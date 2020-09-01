Bipolar
1st Edition
Description
It is estimated that as many as 50% of patients diagnosed with major unipolar depression (UP, MDD), will subsequently incur a manic episode and will have had bipolar depression rather than MDD. The average bipolar individual suffers with episodic symptoms of mania for ten years before receiving an accurate diagnosis. As many as 16 million individuals in the United States will have a bipolar episode in their lives, diagnosed or not. With these growing number of patients with bipolar disorder, it is imperative that patients are diagnosed and treated accurately and efficiently. Bipolar aims to improve earlier recognition, acceptance and compliance of bipolar. This book combines two different approaches to understanding bipolar disorder, comprehensive research and case studies. Dr. Raymond Lake presents basic, selected bipolar data including history, diagnostic criteria, and definitions of terms, classifications, management and treatment strategies to help the reader fully comprehend the disorder. Second, case studies are presented to provide the reader with real-life examples to help increase recognition of various bipolar presentations beyond the stark black and white diagnostic criteria pf the DSM.
Key Features
- Explains differences between bipolar and unipolar disorder
- Provides crucial information on psychotherapy and mood stabilizing medications as treatment options
- Demonstrates diagnostic interviewing for physicians and patients
- Discusses differential diagnoses for bipolar
- Includes difficult-to-diagnose case studies of variation presentations of bipolar
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in and psychology studying bipolar disorder. Psychologist and psychiatrist treating patients with bipolar disorder
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and chapter summaries
2. The mood disorders; bipolar versus unipolar
3. Bipolar is a bonafide scientifically based neurological disease of the brain with a 2000 year history
4. Underrecognition: non-classic presentations: stigma and guilt cause failure to recognize and accept; the disaster of a missed diagnosis
5. Functional psychoses explained by psychotic mood disorders; psychotic mood disorders are disorders of thought and mood
6. A damaged brain selective attention filter aids in the understanding of psychotic bipolar thought
7. Is it a bipolar disorder?; bipolar is misdiagnosed; the differential diagoses for bipolar
8. Difficult-to-diagnose case studies demonstrating wide variations in presentations
9. The initial diagnostic interview for physicians and patients
10. What to do if you or a loved one is diagnosed with bipolar, schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder; how to manage the chaos
11. What to expect in treatment; psychotherapy and mood stabilizing medications
12. Conclusions and future considerations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128192566
About the Author
C. Raymond Lake
Dr. Lake graduated with BS and MS degrees in Zoology from Tulane University, New Orleans, LA, in 1965 and 1966. He graduated from Duke University in Durham, NC, School of Medicine with an MD and from the Duke Graduate School (Department of Physiology and Pharmacology) with a Ph.D., in 1971 and 1972. He studied at Oxford University and at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, London. His residency in Psychiatry was completed at Duke and at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), Bethesda, MD. At Duke he was taught and continues to practice individual, couples and group psychotherapy. At the NIMH, he was privileged to collaborate with and learn about bipolar from Drs. Fred Goodwin, Bob Post, Dennis Murphy, Julie Axelrod and Irv Kopin. He remained in the Laboratory of Clinical Sciences as a research associate, then staff psychiatrist until 1980 when he moved “across the Pike” to take a professorship of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the then new Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS), School of Medicine, Bethesda, MD. He secured two NIH RO1’s, continuing his research on the regulation of the sympathetic nervous system in health and in patients with neuropsychiatric and cardiovascular disorders. He taught medical students and residents in Psychiatry while following patients in his office and clinics. In 1993 he accepted the Chairmanship of Psychiatry at the University of Kansas, School of Medicine, Kansas City, Kansas, and remained Chair for three years after which he continued as Professor on the full-time faculty until his recent partial retirement. As Professor Emeritus he continues to publish about Mood Disorders and to follow his long-term Bipolar patients. Dr. Lake has over 250 journal publications including in Science, Nature, NEJM, AJP and AGP. His book titled Schizophrenia is a Misdiagnosis was published by Springer in 2012. He has achieved distinguished life-fellowship status in the American Psychiatric Association and the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, KS, USA