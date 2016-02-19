Biotechnology in Plant Science
1st Edition
Relevance to Agriculture in the Eighties
Description
Biotechnology in Plant Science: Relevance to Agriculture in the Eighties reflects the exchange of ideas among the participants in a symposium held at Cornell University in 1985. This reference highlights advances in and applications of biotechnology. Applications include plant breeding and agricultural business.
This book is comprised of research articles emphasizing available technologies including tissue culture and plant transformation. Papers included in this reference also cover topics on genes for transformation and plant molecular biology and agrichemicals. As this reference focuses more on tissue culture, it specifically explains plant regeneration and genetic events. The book discusses the roles of various institutions and sectors in advancing biotechnology and related fields. It also provides two panel discussions on the implications of the technological advances in conjunction with the issues about these innovations.
Researchers, lecturers, and students in biotechnology and agriculture will find this anthology an excellent reference for further studies and research in biotechnology and its applications to agriculture.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgment
The Cornell University Biotechnology Program
Tissue Culture: Regeneration Events
Opportunities and Limitations of the Genotypic Influences on Establishment and Plant Regeneration from Callus and Cell Cultures of Crop Species
Regeneration of Maize
Physiology of the Development of Somatic Embryos in Cell Cultures of Alfalfa and Celery
Embryogenesis from Pollen In Vitro
Tissue Culture: Genetic Events
T-DNA Transfer for Nicotiana paniculata to Nicotiana tabacum Using Protoplast Fusion
Somaclonal Variation: Impact on Plant Biology and Breeding Strategies
Somatic Hybridization: Implications for Agriculture
Intergeneric Gene Transfer by Protoplast Fusion and Uptake of Isolated Chromosomes
Organelle Segregation and Recombination Following Protoplast Fusion: Analysis of Sterile Cytoplasms
Tissue Culture: Large Scale
Fundamental Aspects of Cryoinjury as Related to Cryopreservation of Plant Cells and Organs
Strategies for Large-scale Manipulation of Somatic Embryos in Suspension Culture
Chemicals from Plant Cell Cultures: Yields and Variation
Bioreactor Considerations for Chemical Production from Plant Cell Cultures
Production of Shikonin by Plant Cell Cultures
Plant Transformation
Investigation of Factors Involved in Foreign Protein Expression in Transformed Plants
Properties of Expression of the 35S Promoter from CaMV in Transgenic Tobacco Plants
New Developments in Plant Transformation Technology: Its Application to Cellular Organelles, Cereals, and Dicotyledonous Crop Plants
Genes for Transformation
Regulation of Chitinase Gene Expression by Ethylene
The Self-incompatibility Locus of Brassica
Potential for Applying Genetic Transformation to Studies of Viral Pathogenesis and Cross-Protection
Toward a Molecular Characterization of Multiple Factor Inheritance
Plant Molecular Biology and Agrichemicals
Plant Molecular Biology and Agrichemicals: An Introduction
Mechanism of Action of the Imidazolinones and Cell Culture Selection of Tolerant Maize
Prospects for Genetic Modification of Plants for Resistance to Triazine Herbicides
Molecular Biology of Sulfonylurea Herbicide Activity
Expression in Plants of a Bacterial Gene Coding for Glyphosate Resistance
Discussions
Roles of Academe, Government, and Industry for Agriculture in a Changing World
Panel Discussion: Plant Molecular Biology and Plant Breeding
Panel Discussion: Agricultural Biotechnology and Industry
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 28th February 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153126