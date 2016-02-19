Biotic Crises in Ecological and Evolutionary Time - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125196406, 9780323156417

Biotic Crises in Ecological and Evolutionary Time

1st Edition

Editors: Matthew Nitecki
eBook ISBN: 9780323156417
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1981
Page Count: 314
Description

Biotic Crises in Ecological and Evolutionary Time emerged from the third Field Museum Spring Systematic Symposium held in May 1980. The symposium attempted to explore the nature and effects of crisis over as wide a range of temporal and spatial scales as possible. To this end, contributions were included from such diverse fields as astronomy, paleobiology, ecology, and anthropology. The kinds of crises considered ranged from events in the cosmological history of the universe all the way to the effects of a single introduced species on a present-day living community.
The book begins by providing a definition of ""crisis"" and a general discussion of methods and approaches to the study of crises. The subsequent chapters present studies on topics such as the physical mechanisms underlying the cosmological framework in which life evolved; physical disturbance in the life of plants; the impact of species introductions; and evolutionary aspects of pre- and post-interchange fossil land mammal faunas in South America.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction: What is a Crisis?

The Astrophysical Framework of Life

Physical Disturbance in the Life of Plants

Community Effects of Introduced Species

The Pre-Phanerozoic Biosphere - Three Billion Years of Crises and Opportunities

Climatic Oscillations in the Biosphere

The Great American Interchange - An Invasion-Induced Crisis for South American Mammals

Living with Crises: Human Perception of Process and Time

Listening to a Symposium - A Summary and Prospectus

Author Index

Subject Index




About the Editor

Matthew Nitecki

