Biotechnology in Plant Science: Relevance to Agriculture in the Eighties reflects the exchange of ideas among the participants in a symposium held at Cornell University in 1985. This reference highlights advances in and applications of biotechnology. Applications include plant breeding and agricultural business.

This book is comprised of research articles emphasizing available technologies including tissue culture and plant transformation. Papers included in this reference also cover topics on genes for transformation and plant molecular biology and agrichemicals. As this reference focuses more on tissue culture, it specifically explains plant regeneration and genetic events. The book discusses the roles of various institutions and sectors in advancing biotechnology and related fields. It also provides two panel discussions on the implications of the technological advances in conjunction with the issues about these innovations.

Researchers, lecturers, and students in biotechnology and agriculture will find this anthology an excellent reference for further studies and research in biotechnology and its applications to agriculture.