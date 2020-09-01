Dr. Lake graduated with BS and MS degrees in Zoology from Tulane University, New Orleans, LA, in 1965 and 1966. He graduated from Duke University in Durham, NC, School of Medicine with an MD and from the Duke Graduate School (Department of Physiology and Pharmacology) with a Ph.D., in 1971 and 1972. He studied at Oxford University and at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, London. His residency in Psychiatry was completed at Duke and at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), Bethesda, MD. At Duke he was taught and continues to practice individual, couples and group psychotherapy. At the NIMH, he was privileged to collaborate with and learn about bipolar from Drs. Fred Goodwin, Bob Post, Dennis Murphy, Julie Axelrod and Irv Kopin. He remained in the Laboratory of Clinical Sciences as a research associate, then staff psychiatrist until 1980 when he moved “across the Pike” to take a professorship of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the then new Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS), School of Medicine, Bethesda, MD. He secured two NIH RO1’s, continuing his research on the regulation of the sympathetic nervous system in health and in patients with neuropsychiatric and cardiovascular disorders. He taught medical students and residents in Psychiatry while following patients in his office and clinics. In 1993 he accepted the Chairmanship of Psychiatry at the University of Kansas, School of Medicine, Kansas City, Kansas, and remained Chair for three years after which he continued as Professor on the full-time faculty until his recent partial retirement. As Professor Emeritus he continues to publish about Mood Disorders and to follow his long-term Bipolar patients. Dr. Lake has over 250 journal publications including in Science, Nature, NEJM, AJP and AGP. His book titled Schizophrenia is a Misdiagnosis was published by Springer in 2012. He has achieved distinguished life-fellowship status in the American Psychiatric Association and the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology.