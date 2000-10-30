Biotechnology Annual Review - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444505668, 9780080929507

Biotechnology Annual Review, Volume 6

1st Edition

Editors: M.R. El-Gewely
eBook ISBN: 9780080929507
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444505668
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 30th October 2000
Page Count: 260
Table of Contents

Preface. Editorial Board. List of contributors. Cold adapted enzymes (A.O. Smalås, H.-K. Schrøder Leiros, V. Os, N.P. Willassen). Biotechnological applications of plant freezing associated proteins (G. Breton, J. Danyluk, F. Ouellet, F. Sarhan). Telomerase, Immortality and Cancer (G. Krupp, G. Bonatz, R. Parwaresch). Molecular Diagnostics of Infectious Diseases: State of the Technology (S.A. Sakallah). Combined Chemical-Biological Treatment of Wastewater Containing Refractory Pollutants (M. Jeworski, E.Heinzle). Biodegradation of Nitroaromatic Pollutants:from Pathways to Remediation (C.M. Peres, S.N. Agathos). Prevention of marine biofouling using natural compounds from marine organisms (E. Armstrong, K.G. Boyd, J.G. Burgess). Index of authors. Keyword index

Description

Biotechnology is in many aspects shaping our life and affecting our means of production, and job creation. Progress in the applications of biotechnology depends on a wide base of basic as well as applied sciences. The output of biotechnology has already proved itself in many diverse fields from health to biomining and from agriculture to enzyme “breeding”. It is therefore difficult to follow all the current as well as the potential applications of biotechnology.
The objectives of the Biotechnology Annual Review series is to attempt to provide readers with the needed indepth knowledge, in the form of chapters, by reviewing specific topics in biotechnology in each issue. The philosophy behind this series is to encourage good reviews to make it easier for readers to keep in touch with progress and applications of biotechnology. We also encourage reviewing topics that are related to regulatory affairs, social impact of biotechnology, biodiversity, biosafety, public acceptance and patent issues.

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080929507
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444505668

About the Editors

M.R. El-Gewely Editor

Department of Biotechnology, Institute of Medical Biology, University of Tromsø, Norway

