Biosensors and Modern Biospecific Analytical Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444507150, 9780080454412

Biosensors and Modern Biospecific Analytical Techniques, Volume 44

1st Edition

Editors: L. Gorton
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444507150
eBook ISBN: 9780080454412
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd April 2005
Page Count: 490
Table of Contents

  1. Biosensors Based On Self-Assembled Monolayers (D.D. Schlereth).

  2. Third Generation Biosensors–Integrating Recognition And Transduction In Electrochemical Sensors (U. Wollenberger).

  3. Enzyme Biosensors Containing Polymeric Electron Transfer Systems (Hiroko I. Karan).

  4. DNA-Based Biosensors (A.M. Oliveira Brett).

  5. Optical Biosensors (L.M. Lechuga).

  6. Bioanalytical Microsystems: Technology And Applications (A.J. Baeumner).

  7. New Materials For Biosensors, Biochips And Molecular Bioelectronics (D. Andreescu et al.).

  8. Electrochemical Antibody-Based Sensors (J. Rishpon, V. Buchner).

  9. Immunoassay: Potentials And Limitations (C. Nistor, J. Emnéus).

  10. Non-Affinity Sensing Technology: The Exploitation Of Biocatalytic Events For Environmental Analysis (E. Domínguez, A. Narváez).

  11. Biosensors For Bioprocess Monitoring (U. Bilitewski).

  12. Coupling Of Microdialysis Sampling With Biosensing Detection Modes (D. Moscone).

Description

Biosensors and Modern Biospecific Analytical Techniques further expands the Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry series' coverage of rapid analysis based on advanced technological developments. This 12-chapter volume summarizes the main developments in the biosensors field over the last 10 years. It provides a comprehensive study on the different types of biosensors, including DNA-based, enzymatic, optical, self-assembled monolayers and the third generation of biosensors. As well as many technological developments on bioanalytical microsystems and new materials for biosensors, antibody and immunoassay developments have a prominent place in the book.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive study on the different types of biosensors
  • Applications covered include environmental analysis, bioprocess monitoring and biomedicine
  • An indispensable resource for those working in analytical chemistry

Readership

This book should prove very useful to analytical chemists in academia, research, industry and government and also to postgraduate students following masters courses in analytical chemistry.

Details

No. of pages:
490
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444507150
eBook ISBN:
9780080454412

About the Editors

L. Gorton Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Analytical Chemistry, Lund University, Sweden

