Biotechnology for Sustainable Agriculture
1st Edition
Emerging Approaches and Strategies
Description
Biotechnology for Sustainable Agriculture: Emerging Approaches and Strategies is an outstanding collection of current research that integrates basic and advanced concepts of agricultural biotechnology with future development prospects. Using biotechnology with sustainable agriculture effectively contributes to gains in agricultural productivity, enhanced food security, reduced poverty and malnutrition, and more ecologically sustainable means of food production. Written by a panel of experts, this book is unique in its coverage of the broad area of biotechnology for sustainable agriculture. It includes intriguing topics and discussions of areas such as recombinant DNA technology and genetic engineering.
Key Features
- Identifies and explores biotechnological tools to enhance sustainability
- Encompasses plant and microbial biotechnology, nanotechnology and genetic engineering
- Focuses on plant biotechnology and crop improvement to increase yield and resilience
- Summarizes the impact of climate change on agriculture, fisheries and livestock
Readership
Scientists, researchers, students, educators and professionals in sustainable agriculture, agriculture and biotechnology science
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Biotechnology for Sustainable Agriculture: an overview
3. Biotechnological tools to enhance sustainable production.
4. Sustainable agriculture and food security
5. Plant biotechnology and crop improvement
6. Transgenic Animals production
7. Microbial biotechnology and sustainable agriculture.
8. Impact of climate change on agriculture and food security
9. Impact of climate change on livestock production
10. Impact of Climate change on fisheries
11. Nanotechnology and its implication in Agricultural Biotechnology
12. Genetic Engineering and public perception
13. The way ahead
Details
- No. of pages:
- 446
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 13th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128122389
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128121603
About the Editor
Ram Lakhan Singh
Professor Ram Lakhan Singh (h-15) is Dean, Faculty of Science; Professor & Head, Department of Biochemistry and Coordinator, Biotechnology Programme at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad, India. He received his Ph.D. from the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow in 1987 awarded on his extensive work on toxicity of synthetic food dyes and their metabolites. Professor Singh joined G.B. Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar, India in 1988 as Assistant Professor of Biochemistry where he taught biochemistry courses to students of Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Agriculture, Home Science and Fisheries. On the research front, he studied the toxicity of pulp and paper mill effluents on plant and animal systems, and also established toxicology laboratory in this University. He joined Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad as Associate Professor of Biochemistry in 1994 and became full Professor in 2002. He developed the undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Biochemistry, Environmental Sciences and Biotechnology. Professor Singh guided 24 students for their Ph.D. His main areas of research are Nutraceutical Biochemistry, Environmental Biotechnology and Toxicology. He published 83 research papers in National and International journals and attended various scientific conferences and chaired scientific/technical sessions. Professor Singh edited a book (under process of publication by Springer) and contributed 10 chapters in various books published by International publishers. He is on the panel of experts in academic bodies and selection committees of various universities and funding agencies. Professor Singh delivered a number of invited/expert talks and popular lectures related to environmental biotechnology/nutraceuticals/ toxicology issues on various National and International forums. He is office bearer and life member of several learned societies like, Society of Toxicology (India), Society of Biological Chemists (India), Indian Science Congress Association, Indian Council of Chemists and Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India). He has been honoured as Best Teacher by International Association of Lions Clubs in 1999. Professor Singh has been awarded IUTOX Senior Fellowship by International Union of Toxicology during XI International Congress of Toxicology at Montreal, Canada in 2007. He was conferred with ‘Shikshak Shree Samman’ by Government of Uttar Pradesh in 2012. Professor Singh has been admitted to the Fellowships of the Society of Toxicology, India in 2011 and Academy of Environmental Biology, India in 2015.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry; Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad, India
Sukanta Mondal
Dr. Sukanta Mondal (h-7) is currently working as Principal Scientist, Physiology Division, National Institute of Animal Nutrition and Physiology, Bangalore, India. He received his Ph.D. from Indian veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly in 2006 on his work on molecular characterization of prostaglandin synthase genes in buffalo. He joined National Institute of Animal Nutrition and Physiology, Bangalore in 1997 as Scientist. He became Senior Scientist in 2006 and Principal Scientist in 2012. His major research interests involve cloning, characterization and expression of genes regulating early embryonic loss, molecular characterization and expression of hormone receptors, impact of stress on maternal recognition of pregnancy etc. He is a noted environmental physiologist who has deciphered the molecular basis of climate change impact on maternal recognition of pregnancy and embryo survival in sheep. He was instrumental in developing ideal heat stress and nutritional model in sheep. He has published over 130 research publications in various National/International journals and presented more than 20 papers at various National/International Conferences. He has delivered invited lectures in different conference throughout the country and abroad. Dr. Mondal’s pioneering and path breaking contribution in hormone receptor as well as sheep and buffalo genomics has been recognized nationally and has received several prestigious awards like Prof. G. P. Talwar Midcareer Scientist award (2014), Rashtriya Gaurav award (2014), Prof. G. K. Pal award (2013), Fellow of Indian Chemical Society (2013), Fellow of Society for Applied Biotechnology (2012), Fellow of Indian Association of BioMedical Scientitsts (2010), Dr. K. Anji Reddy award (2011), Prof. P. B. Sen Memorial Oration award (2008), Biotechnology Overseas Associateship award (Long term, 2007-08), ISSRF Young Scientist Award (2006), 2000 Outstanding Scientists of the 21st Century and 21st Century Award by the International Biographical Centre, England, UK as well as ABI’s Research Board of Advisors by American Biographical Institute, Inc, USA. Dr. Mondal has been bestowed with several fellowships including National Scholarship (Govt. of India), S J Jindal Trust fellowship, Junior Research Fellowship (NDRI), Senior Research Fellowship (IVRI) and CRBR Postdoctoral fellowship (Canada). He is serving as Joint Secretary, National Environmental Science Academy, Executive member, Physiological Society of India and Editorial board member of Indian Association for Animal Production. He is Associate Editor of journals viz., American Journal of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Asian Journal of Biotechnology, Asian Journal of Cell Biology, Current Research in Poultry Science and Biotechnology etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Scientist, National Institute of Animal Nutrition and Physiology, Adugodi, Bangalore, India