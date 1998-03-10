Biscuit, Cookie and Cracker Manufacturing Manuals
1st Edition
Manual 1: Ingredients
Background to the biscuit industry; Hygiene and safety aspects; Wheat, flour and other cereals; Sugars and syrups; Fats oils and butter; Dairy products; Dried fruit and nuts; Yeast; Enzymes; Flavours and spices; Chemicals; Chocolate and cocoa.
This manual identifies the quality parameters and describes each ingredient by type, function, handling and storage.
Food manufacturers, scientists and researchers; Bakers and Confectioners; Sandwich manufacturers; Students and academics in food science courses
- No. of pages:
- 96
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1998
- Published:
- 10th March 1998
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855732926
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855736207
Duncan Manley Author
Duncan Manley is an internationally-renowned consultant to the biscuit and food industries, with over 40 years’ experience. He is the author of the Biscuit, cookie and cracker manufacturing manuals and Biscuit, cracker and cookie recipes for the food industry, also published by Woodhead Publishing.
Consultant, UK