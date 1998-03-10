Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Manufacturing Manuals
1st Edition
Manual 6: Biscuit Packaging and Storage
Table of Contents
Background to the biscuit industry; Hygiene and safety aspects; Problem solving; The function of biscuit packs; Types of packaging materials; Types of pack and associated wrapping machines; Feeding biscuits into wrapping machines; Biscuit handling and storage before packaging; Post wrapping operations; Storage and warehouse handling; Care, cleaning and maintenance.
Description
The final manual describes the range of packaging options available together with storage and handling, highlighting the key issues in retaining product quality.
Readership
Food manufacturers, scientists and researchers; Bakers and Confectioners; Sandwich manufacturers; Students and academics in food science courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 88
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1998
- Published:
- 10th March 1998
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855736252
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855732971
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Duncan Manley Author
Duncan Manley is an internationally-renowned consultant to the biscuit and food industries, with over 40 years’ experience. He is the author of the Biscuit, cookie and cracker manufacturing manuals and Biscuit, cracker and cookie recipes for the food industry, also published by Woodhead Publishing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, UK