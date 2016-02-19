Biotechnological Applications of Proteins and Enzymes
Biotechnological Applications of Proteins and Enzymes contains the proceedings of a conference honoring the 60th birthday of Israeli scientist Ephraim Katchalski-Katzir, held at Kiryat Anavim, Israel, on May 23-27, 1976. The papers focus on the applications of proteins and enzymes in biotechnology, medicine, and nutrition. It provides an extensive biography of Ephraim Katchalski-Katzir and a discussion of his pioneering efforts in biotechnological applications of proteins and enzymes. Organized into four sections comprised of 20 chapters, this compilation begins with an overview of applied research in non-industrial laboratories. Then, it discusses the enzymes and their production, exploitation of soluble and insolubilized enzymes, medical applications of enzymes and proteins, and use of proteins as food. Individual chapters look at protein immobilization and affinity chromatography, cells and enzymes as industrial catalysts, exploitation of multienzyme systems for synthesis, biotransformation of steroid hormones and antibiotics, and the role of zinc in normal and abnormal growth processes. It explains the applications of antibodies, use of immobilized enzymes in analysis, some medical applications of immobilized proteins and enzymes, and interaction of food proteins with water and lipids. The book concludes with a chapter on muscle and connective tissue proteins as food. This book will be of interest to biochemists, biologists and microbiologists, biotechnologists, food technologists, and others involved in research on the biotechnological applications of proteins and enzymes.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Preface
Ephraim Katchalski-Katzir: Portrait of an Israeli Scientist
Greetings by Eliezer Tal
Chapter I The Position of Applied Research in Nonindustrial Laboratories
I. Introduction
II. The Two Facets of Research: Applied and Basic
III. Lessons from the Past
IV. Science and Social Needs
V. Determining Goals and Priorities
VI. Concluding Remarks
Part I Production of Enzymes
Chapter 2 Selection of Bacteria as Sources of Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. A Strategy for the Selection of Enzyme Sources
III. Steps toward International Cooperation in the Selection of Biocatalysts
Chapter 3 Industrial Approach to Enzyme Production
I. Introduction
II. Development of New Enzyme Preparations
III. Purification
IV. Immobilization
V. Control Methods and Safety Measures
VI. Conclusions
Chapter 4 The Microbial Production of Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Utilization of Industrial Enzymes
III. Methodology of Enzyme Production
IV. The Complex Nature and Function of Some Enzyme Systems
V. Problems Related to Enzyme Production
Chapter 5 Production of Enzymes and Proteins in Tissue Culture
I. Introduction
II. The Need for Large-Scale Tissue Culture
III. Valuable Products from Tissue Culture
IV. Difficulties of Large-Scale Production
V. Apparatus for Large-Scale Production of Cells in Culture
VI. Cell Line Development
VII. Manipulation of the Growth Medium Composition
VIII. Plasminogen Activator Production from Tissue Culture: An Example of the Technology
IX. Conclusions
Part II. Exploitation of Soluble and Insolubilized Enzymes
Chapter 6 Protein Immobilization and Affinity Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. Hydrophobic Affinity Adsorption
III. Charge-Transfer Adsorption
IV. Metal Chelate Affinity Chromatography
V. Chemisorption or Covalent Chromatography
VI. Bioaffinity Chromatography
VII. Appendix: Nomenclature
Chapter 7 Industrial Application of Immobilized Enzymes: Present State of the Art
I. Introduction
II. Large-Scale Applications
III. Small-Scale Applications
IV. Potential Large-Scale Applications of the Future
V. General Discussion of Design Parameters
VI. Functional Characteristics of Enzymes for Reactors
VII. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 A Comparison of Cells and Enzymes as Industrial Catalysts
I. Introduction
II. Selection of Catalyst Form
III. Discussion
Chapter 9 "Togetherness" through Immobilization
I. Introduction
II. Multistep Enzyme Systems
III. Enzyme-Cofactor Systems
IV. Enzyme Electrodes and Thermistors
Chapter 10 Chemically Modified Polymers Containing Isocyanide Functional Groups as Supports for Enzyme Immobilization
I. Introduction
II. Attachment of Isocyanide Groups to Common Polymers
III. Coupling of Proteins to Polymers Containing Isocyanide Functional Groups
IV. Chemical Modification of Polymers Containing Isocyanide Functional Groups
V. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 11 Effectiveness of Enzyme-Membrane Filtration Reactors
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results and Discussion
Chapter 12 Exploitation of Multienzyme Systems for Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Economic Analysis of the Enzymatic Synthesis
Chapter 13 Biotransformation of Steroid Hormones and Antibiotics
I. Introduction
II. Steroid Hormones
III. Antibiotics
IV. Enzymes of Commercial Importance
Part III Medical Applications of Proteins and Enzymes
Chapter 14 Zinc Biochemistry: A Perspective on the Role of the Metal in Normal and Abnormal Growth Processes
I. Introduction
II. Biochemical Approaches
III. Chemical Features of Zinc Enzymes
IV. Zinc and Normal Cell Biology
V. DNA Metabolism in Zinc-Deficient Euglena gracilis
VI. DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase I and II of Euglena gracilis: Zinc Metalloenzymes
VII. Zinc and Neoplastic Disease
VIII. Epilogue
Chapter 15 Novel Application for Antibodies
I. Introduction
II. Covalent Binding of Daunomycin and Adriamycin to Antibodies
III. Specific Cytotoxic Effects of the Drug-Antibody Conjugates
IV. Fab' Dimers of Antitumor Immunoglobulins as Covalent Carriers of Daunomycin
V. In Vivo Effect of Daunomycin-Antibody Conjugates
VI. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 16 Applications of Immobilized Enzymes in Analysis With Particular Reference to the Automated Determination of Blood Glucose Using Nylon Tube-Immobilized Glucose Dehydrogenase
I. Introduction
II. Enzymes Immobilized in Nylon Tube
III. Application to the Assay of Glucose
IV. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 17 Some Economic, Enzymological, and Practical Problems in the Technological and Analytical Application of Immobilized Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Immobilized Enzymes as Preparative Tools
III. Immobilized Proteins as Analytical Tools
IV. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 18 Some Medical Applications of Immobilized Proteins and Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Immobilized Nonenzymatic Proteins
III. Immobilized Enzymes
IV. Concluding Remarks
Part IV Proteins as Food
Chapter 19 Interaction of Food Proteins with Water and with Lipids, and Some Effects of These Interactions on Functional Properties
I. Introduction
II. Protein Hydration
III. Lipid-Protein Interactions
IV. Interactions of Oxidized Lipids with Proteins
Chapter 20 Muscle and Connective Tissue Proteins as Food
I. Introduction
II. Muscle Cell Structure and Composition
III. Contraction
IV. Postmortem Changes
V. Cold-Shortening and Thaw-Rigor
VI. Resolution of Rigor
VII. Connective Tissue Proteins
VIII. Thermal Effects
IX. Meat Color
X. Concluding Remarks
Index
