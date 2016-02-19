Biotechnology in Plant Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127753102, 9780323153126

Biotechnology in Plant Science

1st Edition

Relevance to Agriculture in the Eighties

Editors: Milton Zaitlin
eBook ISBN: 9780323153126
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1986
Page Count: 382
Description

Biotechnology in Plant Science: Relevance to Agriculture in the Eighties reflects the exchange of ideas among the participants in a symposium held at Cornell University in 1985. This reference highlights advances in and applications of biotechnology. Applications include plant breeding and agricultural business.

This book is comprised of research articles emphasizing available technologies including tissue culture and plant transformation. Papers included in this reference also cover topics on genes for transformation and plant molecular biology and agrichemicals. As this reference focuses more on tissue culture, it specifically explains plant regeneration and genetic events. The book discusses the roles of various institutions and sectors in advancing biotechnology and related fields. It also provides two panel discussions on the implications of the technological advances in conjunction with the issues about these innovations.

Researchers, lecturers, and students in biotechnology and agriculture will find this anthology an excellent reference for further studies and research in biotechnology and its applications to agriculture.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgment

The Cornell University Biotechnology Program

Tissue Culture: Regeneration Events

Opportunities and Limitations of the Genotypic Influences on Establishment and Plant Regeneration from Callus and Cell Cultures of Crop Species

Regeneration of Maize

Physiology of the Development of Somatic Embryos in Cell Cultures of Alfalfa and Celery

Embryogenesis from Pollen In Vitro

Tissue Culture: Genetic Events

T-DNA Transfer for Nicotiana paniculata to Nicotiana tabacum Using Protoplast Fusion

Somaclonal Variation: Impact on Plant Biology and Breeding Strategies

Somatic Hybridization: Implications for Agriculture

Intergeneric Gene Transfer by Protoplast Fusion and Uptake of Isolated Chromosomes

Organelle Segregation and Recombination Following Protoplast Fusion: Analysis of Sterile Cytoplasms

Tissue Culture: Large Scale

Fundamental Aspects of Cryoinjury as Related to Cryopreservation of Plant Cells and Organs

Strategies for Large-scale Manipulation of Somatic Embryos in Suspension Culture

Chemicals from Plant Cell Cultures: Yields and Variation

Bioreactor Considerations for Chemical Production from Plant Cell Cultures

Production of Shikonin by Plant Cell Cultures

Plant Transformation

Investigation of Factors Involved in Foreign Protein Expression in Transformed Plants

Properties of Expression of the 35S Promoter from CaMV in Transgenic Tobacco Plants

New Developments in Plant Transformation Technology: Its Application to Cellular Organelles, Cereals, and Dicotyledonous Crop Plants

Genes for Transformation

Regulation of Chitinase Gene Expression by Ethylene

The Self-incompatibility Locus of Brassica

Potential for Applying Genetic Transformation to Studies of Viral Pathogenesis and Cross-Protection

Toward a Molecular Characterization of Multiple Factor Inheritance

Plant Molecular Biology and Agrichemicals

Plant Molecular Biology and Agrichemicals: An Introduction

Mechanism of Action of the Imidazolinones and Cell Culture Selection of Tolerant Maize

Prospects for Genetic Modification of Plants for Resistance to Triazine Herbicides

Molecular Biology of Sulfonylurea Herbicide Activity

Expression in Plants of a Bacterial Gene Coding for Glyphosate Resistance

Discussions

Roles of Academe, Government, and Industry for Agriculture in a Changing World

Panel Discussion: Plant Molecular Biology and Plant Breeding

Panel Discussion: Agricultural Biotechnology and Industry

Index








Details

No. of pages:
382
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323153126

About the Editor

Milton Zaitlin

