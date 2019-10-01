SECTION 1: UNDERSTANDING BIOTECHNOLOGY ENTREPRENEURSHIP

1. What is Biotechnology Entrepreneurship?

2. A Biotechnology Entrepreneur’s Story - Advice to Entrepreneurs

2 Tributes to Henri A. Termeer

3. A Biotechnology Entrepreneur's Story: From Start-up to International Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization

4. Characteristics of Successful Biotechnology Leaders

SECTION 2: OVERVIEW OF THE BIOTECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY

5. Unleashing the Promise of Biotechnology to Help Heal, Fuel and Feed the World

6. Five Essential Elements for Growing Biotechnology Clusters

SECTION 3: THE HUMAN CAPITAL COMPONENT

7. Building, Managing and Motivating Great Teams

8. Building Human Relationship Networks

9. Mentorship: Why You Need a Team of Mentors to be Successful

SECTION 4: THE INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY COMPONENT

10. Understanding Biotechnology Product Sectors

11. Technology Opportunities: Evaluating the Idea

12. Understanding Biotechnology Business Models and Managing Risk

13. Directing Your Technology Toward a Market Problem: What You Need to Know Before Applying the Business Model Canvas

SECTION 5: THE EMERGING BIOTECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISE

14. Company Formation, Ownership Structure and Securities Issues

15. Licensing the Technology: Biotechnology Commercialization Strategies Using University & Federal Labs

16. Intellectual Property Protection Strategies for Biotechnology Innovations

SECTION 6: THE FINANICAL CAPITAL COMPONENT

17. Sources of Capital and Investor Motivations

18. How Investors Really Make Decisions: What Entrepreneurs Need to Know When Raising Money

19. Securing Angel Capital and Understanding How Angel Networks Operate

20. Understanding and Securing Venture Capital: an Entrepreneur's Perspective

21. Financial Ramifications of Funding a Biotechnology Venture: What you Need to Know about Valuation and Term Sheets

22. Your Business Plan and Presentation: Articulating Your Journey to Commercialization

23. Investor Presentations: What Do You Need in an Investor Pitch Deck

SECTION 7: BIOTECHNOLOGY PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

24. Therapeutic Drug Development and Human Clinical Trials

25. Integrating Diagnostic Applications into the Drug Development Workflow: Applications for Companion Diagnostics

26. The Development and Commercialization of Medical Devices

27. Commercialization and Applications of Agricultural Biotechnology

28. Artificial Intelligence: Emerging Applications in Biotechnology and Pharma

29. Regulatory Implications and Market Approval Considerations for Artificial Intelligence Products

30. Regulatory Approval and Compliances for Biotechnology Products

31. The BioManufacturing of Biotechnology Products

SECTION 8: BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET DEVELOPMENT

32. Biotechnology Products and Their Customers: Developing a Successful Market Strategy

33. Biotechnology Product Coverage, Coding, and Reimbursement Strategies

34. Getting the Word Out: Public Relations Strategies to Support Biotechnology Business Goals

SECTION 9: THE LATTER-STAGE BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANY

35. Company Growth Stages and the Value of Corporate Culture

36. Biotechnology Business Development: The Art of a Deal

37. Biotech-Pharma Collaboration – A Strategic Tool: Case Study of Centocor

38. The Emergence and Transformation of China in Biotechnology: Partnering with China

39. Ethical Considerations for Biotechnology Entrepreneurs (suggested change to "Leaders")

40. Diverse Career Opportunities in the Biotechnology and Life Sciences Industry

41. Common Biotech Entrepreneur Mistakes and How to Avoid them

42. Summary