Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Production
1st Edition
Process, Production and Packaging Equipment
Description
Biscuit, Cookie, and Cracker Production: Process, Production, and Packaging Equipment is a practical reference that brings a complete description of the process and equipment necessary for automated food production in the food/biscuit industry. The book describes the existing and emerging technologies in biscuit making and production, bringing a valuable asset to R&D personnel and students in food technology and engineering areas. Full of clear illustrations, photos and text describing types of biscuits, cookies and crackers, ingredients, test bakery equipment, dough piece forming, biscuit baking ovens, biscuit cooling and handling, and processing and packaging, this book presents a timely resource on the topic.
Key Features
- Covers the complete processed food production line, from raw materials to packaged product
- Shows, in detail, the process, production and packaging equipment for biscuits, cookies and crackers
- Provides an understanding of the development from a manual artisan process to a fully automated, high-volume production process
- Brings more than 200 pictures of biscuits, cookies and crackers, along with machinery
Readership
Senior managers and R&D in industrial biscuit manufacturing, particularly for production, engineering and purchasing departments. Researchers and postgraduate research students in the field of Food engineering, Food Technology, Foodservice and Culinary Technology
Table of Contents
1. The Biscuits
2. Ingredient storage and handling
3. Dough Mixing
4. Dough Feed Systems
5. Dough Forming: Biscuit cutting machines
6. Dough Piece Forming: Laminating
7. Dough Piece Forming: Rotary Moulding
8. Dough Piece Forming: Depositing
9. Biscuit Baking Ovens
10. Oven Conveyor Bands
11. Oil Spray machines
12. Biscuit Cooling and handling
13. Biscuit Sandwiching
14. Biscuit Packaging
15. Biscuit Production
16. Ingredients for biscuits
17. Test Bakery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 12th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128155806
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128155790
About the Author
Iain Davidson
Iain Davidson graduated from the School of Industrial Design (Engineering) at Royal College of Art in London in 1965 and joined Baker Perkins Ltd. He was Industrial Design Engineer, working in the Technical Department on the design of new biscuit, bakery and candy processing machines until 1975, gaining a thorough technical knowledge of the machines and processes.
In 1990 Iain was appointed Regional Manager Asia Pacific for Baker Perkins and re-located to Indonesia and later in 1997 to China. His appointments included Managing Director of Baker Perkins (Hong Kong) Ltd. and Director of Baker Perkins Japan KK.
Iain was responsible for a substantial increase in the company’s biscuit business in Asia During this period the company’s Asian biscuit machinery business grew by over 3 times.
Iain established a successful manufacturing facility for biscuit ovens in Dalian, China in 1990 for Baker Perkins and subsequently continued an manufacturing capability for Baker Pacific Ltd. In China, India and Indonesia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Baker Pacific Ltd., UK