Biotechnology Entrepreneurship
2nd Edition
Leading, Managing and Commercializing Innovative Technologies
Description
This second edition of Biotechnology Entrepreneurship: Leading, Managing, and Commercializing Innovative Technologies is an authoritative, easy-to-read guide covering biotechnology entrepreneurship and the process of commercializing innovative biotechnology products. This best practice resource is for professional training programs, individuals starting a biotech venture, and for managers and experienced practitioners leading biotech enterprises. It is a valuable resource for those working at any level in the biotech industry, and for professionals who support and provide essential resources and services to the biotech industry. This practical, “how-to” book is written by seasoned veterans experienced in each of the operational functions essential for starting, managing, and leading a successful biotech company.
Biotechnology Entrepreneurship explains the biotech business components and underlying strategies, interspersed with practical lessons from successful biotech entrepreneurs, educators, and experienced practitioners. These veteran contributors share their insights on how to be successful in this challenging but exciting industry. Subjects range from technology licensing and translating an idea into a viable business, forming your legal company entity, securing angel and venture capital, navigating product development, FDA regulatory approval, and biomanufacturing.
This book is a user-friendly guide to decision-making and overall strategy written as a hands-on management tool for leaders and managers of these dynamic biotechnology ventures. If you are contemplating starting a biotech company, are a manager at any level, a seasoned veteran, or service provider in the biotech industry, this book is a “must read.”
Key Features
This second edition includes several new chapters on topics such as:
- What you need to know about valuation and term sheets
- Investor presentations and what you need in a biotech investor pitch deck
- Mentorship and why you need mentors
- Artificial intelligence applications in biotech and pharma
- Common biotech entrepreneur mistakes and how to avoid them
Readership
Graduate students studying or interested in the translation of medical / life science research into applied products, commercialization of those technologies, and development of early stage companies. Associated professionals interested in the business of biotech or tangential issues of entrepreneurship and leadership
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: UNDERSTANDING BIOTECHNOLOGY ENTREPRENEURSHIP
1. What is Biotechnology Entrepreneurship?
2. A Biotechnology Entrepreneur’s Story - Advice to Entrepreneurs
2 Tributes to Henri A. Termeer
3. A Biotechnology Entrepreneur's Story: From Start-up to International Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization
4. Characteristics of Successful Biotechnology Leaders
SECTION 2: OVERVIEW OF THE BIOTECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY
5. Unleashing the Promise of Biotechnology to Help Heal, Fuel and Feed the World
6. Five Essential Elements for Growing Biotechnology Clusters
SECTION 3: THE HUMAN CAPITAL COMPONENT
7. Building, Managing and Motivating Great Teams
8. Building Human Relationship Networks
9. Mentorship: Why You Need a Team of Mentors to be Successful
SECTION 4: THE INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY COMPONENT
10. Understanding Biotechnology Product Sectors
11. Technology Opportunities: Evaluating the Idea
12. Understanding Biotechnology Business Models and Managing Risk
13. Directing Your Technology Toward a Market Problem: What You Need to Know Before Applying the Business Model Canvas
SECTION 5: THE EMERGING BIOTECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISE
14. Company Formation, Ownership Structure and Securities Issues
15. Licensing the Technology: Biotechnology Commercialization Strategies Using University & Federal Labs
16. Intellectual Property Protection Strategies for Biotechnology Innovations
SECTION 6: THE FINANICAL CAPITAL COMPONENT
17. Sources of Capital and Investor Motivations
18. How Investors Really Make Decisions: What Entrepreneurs Need to Know When Raising Money
19. Securing Angel Capital and Understanding How Angel Networks Operate
20. Understanding and Securing Venture Capital: an Entrepreneur's Perspective
21. Financial Ramifications of Funding a Biotechnology Venture: What you Need to Know about Valuation and Term Sheets
22. Your Business Plan and Presentation: Articulating Your Journey to Commercialization
23. Investor Presentations: What Do You Need in an Investor Pitch Deck
SECTION 7: BIOTECHNOLOGY PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
24. Therapeutic Drug Development and Human Clinical Trials
25. Integrating Diagnostic Applications into the Drug Development Workflow: Applications for Companion Diagnostics
26. The Development and Commercialization of Medical Devices
27. Commercialization and Applications of Agricultural Biotechnology
28. Artificial Intelligence: Emerging Applications in Biotechnology and Pharma
29. Regulatory Implications and Market Approval Considerations for Artificial Intelligence Products
30. Regulatory Approval and Compliances for Biotechnology Products
31. The BioManufacturing of Biotechnology Products
SECTION 8: BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET DEVELOPMENT
32. Biotechnology Products and Their Customers: Developing a Successful Market Strategy
33. Biotechnology Product Coverage, Coding, and Reimbursement Strategies
34. Getting the Word Out: Public Relations Strategies to Support Biotechnology Business Goals
SECTION 9: THE LATTER-STAGE BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANY
35. Company Growth Stages and the Value of Corporate Culture
36. Biotechnology Business Development: The Art of a Deal
37. Biotech-Pharma Collaboration – A Strategic Tool: Case Study of Centocor
38. The Emergence and Transformation of China in Biotechnology: Partnering with China
39. Ethical Considerations for Biotechnology Entrepreneurs (suggested change to "Leaders")
40. Diverse Career Opportunities in the Biotechnology and Life Sciences Industry
41. Common Biotech Entrepreneur Mistakes and How to Avoid them
42. Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 658
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128155851
About the Editor
Craig Shimasaki
Dr. Craig Shimasaki is a scientist, businessperson, and serial entrepreneur, with over 35 years of biotechnology industry experience starting his career at Genentech in South San Francisco, California. He cofounded nine life science companies and participated in taking five public in the US and Canadian stock exchanges. He is an inventor on multiple biotech patents and is currently the CEO of Moleculera Labs and BioSource Consulting. He teaches biotechnology entrepreneurship at the University of Oklahoma, United States, as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Price School of Business. His passion is to train and equip entrepreneurial leaders to successfully translate basic discoveries into needed products and services for unmet medical needs.
Affiliations and Expertise
CEO, BioSource Consulting Group, Oklahoma City, OK, USA