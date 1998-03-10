Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Manufacturing Manuals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855732926, 9781855736207

Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Manufacturing Manuals

1st Edition

Manual 1: Ingredients

Authors: Duncan Manley
Paperback ISBN: 9781855732926
eBook ISBN: 9781855736207
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 10th March 1998
Page Count: 96
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
47.99
33.59
33.59
33.59
38.39
33.59
33.59
38.39
52.95
37.06
37.06
37.06
42.36
37.06
37.06
42.36
70.00
49.00
49.00
49.00
56.00
49.00
49.00
56.00
75.44
52.81
52.81
52.81
60.35
52.81
52.81
60.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
52.95
37.06
37.06
37.06
42.36
37.06
37.06
42.36
42.50
29.75
29.75
29.75
34.00
29.75
29.75
34.00
70.00
49.00
49.00
49.00
56.00
49.00
49.00
56.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Background to the biscuit industry; Hygiene and safety aspects; Wheat, flour and other cereals; Sugars and syrups; Fats oils and butter; Dairy products; Dried fruit and nuts; Yeast; Enzymes; Flavours and spices; Chemicals; Chocolate and cocoa.

Description

This manual identifies the quality parameters and describes each ingredient by type, function, handling and storage.

Readership

Food manufacturers, scientists and researchers; Bakers and Confectioners; Sandwich manufacturers; Students and academics in food science courses

Details

No. of pages:
96
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9781855732926
eBook ISBN:
9781855736207

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Duncan Manley Author

Duncan Manley is an internationally-renowned consultant to the biscuit and food industries, with over 40 years’ experience. He is the author of the Biscuit, cookie and cracker manufacturing manuals and Biscuit, cracker and cookie recipes for the food industry, also published by Woodhead Publishing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.