Biotechnological Progress and Beverage Consumption
1st Edition
Volume 19: The Science of Beverages
Description
Biotechnological Progress and Beverage Consumption, Volume 19 in the Science of Beverages series, presents a scientific resource that discusses current and emerging advancements in technologies and novel applications to help researchers understand and apply the latest techniques to improve beverages. This reliable reference explores how beverages have been improved through biotechnology and provides technical information to improve professional development in a competitive market. Topics include a broad range of trends where some of the most advancements have been made, including improvements in bioactive concentration, probiotics, green technologies in fermentation, and in clarification processes.
Key Features
- Provides technical aspects of bioprocesses for a deeper understanding of product creation
- Presents modeling and simulation examples for quality control and safety of fermented beverages
- Includes research methods and analysis to improve product development including texture and flavor
Readership
Food scientists, food chemists, food microbiologists, food engineers in the beverages sector (R&D, Gov. and academia)
Table of Contents
- Biotechnological Interventions in Beverage Production
2. Emerging Technologies for the improvement of bioactive concentration in functional beverages
3. Immobilized β-galactosidases for improved synthesis of short-chain galacto-oligosaccharides
4. Biotechnological approaches for tea improvement
5. Biotechnological tools in the production of functional cereal-based beverages
6. Role of Encapsulation in Functional Beverages
7. Tavern or Coyol Wine a Beverage from Palm Sap with Biotechnological Potential
8. Biotechnology of Flavored or Special Wines
9. Antioxidant activity of polyphenols extracted from hop used in craft beer
10. Challenges in the production line of new generation balsamic vinegars
11. Immobilized Cell Bioreactors in Fermented Beverge Production: Desgin And Modelling
12. Fermentative bioprocesses
13. Green technological fermentation for probioticated beverages for health enhancement
14. Footprint of non-conventional yeasts and their contribution in alcoholic fermentations
15. Isolation, selection and identification techniques for non-Saccharomyces yeasts of oenological interest
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 16th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128166789
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania