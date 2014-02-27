Biotechnology and Biology of Trichoderma

Preface

Foreword

List of Contributors

Seation A Biology and Biodiversity

Chapter 1. Biodiversity of the Genus Hypocrea/Trichoderma in Different Habitats

Introduction

Methodology of Studying Trichoderma Biodiversity

Trichoderma Diversity in Different Habitats

Conclusions

Chapter 2. Ecophysiology of Trichoderma in Genomic Perspective

Trichoderma in Its Ecological Niche

From Diversity to Genomics

Mycotrophy of Trichoderma

Saprotrophy of Trichoderma on Dead Wood

Trichoderma Growth in Soil

Rhizosphere Competence of Trichoderma

Trichoderma versus Mycorrhizae

Trichoderma+Bacteria=?

Facultative Endophytism of Trichoderma

Animal Nourishment of Trichoderma

Most of the Famous Trichoderma Species are Environmental Opportunists

Versatile Carbon Utilization Patterns Reflect Ecological Specialization of Trichoderma spp.

Chapter 3. DNA Barcode for Species Identification in Trichoderma

Introduction

The Tools

Application of DNA Barcoding in Species-Level Identification of Trichoderma

Taxonomic Studies

Biodiversity Studies

Identification of Industrial Trichoderma Strains

Identification of Biocontrol Trichoderma Strains

Identification of Trichoderma Isolates with Clinical Relevance

Identification of Mushroom Pathogenic Trichoderma Strains

Conclusions

Chapter 4. Understanding the Diversity and Versatility of Trichoderma by Next-Generation Sequencing

Introduction

Access to Fungal and Trichoderma Diversity—Taxonomic Profiling

Plants Life under Control of Trichoderma—Functional Profiling

Conclusion

Chapter 5. Molecular Evolution of Trichoderma Chitinases

Introduction

Phylogeny and Evolution of the GH Family 18 Gene Family in Trichoderma

Subgroup A Chitinases

Subgroup B Chitinases

Subgroup C Chitinases

Conclusions

Section B Secretion and Protein Production

Chapter 6. Protein Production—Quality Control and Secretion Stress Responses in Trichoderma reesei

Introduction—Milestones of Trichoderma reesei

Protein Secretome of T. reesei

ER Quality Control and Secretion Stress Responses

Conclusion

Chapter 7. Heterologous Expression of Proteins in Trichoderma

Introduction

Promoter Options

Fusion Partners

Extracellular Proteases

Secretion Stress in the Frame

Mass Production of Heterologous Protein by Fermentation

N-glycosylation of Heterologous Proteins Produced in T. reesei

Conclusions

Chapter 8. Trichoderma Secretome: An Overview

Introduction

Proteomic Analysis of Secretory Proteins

Extraction of Extracellular Proteins for Proteomic Analysis

Extracellular Protein Secretion by T. reesei

Polysaccharide Degradation Machinery of T. reesei

New Candidates in Cellulose Degradation

Hemicellulose Hydrolyzing Enzymes

Lignin Degradation by T. reesei

Industrial Applications of T. reesei Cellulolytic Enzymes

Conclusion

Chapter 9. The Secretory Pathway in the Filamentous Fungus Trichoderma

Introduction

Translocation

Cotranslational Translocation

Post Translational Translocation

Protein Modifications in the ER

Vesicle Transport from ER to Golgi Complex and Trafficking within the Golgi Cisternae

Transport after Trafficking within the Golgi Complex

Secreted Proteins in Trichoderma

Concluding Remarks

Section C Secondary Metabolism

Chapter 10. Secondary Metabolism and Antimicrobial Metabolites of Trichoderma

Introduction

Peptaibols

Diketopiperazine-Like Compounds

Polyketides

Pyrones

Terpenes

Concluding Remarks and Future Directions

Chapter 11. Recent Advancements on the Role and Analysis of Volatile Compounds (VOCs) from Trichoderma

Introduction

Detection Techniques of VOCs

Types of Volatiles Compounds

Application of VOCs in Agriculture

Conclusion

Section D Tools

Chapter 12. Molecular Tools for Strain Improvement of Trichoderma spp.

Introduction

Genetic Transformation Techniques

Auxotrophic and Dominant Selection Markers

Marker Recycling Strategies and Marker Free Strains

Advanced Methods for Gene Targeting

RNA Mediated Gene Silencing

Promoters for Recombinant Protein Expression and Targeting

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 13. Genetic Transformation and Engineering of Trichoderma reesei for Enhanced Enzyme Production

Introduction

Engineering Cellulase and Hemicellulase Regulation

Homologous and Heterologous Gene Expression and Gene Disruption

Protein Engineering

Engineering Promoters

Conclusion

Chapter 14. Applications of RNA Interference for Enhanced Cellulase Production in Trichoderma

Introduction

RNA Interference in Fungus

Transcriptional Regulation of Cellulase Gene Expression

Application of Gene Downregulation Strategy for Enhanced Cellulase Production

Combination of RNAi and Overexpression of the Regulating Genes

Conclusions and Prospects

Chapter 15. RNAi-Mediated Gene Silencing in Trichoderma: Principles and Applications

Introduction

Molecular Mechanisms

Advantages and Disadvantages of Using RNAi-Mediated Gene Silencing as a Genetic Manipulation Tool in Filamentous Fungi

Strategies of Applying RNAi for Gene Silencing in Trichoderma and Other Filamentous Fungi

Conclusions

Section E Cellulases

Chapter 16. Cellulase Systems in Trichoderma: An Overview

Introduction

Degradation of Cellulose by Cellulase Systems

History of the Trichoderma Cellulase Research

Structural and Functional Diversity of Trichoderma Cellulases

Cellulase Systems and Complexes

Chapter 17. Use of Cellulases from Trichoderma reesei in the Twenty-First Century—Part I: Current Industrial Uses and Future Applications in the Production of Second Ethanol Generation

Overview of the Global Enzyme Market

Industrial Cellulases

Current Applications

Perspectives

Application of Trichoderma Cellulases in the Bioethanol Industry

Chapter 18. Use of Cellulases from Trichoderma reesei in the Twenty-First Century—Part II: Optimization of Cellulolytic Cocktails for Saccharification of Lignocellulosic Feedstocks

Genetics of Industrial Trichoderma reesei Strains

The T. reesei Enzyme Cocktail

Hydrolysis of Cellulose

Limitations in Lignocellulose Hydrolysis

Improvement of Enzyme Cocktails by Optimization of Enzyme Ratios

Improvement by Supplementation of T. reesei Enzyme Cocktails

Adapting Cellulose Cocktails to Process Conditions

Conclusions and Perspectives

Chapter 19. Beta-Glucosidase from Trichoderma to Improve the Activity of Cellulase Cocktails

Introduction

Cellulase Classification

Trichoderma reesei Cellulases

Trichoderma reesei BGLs

BGLs from Aspergillus oryzae

Synergism between Cellulases

Heterologous Expression of Cellulases

Yarrowia lipolytica Expression Platforms

Pichia pastoris Expression Platforms

β-Glucosidase from Trichoderma to Improve the Activity of Cellulase Cocktails

Chapter 20. Regulation of Glycoside Hydrolase Expression in Trichoderma

Introduction

Regulation by Environmental Parameters

Regulatory Mechanisms

Physiological Responses

Chapter 21. Trichoderma Proteins with Disruption Activity on Cellulosic Substrates

Structure and Occurrence of Cellulose in Nature

General Aspects of Cellulose Degradation

Cellulose Degradation by T. reesei

Cellulolytic Enzymes in Other Trichoderma Species

Chapter 22. Molecular Mechanism of Cellulase Production Systems in Trichoderma

Introduction

Cellulase System of T. reesei

Induction Mechanism of Cellulase Production

Promoter Involved in Cellulase Production

Molecular Mechanism of Cellulase Production

Approaches for Refining the Cellulases Production System in T. reesei

Chapter 23. Trichoderma in Bioenergy Research: An Overview

Introduction

Fungal Enzyme Systems and Trichoderma Technology

Industrial Applications of Trichoderma

Trichoderma Enzyme Systems in Bioenergy Research

Conclusion

Section F Industrial Applications

Chapter 24. Trichoderma Enzymes for Food Industries

Introduction

Fungus of Industrial Interest

Trichoderma Enzymes for Industries

Xylanases

Cellulases

Other Enzymes

Food Industry

Perspectives for Biotechnological Production of Enzymes by Trichoderma

Chapter 25. Trichoderma: A Dual Function Fungi and Their Use in the Wine and Beer Industries

Introduction

Application in the Wine and Beer Industries

Chapter 26. Trichoderma Enzymes for Textile Industries

Substrate

Enzymes

Textile Processes

Trichoderma Enzymes in Textile Finishing Processes

Trichoderma as a Production Host for Textile Enzymes

Future Trends

Chapter 27. Metabolic Diversity of Trichoderma

Introduction

Global Metabolism

Carbohydrate Metabolism and Glycoside Hydrolases

Energy Metabolism

Secondary Metabolism

Metabolism and Transporters

Chapter 28. Sequence Analysis of Industrially Important Genes from Trichoderma

Introduction

Gene Sequence Analysis Fundamentals

Genome Analysis of Trichoderma

Industrially Genes from Trichoderma

Sequence Analysis of Industrially Genes from Trichoderma

Conclusion

Chapter 29. Biosynthesis of Silver Nano-Particles by Trichoderma and Its Medical Applications

