
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

Classification of biscuits; Dough consistency; Baking techniques; Recipes for hard doughs; Recipes for short doughs; Recipes for extruded and deposited doughs; Recipes for sponge biscuits; Recipes for wafers; Recipes for secondary processes; Recipes for dietetic biscuits.

Description

Duncan Manley has over thirty years' experience in the biscuit industry and during this period has collected recipes and examples of best practice from the leading manufacturers of biscuit, cracker and cookie products throughout the world. In his new book Manley has put together a comprehensive collection of over 150 recipes to provide technologists, managers and product development specialists with a unique and invaluable reference book.

Development activity is essential for all companies but it is potentially very expensive. This unique new book will enable research and development staff to benefit from the experiences of other manufacturers in new product development. It also provides an invaluable resource for production managers who wish to investigate improvements and cost reductions for existing lines.

The book begins by investigating some of the key variables in effective recipe development. It then presents a series of recipes for hard-dough products such as crispbread and crackers, short-dough biscuits and cookies, extruded and deposited dough products. Further chapters include recipes for sponge biscuits, wafers and secondary processes such as icing and chocolate coating. A final chapter covers the important area of dietetic products, including recipes for reduced fat and sugar biscuits and products for particular groups such as diabetics and babies.

Biscuit, cracker and cookie recipes for the food industry provides unparalleled access to best practice in the industry, and a wealth of ideas for product developers and production managers. It will be an essential resource.

Key Features

  • Take advantage of over thirty years of industry experience
  • Compare your recipes with over 150 included in this book - improve, refine and experiment
  • Enhance your product development process with sample recipes from all areas of this industry including cream crackers, pretzels, sponge drop biscuits, plain biscuits, wafers and secondary processing products such as icing, jam, marshmallow and chocolate

Readership

Technologists, managers, product development specialists, production managers, and R&D staff

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855736269
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855735439

Reviews

This is a must-read and must-study. You can't produce reject biscuits with this book., Food and Beverage Reporter
A brilliant book, with excellent index and references., Food and Beverage Reporter
This book is excellent and contains many superb tried and tested formulae; and more., Food and Beverage Reporter

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Duncan Manley Author

Duncan Manley is an internationally-renowned consultant to the biscuit and food industries, with over 40 years’ experience. He is the author of the Biscuit, cookie and cracker manufacturing manuals and Biscuit, cracker and cookie recipes for the food industry, also published by Woodhead Publishing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, UK

