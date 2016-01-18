Biotechnology for Biofuel Production and Optimization
1st Edition
Description
Biotechnology for Biofuel Production and Optimization is the compilation of current research findings that cover the entire process of biofuels production from manipulation of genes and pathways to organisms and renewable feedstocks for efficient biofuel production as well as different cultivation techniques and process scale-up considerations. This book captures recent breakthroughs in the interdisciplinary areas of systems and synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, and bioprocess engineering for renewable, cleaner sources of energy.
Key Features
- Describes state-of-the-art engineering of metabolic pathways for the production of a variety of fuel molecules
- Discusses recent advances in synthetic biology and metabolic engineering for rational design, construction, evaluation of novel pathways and cell chassis
- Covers genome engineering technologies to address complex biofuel-tolerant phenotypes for enhanced biofuel production in engineered chassis
- Presents the use of novel microorganisms and expanded substrate utilization strategies for production of targeted fuel molecules
- Explores biohybrid methods for harvesting bioenergy
- Discusses bioreactor design and optimization of scale-up
Readership
Chemical Engineers, Biochemical Engineers, Microbiologists, Biotechnologists working in academic institutes, research institutes, industries and governmental agencies; MS/M Tech students; Ph D scholars; researchers studying Biohydrogen production, Wastewater treatment for value-addition, Alternate energy sources, and/or Renewable energy from biomass
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Engineering Central Metabolism for Production of Higher Alcohol-based Biofuels
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1.1 Introduction: Longer Chain Bioalcohols as Gasoline Alternatives
- 1.2 Producing Longer Chain Alcohols Through the Central Metabolism
- 1.3 Strategies for Improving Higher Alcohol Production
- 1.4 Successes and Challenges on the Path Towards Commercialization
- 1.5 Outlook: Overcoming Roadblocks
- Chapter 2: Secondary Metabolism for Isoprenoid-based Biofuels
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Biosynthesis of Isoprenoids
- 2.3 Engineering of the Isoprenoid Pathways for Biofuels Production
- 2.4 Engineering of the MVA Pathway for Isoprenoid-based Biofuels
- 2.5 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 3: Metabolic Engineering for Fatty Acid and Biodiesel Production
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Overview of Lipid Metabolism
- 3.3 Modified Fatty Acid Species
- 3.4 Conversion of Lipids and Fatty Acids into Biodiesel
- 3.5 Conversion of Fatty Acids into Additional Oleochemicals
- 3.6 Host Organism
- 3.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 4: Pathway and Strain Design for Biofuels Production
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Pathway Design
- 4.3 Strain Design
- 4.4 Future Perspectives
- Chapter 5: RNA-Based Molecular Sensors for Biosynthetic Pathway Design, Evolution, and Optimization
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction to Biofuel Pathways
- 5.2 RNA-Based Regulatory Elements
- 5.3 RNA Aptamers for Pathway Intermediates and Products
- 5.4 Transforming RNA Aptamers into Sensors
- 5.5 Modeling Biochemical Pathways
- 5.6 Future Directions for RNA Sensor Design
- 5.7 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 6: Pathway Assembly and Optimization
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Assembly Methods
- 6.3 Combinatorial Assembly
- 6.4 Challenges and Future Direction
- Chapter 7: Design of Dynamic Pathways
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Summary
- 7.1 Dynamic Regulation Basics
- 7.2 Current Progress on Dynamic Pathway Designs
- 7.3 Tools to Engineer Dynamic Pathways
- 7.4 Discussion
- 7.5 Future Trends
- Chapter 8: Applications of Constraint-Based Models for Biochemical Production
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Genome-Scale Metabolic Reconstructions
- 8.3 Foundations of Constraint-Based Modeling
- 8.4 Constraint-Based Strain Evaluation Techniques
- 8.5 Constraint-Based Strain Design Techniques
- 8.6 Case Studies
- 8.7 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 9: Biotechnological Strategies for Advanced Biofuel Production: Enhancing Tolerance Phenotypes Through Genome-Scale Modifications
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Advanced Biofuel Candidates
- 9.3 Microbial Production Limitations
- 9.4 The Genome Engineering Toolbox
- 9.5 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 10: Evolutionary Methods for Improving the Production of Biorenewable Fuels and Chemicals
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Mechanisms of Evolution
- 10.3 Engineered Methods of Evolution
- 10.4 Evolution for Increased Tolerance
- 10.5 Evolution for Increased Production
- 10.6 Enabling Increased Production by Increasing Tolerance
- 10.7 Reverse Engineering of Evolved Strains
- 10.8 Modeling of Evolution
- 10.9 Concluding Statement
- Chapter 11: Biomass Utilization
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Introduction to Biomass
- 11.3 Pretreatment Technologies for LCB
- 11.4 Enzymatic Hydrolysis
- 11.5 Consolidated Bioprocessing (CBP)
- 11.6 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 12: Ralstonia eutropha H16 as a Platform for the Production of Biofuels, Biodegradable Plastics, and Fine Chemicals from Diverse Carbon Resources
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Advantages in Substrate and Metabolite Diversity and Flexibility
- 12.3 Diverse Pathways for Biosynthesis of Value-Added Compounds
- 12.4 Conclusion and Outlook
- Chapter 13: Methane Biocatalysis: Selecting the Right Microbe