Introduction

SNP Biosynthesis

Mechanism

Medical Application

Chapter 30. Role of Trichoderma Species in Bioremediation Process: Biosorption Studies on Hexavalent Chromium

Introduction

Hexavalent Chromium Bioremediation will be Discussed Here with a Case Study Representing Chromium Biosorption by Trichoderma Species

Conclusion

Section G Biocontrol and Plant Growth Promotion

Chapter 31. Applications of Trichoderma in Plant Growth Promotion

Introduction

Trichoderma as a Plant Growth Promoter

Consistency of Growth Promotion

Commercialization

Mechanisms of Growth Promotion

Conclusions

Chapter 32. Molecular Mechanisms of Biocontrol in Trichoderma spp. and Their Applications in Agriculture

Introduction

Mycoparasitism

Morphological Changes

Roll of Cell Wall Degrading Enzymes

Signal Transduction in Mycoparasitism

ROS-Nox-Signal Transduction

Antibiosis (Secondary Metabolites Involved in Biocontrol)

Pyrones

Polyketides

Nonribosomal Peptides

Mycotoxins Produced by Trichoderma spp.

Synergism between Enzymes and Antibiotics

Competition for Nutrients

Plant Growth Promotion by Trichoderma

Plant Root Colonization

Induction of Systemic Resistance to Plants by Trichoderma spp.

Signal Transduction Pathways that Mediate Trichoderma-Plant Communication

Trichoderma Elicitor of Systemic Resistance in Plants

Signal Transduction during Plant–Trichoderma Interaction in Trichoderma

Transgenic Plants Expressing Trichoderma Genes

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 33. Genome-Wide Approaches toward Understanding Mycotrophic Trichoderma Species

Introduction

Lessons from the Genome Sequence

Transcriptome Analyses

The Functional Genomics View of Mycoparasitism

High-Throughput Analysis of the Trichoderma-Plant Interaction

Future Directions

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 34. Insights into Signaling Pathways of Antagonistic Trichoderma Species

Introduction

G Protein Signaling

Effector Pathways of G Protein Signaling in Fungi

Signaling Pathways and Characterized Components in Trichoderma Species

Signal Transduction Components and Pathways Affecting Vegetative Growth and Conidiation

The Role of Signaling in Trichoderma Mycoparasitism and Biocontrol

Conclusions

Chapter 35. Enhanced Resistance of Plants to Disease Using Trichoderma spp.

Introduction

Induced Disease Resistance in Plants

Induced Resistance by Trichoderma spp.

Signaling Pathways of Trichoderma-Induced Resistance

Trichoderma spp.-Secreted Elicitors of Plant Resistance

Engineering Plants for Disease Resistance Using Trichoderma Genes

Combination of Trichoderma with Other Beneficial Microorganisms

Other Effects of Trichoderma spp. Inoculation to the Plant

Conclusion

Chapter 36. Enhanced Plant Immunity Using Trichoderma

Introduction

Mechanisms of Plant Protection by Microbes

Trichoderma-Induced Immunity

Plant Protection Conferred by Trichoderma

Conclusions

Chapter 37. Genes from Trichoderma as a Source for Improving Plant Resistance to Fungal Pathogen

Introduction

Trichoderma Inducing Resistance in Plants

Transgenic Plants Expressing Trichoderma Genes Develop Increased Resistance to Fungal Pathogens

Trichoderma Genes Involved in Elicitation of ISR

Conclusion

Abbreviations

Chapter 38. Trichoderma Species as Abiotic Stress Relievers in Plants

Introduction

Microbes for the Management of Abiotic Stresses

Alleviation of Abiotic Stress in Plants by Trichoderma

Alleviation of Drought Stress in Plants by Trichoderma

Alleviation of Salinity Stress in Plants by Trichoderma

Alleviation of Heat Stress in Plants by Trichoderma

Trichoderma Genes for Abiotic Stress Tolerance

Mechanism of Abiotic Stress Tolerance Using Trichoderma

Host Gene: Stress Tolerant Varieties

Conclusion

Chapter 39. Advances in Formulation of Trichoderma for Biocontrol

Introduction

Types of Formulation

Microencapsulation

Enhancement of Shelf Life and Application Efficiency

Compatibility with Other Biological Systems

Conclusion and Future Prospects

Chapter 40. Trichoderma: A Silent Worker of Plant Rhizosphere

Introduction

Diverseness Amongst Trichoderma

Trichoderma as Inducer of Plant Defense Response

Trichoderma as a Biofertilizer and Plant Growth Promoter

Commercialization

Trichoderma Genes Responsible for Playing “Big Games”

Conclusion

Index