Biscuit Baking Technology
2nd Edition
Processing and Engineering Manual
Description
Biscuit Baking Technology, Second Edition, is a reference book for senior managers and staff involved in industrial scale biscuit baking. It covers the biscuit industry process, ingredients, formulations, besides design, manufacture, installation, operation and maintenance of the baking ovens.
Written by an expert on the biscuit baking industry, the book is a complete manual guide that will help engineering, production and purchasing managers and staff in the biscuit industry to make the best decisions on oven efficiency purchasing.
Key Features
- Thoroughly explores the engineering of baking, details biscuit baking equipments, oven specifications, installation, operation and maintenance
- The second edition expands chapters 1 to 3, detailing basic biscuit process, product range, ingredients and process changes during baking. All the chapters have been reorganized and updated
- Provides details of best industry practice for safety, hygiene and maintenance of ovens
- Contains explanations of heat transfer and all the types of biscuit oven design with clear pictures and drawings
- Gathers all the information on how to select and specify an oven to be purchased for a particular range of biscuits
Readership
Senior managers and staff in industrial biscuit manufacturers (production, engineering and purchasing departments). Baking industry and institutions in general
Table of Contents
Biography
- Baker Pacific Companies
- Experience in the Biscuit Industry
Acknowledgements
Introduction
Chapter 1. The Biscuits
- Abstract
- 1.1 Crackers
- 1.2 Process for Snack Crackers
- 1.3 Process for Soda Crackers
- 1.4 Hard Sweet Biscuits
- 1.5 Process for Hard Sweet Biscuits
- 1.6 Short Doughs: Rotary Moulded Biscuits
- 1.7 Short Doughs (Moulded Biscuits)
- 1.8 Process for a Moulded Short Dough Biscuit
- 1.9 Cookies
- 1.10 Process for a Chocolate Chip Cookie
- 1.11 Long Shelf Life Cakes, Snack Cakes
- 1.12 Summary
- Bibliography
Chapter 2. Baking Process
- Abstract
- 2.1 From the Dough Piece to the Biscuit
- 2.2 Ingredients
- 2.3 Baking: The Development of the Biscuit Structure and Texture
- 2.4 Summary
- Bibliography
Chapter 3. Biscuit Design and Output
- Abstract
- 3.1 Cutter and Moulding Roll Layouts
- 3.2 Scrap and Scrap-Less Designs
- 3.3 Docker Pins
- 3.4 Oven Band Loadings
- 3.5 Oven Size and Output
- 3.6 Output Calculation
- 3.7 Summary
- Bibliography
Chapter 4. Heat Transfer
- Abstract
- 4.1 Radiation
- 4.2 Conduction
- 4.3 Convection
- 4.4 Summary
- Bibliography
Chapter 5. Oven Designs
- Abstract
- 5.1 Heat Transfer Methods
- Bibliography
Chapter 6. Oven Specifications: Hybrid Ovens
- Abstract
- 6.1 Specifications for Ovens: Crackers
- 6.2 Recommended Oven Specification for Light Carrier Products (eg, Crispbreads, Rusks and Biscottes)
- 6.3 Recommended Oven Specification for Hard Sweet Biscuits (eg, Marie)
- 6.4 Recommended Oven Specification for Short Dough (Rotary Moulded) Biscuits
- 6.5 Specifications for Ovens: Soft Dough Cookies
- 6.6 Modular Oven Design
- 6.7 Calculation of Oven Zone Lengths
- 6.8 Example 1: DGF Oven for Baking Crackers (1.5 m×100 m Long)
- 6.9 Example 2: Indirect Radiant Oven for Baking a Short Dough Biscuit, ‘Glucose’ (1.25 m×100 m Long)
- Bibliography
Chapter 7. Oven Construction: Direct Gas-Fired Ovens
- Abstract
- 7.1 Direct Gas-Fired Baking Chamber
- 7.2 Baking Chamber Construction
- 7.3 DGF Oven: Gas Burner System
- 7.4 Flynn Burners
- 7.5 Eratec MFB (Multifibre) Burners
- 7.6 Control Panel Fascia Designs
- 7.7 Control Panel Construction
- Bibliography
Chapter 8. Oven Construction: Indirect Radiant Ovens
- Abstract
- 8.1 Indirect Radiant Baking Chamber
- 8.2 Indirect Fired Ovens: Burners
- Bibliography
Chapter 9. Heat Recovery System
- Abstract
- 9.1 Calculations of Hot Air Flow to the HRS Zone
- Bibliography
Chapter 10. Oven Conveyor Bands
- Abstract
- 10.1 Open Wire-Mesh Bands
- 10.2 Heavy Mesh Bands
- 10.3 Steel Bands
- Bibliography
Chapter 11. Oven Conveyor Design
- Abstract
- 11.1 Feed End
- 11.2 Delivery End
- 11.3 Oven End Hood Design
- 11.4 Calculation of Oven Band Tension
