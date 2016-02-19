Birds
1st Edition
Brain and Behavior
Description
Birds: Brain and Behavior is a collection of papers that discusses brain-behaviors problems concentrating on the bird's complex and well-integrated central nervous system. This collection reviews the theoretical and methodological problems concerning comparative studies of bird behavior in a brain-behavior relationship. The book explains the structural organization of the avian brain including the spinal cord and the general ascending/descending patterns of sensory projections. One paper analyzes the hearing and vocalization in songbirds that are composed of the auditory mechanisms, as well as the vocalization and audition systems. A study by Falls (1963) notes that songbirds use more than one type of auditory cue for species recognition. Another paper present brain stimulation parameters that affect bird vocalization. Other papers examine the neural basis of avian discrimination and reversal learning, memory disruptions by brain perturbation, and the behavioral and physiological correlations between the sleep and awake states. This book will prove useful for avian biologists, zoologists, and readers who have a general interest in birds.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Figure Credits
1 Theoretical And Methodological Issues
The Comparative Study of Behavior
I. One Bird
II. Two Birds
III. Many Birds
IV. Birds and Nonbirds
References
The Comparative Study of Brain-Behavior Relationships
I. Why Comparative Studies?
II. Which Animals Shall We Compare?
III. What Shall We Compare?
References
2 Organization of Neural Systems
The Structural Organization of Avian Brain: An Overview
I. Introduction
II. General Structural Features
III. Spinal Cord
IV. General Ascending Pattern
V. General Descending Pattern
VI. Telencephalic Organization
VII. Concluding Statement
References
3 Neurobehavioral Findings
Hearing and Vocalization in Songbirds
I. Auditory Mechanisms
II. Vocalization and Audition
References
Brain Stimulation Parameters Affecting Vocalization in Birds
I. Anatomical Considerations
II. Methodological Considerations
References
Feeding Behavior in the Pigeon: A Neurobehavioral Analysis
I. Normative Studies of Feeding Behavior in the Pigeon
II. A Feeding Behavior "System" in the Pigeon
III. Feeding Behavior Mechanisms in the Pigeon: Neurobehavioral Mechanisms
IV. Conclusion: Implications for the Study of Feeding Behavior References
The Study of Sleep in Birds
I. Behavioral and Physiological Correlates of Sleep and Waking
II. Experimental Manipulation of Sleep
References
Behavioral Adaptation on Opérant Schedules after Forebrain Lesions in the Pigeon
I. Hyperstriatal and Neostriatal Lesions
II. Archistriatal Lesions
III. Paleostriatal Lesions
IV. Conclusions
References
The Neural Basis of Avian Discrimination and Reversal Learning
I. Introduction
II. Discrimination Procedures
III. Neurobehavioral Studies
References
Brain Perturbation and Memory Disruption: A Comparison between Classes
I. Findings in Mammals
II. Findings in Birds
III. Summary
References
The Neural Substrate of Emotional Behavior in Birds
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results and Discussion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273952