Biotechnology Annual Review, Volume 10
1st Edition
Authors: M. Raafat El-Gewely
eBook ISBN: 9780080930886
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444517494
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 30th October 2004
Page Count: 322
Table of Contents
Foreword - What is Biotechnology Today? (Leroy Hood, The Institute for Systems Biology, Seattle, WA, USA)
- Rapid translation system: a novel cell-free way from gene to protein (M. Hoffmann, C. Nemetz).
- Protein expression and refolding - a practical guide to getting the most out of inclusion bodies (L.D. Cabrita, S. Bottomley).
- Towards a systems biology understanding of human health: interplay between genotype, environment and nutrition.
- Public health issues related with the consumption of food obtained from genetically modified organisms (A. Paparini, V. Romano-Spica).
- p75 neurotrophin receptor signaling in the nervous system (Y. Hasegawa et al.).
- Phage display for epitope determination: a paradigm for identifying receptor-ligand interactions (M.J. Rowley, K. O'Connor, L. Wijeyewickrema).
- DNA vaccines and their application against parasites - promise, limitations and potential solutions (P.M. Smooker et al.).
- Drug-induced and antibody-mediated pure red cell aplasia: a review of literature and current knowledge (R. Smalling et al.).
- Using the biologic license application or new drug application as a basis for the common technical document (M. Foote).
- Guidelines and policies for medical writers in the biotech industry: an update on the controversy (M. Foote).
- Radioimmunotherapy of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma: clinical development of the zevalin regimen (C.P. Theuer et al.).
- Biosimulation software is changing research (R.L.X. Ho, L.T. Bartsell).
About the Authors
M. Raafat El-Gewely Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biotechnology, Institute of Medical Biology, University of Tromso, Norway