- 11.5 Calculation of Torque Required for the Conveyor Drive
- 11.6 Calculation of Electric Motor Power
- Bibliography
Chapter 12. Process Control Systems
- Abstract
- 12.1 Temperature Control
- 12.2 Temperature Monitoring and Control
- 12.3 Temperature Controllers
- 12.4 PID Control
- 12.5 Top and Bottom Temperature Control and Heat Ratio Control
- 12.6 Baking Time
- 12.7 Humidity
- 12.8 Colour Control
- 12.9 Colour Measurement
- 12.10 PLC Control
- Bibliography
Chapter 13. Oven Safety Monitoring and Alarm
- Abstract
- 13.1 Oven Band Safety Systems
- 13.2 Oven Burners and Gas System
- 13.3 Extraction, Combustion Air and Circulation Fans
- 13.4 Oven: General Safety Equipment and Instructions
- Bibliography
Chapter 14. Oven Operation: Direct Gas-Fired Oven
- Abstract
- 14.1 Starting the Direct Gas-Fired Oven
- 14.2 Heating Up/Start of Production
- 14.3 Shutting Down the Direct Gas-Fired Oven
- Bibliography
Chapter 15. Oven Operation: Indirect Radiant Oven
- Abstract
- 15.1 Operation of the Indirect Radiant Oven
- Bibliography
Chapter 16. Oven Efficiency
- Abstract
- 16.1 Energy Use
- 16.2 Example
- 16.3 Comparison of Oven Efficiency for Different Oven Types
- 16.4 Calculations for the Energy Required to Bake Biscuits
- 16.5 Comparing Fuel Costs
- Bibliography
Chapter 17. Oven Inspection and Audit
- Abstract
- 17.1 Oven Performance
- 17.2 Oven Operation and Maintenance
- Bibliography
Appendix 1. Ingredients for Biscuits: An Introduction
- A.1 Wheat Flour
- A.2 Corn Flour
- A.3 Sugar
- A.4 Glucose Syrup
- A.5 Cane Syrup 80%
- A.6 Invert Syrup 70%
- A.7 Fructose Syrup 80%
- A.8 Malt Extract 80%
- A.9 Dough Fat
- A.10 Butter
- A.11 Palm Oil
- A.12 Coconut Oil
- A.13 Whole Egg Powder
- A.14 Lecithin
- A.15 Yeast (Fresh)
- A.16 Ammonium Bicarbonate (“Vol”) (NH4)HCO3
- A.17 Sodium Bicarbonate
- A.18 ACP – Acid Calcium Phosphate
- A.19 SAPP – Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate
- A.20 Salt
- A.21 SMS – Sodium Metabisulphite Na2S2O5
- A.22 Proteolytic Enzyme
- Bibliography
Appendix 2. Oven Maintenance
- A2.1 New Equipment
- A2.2 Safety Devices
- A2.3 Routine Maintenance
- A2.4 Mechanical Components
- A2.5 Electrical Maintenance
- A2.6 Maintenance Schedule
- A2.7 Oven Cleaning
- A2.8 Standard Lubrication
- A2.9 General Lubrication Schedule
- A2.10 Maintenance Log or Record
- A2.11 Recommended Spare Parts
- Bibliography
Appendix 3. Combustion Data
- Bibliography
Appendix 4. Oven Manufacturers
- China
- Europe
- India
- Japan
- Korea
- USA
Appendix 5. Oven Band Manufacturers
- Agrati Group La Bridoire S.A.R.L.
- Ark Engineers
- Ashton Green & Company
- Ashworth Bros. Inc.
- Audubon
- Berndorf Band Gmbh
- Bharat Wire Mesh Company
- Cambridge Engineered Solutions
- Durgesh Industries
- Heights Wire Belt Factory
- AB Sandvik Process Systems
- Steinhaus Gmbh
- Yangzhou Jiangdu Huada Metal Mesh Belt Factory
- Yangzhou Jinrun Mesh Belt Manufacturing Co.
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 22nd January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128042120
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128042113
About the Author
Iain Davidson
Iain Davidson graduated from the School of Industrial Design (Engineering) at Royal College of Art in London in 1965 and joined Baker Perkins Ltd. He was Industrial Design Engineer, working in the Technical Department on the design of new biscuit, bakery and candy processing machines until 1975, gaining a thorough technical knowledge of the machines and processes.
In 1990 Iain was appointed Regional Manager Asia Pacific for Baker Perkins and re-located to Indonesia and later in 1997 to China. His appointments included Managing Director of Baker Perkins (Hong Kong) Ltd. and Director of Baker Perkins Japan KK.
Iain was responsible for a substantial increase in the company’s biscuit business in Asia During this period the company’s Asian biscuit machinery business grew by over 3 times.
Iain established a successful manufacturing facility for biscuit ovens in Dalian, China in 1990 for Baker Perkins and subsequently continued an manufacturing capability for Baker Pacific Ltd. In China, India and Indonesia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Baker Pacific Ltd., UK