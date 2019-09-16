Biotechnological Progress and Beverage Consumption - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128166789

Biotechnological Progress and Beverage Consumption

1st Edition

Volume 19: The Science of Beverages

Editors: Alexandru Grumezescu Alina-Maria Holban
Paperback ISBN: 9780128166789
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th September 2019
Page Count: 536
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
279.94
237.95
240.00
204.00
210.00
178.50
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biotechnological Progress and Beverage Consumption, Volume 19 in the Science of Beverages series, presents a scientific resource that discusses current and emerging advancements in technologies and novel applications to help researchers understand and apply the latest techniques to improve beverages. This reliable reference explores how beverages have been improved through biotechnology and provides technical information to improve professional development in a competitive market. Topics include a broad range of trends where some of the most advancements have been made, including improvements in bioactive concentration, probiotics, green technologies in fermentation, and in clarification processes.

Key Features

  • Provides technical aspects of bioprocesses for a deeper understanding of product creation
  • Presents modeling and simulation examples for quality control and safety of fermented beverages
  • Includes research methods and analysis to improve product development including texture and flavor

Readership

Food scientists, food chemists, food microbiologists, food engineers in the beverages sector (R&D, Gov. and academia)

Table of Contents

  1. Biotechnological Interventions in Beverage Production
    2. Emerging Technologies for the improvement of bioactive concentration in functional beverages
    3. Immobilized β-galactosidases for improved synthesis of short-chain galacto-oligosaccharides
    4. Biotechnological approaches for tea improvement
    5. Biotechnological tools in the production of functional cereal-based beverages
    6. Role of Encapsulation in Functional Beverages
    7. Tavern or Coyol Wine a Beverage from Palm Sap with Biotechnological Potential
    8. Biotechnology of Flavored or Special Wines
    9. Antioxidant activity of polyphenols extracted from hop used in craft beer
    10. Challenges in the production line of new generation balsamic vinegars
    11. Immobilized Cell Bioreactors in Fermented Beverge Production: Desgin And Modelling
    12. Fermentative bioprocesses
    13. Green technological fermentation for probioticated beverages for health enhancement
    14. Footprint of non-conventional yeasts and their contribution in alcoholic fermentations
    15. Isolation, selection and identification techniques for non-Saccharomyces yeasts of oenological interest

Details

No. of pages:
536
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128166789

About the Editor

Alexandru Grumezescu

Alexandru Grumezescu

Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania

Alina-Maria Holban

Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.