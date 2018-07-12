Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Production - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128155790, 9780128155806

Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Production

1st Edition

Process, Production and Packaging Equipment

Authors: Iain Davidson
eBook ISBN: 9780128155806
Paperback ISBN: 9780128155790
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th July 2018
Page Count: 244
Description

Biscuit, Cookie, and Cracker Production: Process, Production, and Packaging Equipment is a practical reference that brings a complete description of the process and equipment necessary for automated food production in the food/biscuit industry. The book describes the existing and emerging technologies in biscuit making and production, bringing a valuable asset to R&D personnel and students in food technology and engineering areas. Full of clear illustrations, photos and text describing types of biscuits, cookies and crackers, ingredients, test bakery equipment, dough piece forming, biscuit baking ovens, biscuit cooling and handling, and processing and packaging, this book presents a timely resource on the topic.

Key Features

  • Covers the complete processed food production line, from raw materials to packaged product
  • Shows, in detail, the process, production and packaging equipment for biscuits, cookies and crackers
  • Provides an understanding of the development from a manual artisan process to a fully automated, high-volume production process
  • Brings more than 200 pictures of biscuits, cookies and crackers, along with machinery

Readership

Senior managers and R&D in industrial biscuit manufacturing, particularly for production, engineering and purchasing departments. Researchers and postgraduate research students in the field of Food engineering, Food Technology, Foodservice and Culinary Technology

Table of Contents

1. The Biscuits
2. Ingredient storage and handling
3. Dough Mixing
4. Dough Feed Systems
5. Dough Forming: Biscuit cutting machines
6. Dough Piece Forming: Laminating
7. Dough Piece Forming: Rotary Moulding
8. Dough Piece Forming: Depositing
9. Biscuit Baking Ovens
10. Oven Conveyor Bands
11. Oil Spray machines
12. Biscuit Cooling and handling
13. Biscuit Sandwiching
14. Biscuit Packaging
15. Biscuit Production
16. Ingredients for biscuits
17. Test Bakery

About the Author

Iain Davidson

Iain Davidson

Iain Davidson graduated from the School of Industrial Design (Engineering) at Royal College of Art in London in 1965 and joined Baker Perkins Ltd. He was Industrial Design Engineer, working in the Technical Department on the design of new biscuit, bakery and candy processing machines until 1975, gaining a thorough technical knowledge of the machines and processes.

In 1990 Iain was appointed Regional Manager Asia Pacific for Baker Perkins and re-located to Indonesia and later in 1997 to China. His appointments included Managing Director of Baker Perkins (Hong Kong) Ltd. and Director of Baker Perkins Japan KK.

Iain was responsible for a substantial increase in the company’s biscuit business in Asia During this period the company’s Asian biscuit machinery business grew by over 3 times.

Iain established a successful manufacturing facility for biscuit ovens in Dalian, China in 1990 for Baker Perkins and subsequently continued an manufacturing capability for Baker Pacific Ltd. In China, India and Indonesia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Baker Pacific Ltd., UK

Ratings and Reviews

