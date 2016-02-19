Birds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122903502, 9781483273952

Birds

1st Edition

Brain and Behavior

Editors: Irving J. Goodman Martin W. Schein
eBook ISBN: 9781483273952
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Birds: Brain and Behavior is a collection of papers that discusses brain-behaviors problems concentrating on the bird's complex and well-integrated central nervous system. This collection reviews the theoretical and methodological problems concerning comparative studies of bird behavior in a brain-behavior relationship. The book explains the structural organization of the avian brain including the spinal cord and the general ascending/descending patterns of sensory projections. One paper analyzes the hearing and vocalization in songbirds that are composed of the auditory mechanisms, as well as the vocalization and audition systems. A study by Falls (1963) notes that songbirds use more than one type of auditory cue for species recognition. Another paper present brain stimulation parameters that affect bird vocalization. Other papers examine the neural basis of avian discrimination and reversal learning, memory disruptions by brain perturbation, and the behavioral and physiological correlations between the sleep and awake states. This book will prove useful for avian biologists, zoologists, and readers who have a general interest in birds.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Figure Credits

1 Theoretical And Methodological Issues

The Comparative Study of Behavior

I. One Bird

II. Two Birds

III. Many Birds

IV. Birds and Nonbirds

References

The Comparative Study of Brain-Behavior Relationships

I. Why Comparative Studies?

II. Which Animals Shall We Compare?

III. What Shall We Compare?

References

2 Organization of Neural Systems

The Structural Organization of Avian Brain: An Overview

I. Introduction

II. General Structural Features

III. Spinal Cord

IV. General Ascending Pattern

V. General Descending Pattern

VI. Telencephalic Organization

VII. Concluding Statement

References

3 Neurobehavioral Findings

Hearing and Vocalization in Songbirds

I. Auditory Mechanisms

II. Vocalization and Audition

References

Brain Stimulation Parameters Affecting Vocalization in Birds

I. Anatomical Considerations

II. Methodological Considerations

References

Feeding Behavior in the Pigeon: A Neurobehavioral Analysis

I. Normative Studies of Feeding Behavior in the Pigeon

II. A Feeding Behavior "System" in the Pigeon

III. Feeding Behavior Mechanisms in the Pigeon: Neurobehavioral Mechanisms

IV. Conclusion: Implications for the Study of Feeding Behavior References

The Study of Sleep in Birds

I. Behavioral and Physiological Correlates of Sleep and Waking

II. Experimental Manipulation of Sleep

References

Behavioral Adaptation on Opérant Schedules after Forebrain Lesions in the Pigeon

I. Hyperstriatal and Neostriatal Lesions

II. Archistriatal Lesions

III. Paleostriatal Lesions

IV. Conclusions

References

The Neural Basis of Avian Discrimination and Reversal Learning

I. Introduction

II. Discrimination Procedures

III. Neurobehavioral Studies

References

Brain Perturbation and Memory Disruption: A Comparison between Classes

I. Findings in Mammals

II. Findings in Birds

III. Summary

References

The Neural Substrate of Emotional Behavior in Birds

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Results and Discussion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483273952

About the Editor

Irving J. Goodman

Martin W. Schein

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.