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Methane Biocatalysis: Basic Concepts
- 13.3 Selecting the Right Microbe: C1-Oxidation Options
- 13.4 Selecting the Right Microbe: C1-Assimilation Options
- 13.5 Selecting the Right Microbe: Available Cultures
- 13.6 Looking for a New Microbe: Isolation Strategies
- 13.7 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 14: Photosynthetic Platform Strain Selection: Strain Selection Considerations and Large-Scale Production Limitations
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Platform Strain Selection
- 14.3 Limitations/Large-Scale Production Considerations
- 14.4 Current Industrial Production
- 14.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 15: Interpreting and Designing Microbial Communities for Bioprocess Applications, from Components to Interactions to Emergent Properties
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Definitions
- 15.3 Ecological Theories for Interpreting and Designing Communities
- 15.4 Case Studies of Communities with Interpretation
- 15.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 16: Cell-Free Biotechnologies
- Abstract
- 16.1 Cell Free Biotechnology for Value Added Products
- 16.2 Cell Free Biotechnology for Fuel Production
- 16.3 Cell Free Biotechnology for Energy Conversion
- 16.4 Enzyme Stability
- 16.5 Enzyme Immobilization
- 16.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 17: Microbial Electrochemical Cells and Biorefinery Energy Efficiency
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Principles of BES Technology
- 17.3 Conversion of Substrates Present in Biorefinery Process Water Using BES Systems
- 17.4 Optimization of energy conversion in biorefinery
- 17.5 High-efficiency Biorefinery Process Schemes Implementing BES
- 17.6 Comparison with Alternate Technologies for Hydrogen Production
- 17.7 Advantages of Hydrogen in Comparison to Methane as a Coproduct
- 17.8 Status of the MEC Technology
- 17.9 Scale-up Issues and Future Directions
- Chapter 18: Photobiohybrid Solar Conversion with Metalloenzymes and Photosynthetic Reaction Centers
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Biological Catalysts for Production of Reduced Products and Fuels
- 18.3 Biological Antenna: Photoelectrochemical Biofuels Production Systems Based on Photosystem I
- 18.4 Perspectives
- Chapter 19: Scale-Up—Bioreactor Design and Culture Optimization
- Abstract
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 General Scale-Up Process
- 19.3 Microalgal Photobioreactors
- 19.4 Design Performance of Microalgal Photobioreactors
- 19.5 Microalgal Culture Optimization
- 19.6 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 20: Scale-Up Considerations for Biofuels
- Abstract
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Aeration in Large-Scale Cultures
- 20.3 Other Operating Concerns for Large-Scale Cultures
- 20.4 Process and Culture Optimization Strategies
- 20.5 Concluding Remarks
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 18th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081000533
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444634757
About the Editor
Carrie Eckert
Carrie A. Eckert, PhD., is a Senior Research Scientist with a joint appointment at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the University of Colorado, Boulder, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute (RASEI), University of Colorado, Boulder, CO. Eckert received a B.S. in Biology from the University of South Dakota (1999) and a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology at the University of Colorado, Anschutz Campus under the supervision of Dr. Paul Megee where she studied chromosome segregation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae (2006). After a short Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) postdoctoral fellowship with Dr. James Maller studying cell cycle regulation in Xenopus laevis egg extracts (Pharmacology, University of Colorado, Anschutz campus), she began postdoctoral studies at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in 2008 and became a staff scientist in 2011. Her work at NREL has involved the study of hydrogenases and metabolic engineering in diverse microbes including Synechocystis sp. PCC6803, Ralstonia eutropha H16, and Rubrivivax gelatinosus CBS. More recent work includes the metabolic engineering of bioethylene production in E. coli as a part of a collaborative project with the Gill lab, as well as a collaborative project with Kiverdi working on metabolic engineering of microbes for terpenoid production using Syngas as a feedstock.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL); University of Colorado, Boulder; the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute (RASEI), Golden, CO, USA
Cong Trinh
Cong T. Trinh, PhD., is a Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Tennessee Knoxville (UTK). Trinh received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering (with summa cum laude, honors thesis) at the University of Houston and earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. To continue his interests in biofuels research, he has worked at the Energy Biosciences Institute, University of California, Berkeley as a postdoctoral scholar. At UTK, his research interests focus on understanding and engineering cellular metabolism with the ultimate goal to design, construct, and characterize cells with optimized metabolic functionalities. These engineered cells are utilized as efficient and robust whole-cell biocatalysts exhibiting only desirable properties specifically tailored for biotechnological applications related to energy, health, and environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Tennessee Knoxville, TN, USA; BioEnergy Science Center (BESC), Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, TN, USA