Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Manufacturing Manuals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855732971, 9781855736252

Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Manufacturing Manuals

1st Edition

Manual 6: Biscuit Packaging and Storage

Authors: Duncan Manley
eBook ISBN: 9781855736252
Paperback ISBN: 9781855732971
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 10th March 1998
Page Count: 88
Table of Contents

Background to the biscuit industry; Hygiene and safety aspects; Problem solving; The function of biscuit packs; Types of packaging materials; Types of pack and associated wrapping machines; Feeding biscuits into wrapping machines; Biscuit handling and storage before packaging; Post wrapping operations; Storage and warehouse handling; Care, cleaning and maintenance.

Description

The final manual describes the range of packaging options available together with storage and handling, highlighting the key issues in retaining product quality.

Readership

Food manufacturers, scientists and researchers; Bakers and Confectioners; Sandwich manufacturers; Students and academics in food science courses

Details

No. of pages:
88
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855736252
Paperback ISBN:
9781855732971

About the Authors

Duncan Manley Author

Duncan Manley is an internationally-renowned consultant to the biscuit and food industries, with over 40 years’ experience. He is the author of the Biscuit, cookie and cracker manufacturing manuals and Biscuit, cracker and cookie recipes for the food industry, also published by Woodhead Publishing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, UK

