Biosecurity and Bioterrorism
2nd Edition
Containing and Preventing Biological Threats
Description
Biosecurity and Bioterrorism, Second Edition, takes a holistic approach to biosecurity, with coverage of pathogens, prevention, and response methodology. It addresses these hazards in the context of vulnerability assessments and the planning strategies government and industry can use to prepare for and respond to such events.
The book is organized into four thematic sections: Part I provides a conceptual understanding of biowarfare, bioterrorism and the laws we have to counteract this; Part II investigates known bioagents and the threat from emerging diseases; Part III focuses on agricultural terrorism and food security; and Part IV outlines international, US, and local initiatives for biodefense and biosecurity. Case studies illustrate biodefense against both intentional terrorism and natural outbreaks.
Key Features
- Covers emerging threats of pandemic influenza, antibiotic resistant strains of bacterial pathogens, and severe respiratory diseases caused by novel viruses
- Offers increased international coverage, including initiatives to counter biological weapons and threats, and food security
- Updated throughout with latest protocols for dealing with biological threats and new case studies
- Includes online instructor ancillaries - PowerPoint lecture slides, test questions, and an instructor manual, for increased classroom functionality
Readership
Emergency managers, security managers in the food industry, healthcare preparedness and public health professionals, and first responders; undergraduate and graduate students in emergency management, homeland security, public health, agriculture, and biological sciences
Table of Contents
- About the Author
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Part I. Biosecurity, Biodefense, and the Reason for Them
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Seeds of Destruction
- Introduction
- The Reality Versus the Potential
- The History of Biowarfare
- Modern-Day Bioterrorism
- Weaponization
- A Question of Scale
- The Genesis of Biosecurity and Biodefense
- Biological Threats Today and in the Future
- Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus
- Conclusion
- Essential Terminology
- Discussion Questions
- Websites
- Chapter 2. Recognition of Biological Threat
- Introduction
- Routes of Entry
- Bacterial Pathogens
- Rickettsial Pathogens
- Viral Pathogens
- Prions
- Fungal Pathogens
- Biological Toxins
- Disease
- Tiered Diagnosis
- Probability of Use
- Conclusion
- Essential Terminology
- Discussion Questions
- Websites
- Part II. The Threat to Human Health
- Introduction
- Chapter 3. Category A Diseases and Agents
- Introduction
- Anthrax
- Plague
- Tularemia
- Smallpox
- Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers
- Botulism
- Conclusion
- Essential Terminology
- Discussion Questions
- Websites
- Chapter 4. Category B Diseases and Agents
- Introduction
- Brucellosis
- Glanders and Melioidosis
- Q Fever
- Psittacosis
- Viral Encephalitis
- Ricin Poisoning
- Conclusion
- Essential Terminology
- Discussion Questions
- Websites
- Chapter 5. Category C Diseases and Agents
- Introduction
- Nipah Virus
- Hantavirus
- West Nile Virus
- Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Virus
- Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
- Conclusion
- Essential Terminology
- Websites
- Chapter 6. Recognize, Avoid, Isolate, and Notify
- Introduction
- Community Response Organizations
- The Concept of RAIN
- Recognition
- Sampling and Detection Methods
- Special Considerations for Biodetection Equipment
- Avoidance
- Isolation
- Notification
- Conclusion
- Essential Terminology
- Discussion Questions
- Websites
- Chapter 7. Case Studies
- Introduction
- Anthrax, Sverdlovsk, Soviet Union, 1979: Accidental Release of Weaponized Material
- Salmonellosis and the Rajneesh, The Dalles, Oregon, United States, 1984: Intentional Foodborne Outbreak
- Pneumonic Plague, Surat, India, 1994: Natural Outbreak
- Amerithrax, United States, 2001: Intentional Release of a Formulated Agent
- Ricin and the Amateur Bioterrorist, United States, 2003 and 2004: Intentional Release
- Ebola Virus Outbreak, West Africa, 2014: Geopolitical Implications
- Conclusion
- Essential Terminology
- Discussion Questions
- Websites
- Part III. The Threat to Agriculture
- Introduction
- Chapter 8. Biological Threat to Agriculture
- Introduction
- The Importance of Agriculture
- Foreign Animal Diseases
- Agroterrorism
- Biosecurity From Field to Fork
- Animal Disease Outbreak Response
- Food Safety
- Conclusion
- Essential Terminology
- Discussion Questions
- Websites
- Chapter 9. Recent Animal Disease Outbreaks and Lessons Learned
- Introduction
- Foot and Mouth Disease
- Avian Influenza
- Classical Swine Fever
- Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy
- Case Studies
- Protecting the Food Chain From BSE
- Conclusion
- Essential Terminology
- Discussion Questions
- Websites
- Part IV. Initiatives, Issues, Assets, and Programs
- Introduction
- Chapter 10. Legal Aspects of Biosecurity
- Introduction
- Legislation and Presidential Directives
- Public Health and the Application of Law
- Transporting Biohazardous Materials
- Conclusion
- Essential Terminology
- Discussion Questions
- Websites
- References on HIPAA
- Chapter 11. Response at the State and Local Level
- Introduction
- Recognition: Surveillance
- Command and Coordination
- Response: Safety
- Response: Biosampling
- Response: Containment
- Conclusion
- Essential Terminology
- Discussion Questions
- Websites
- Chapter 12. Biosecurity Programs and Assets
- Introduction
- Mitigation: Establishing Policy and Oversight
- Preparedness
- Response and Recovery
- Conclusion
- Essential Terminology
- Discussion Questions
- Websites
- Chapter 13. Consequence Management and a Model Program
- Introduction
- Consequence Management
- Autonomous Detection Systems
- The Biohazard Detection System
- US Postal Service Concept of Operation
- Conclusion
- Essential Terminology
- Discussion Questions
- Chapter 14. Future Directions for Biosecurity
- Introduction
- The Dark Specter of Terrorism
- Strategies for Prevention, Preparedness, and Containment
- The Future of Biodefense Research
- Conclusion
- Essential Terminology
- Discussion Questions
- Websites
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 12th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128020579
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128020296
About the Author
Jeffrey Ryan
Mr. Ryan is a retired US Army officer and currently a Professor at Jacksonville State University’s Department of Emergency Management within the Institute of Emergency Preparedness. The program provide instruction on various aspects of emergency preparedness with a focus on terrorism, Weapons of Mass Destruction, medical aspects of emergency management, public health preparedness, biodefense, and biosecurity. His research interests are biothreat pathogen detection, agro-terrorism and the role of military forces in disaster response and humanitarian assistance.
Since 2003, Professor Ryan has also served as Managing Director of Quetzal Consulting, Inc. a private firm specializing in a wide array of consultative services related to biothreat pathogen detection, tropical diseases research, course development, diagnostics development, marketing and product management. Services are provided to the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, defense contractors (SAIC, GeoCenters and EAI) and biotechnology and diagnostics companies, among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Emergency Management, Jacksonville State University, AL, USA
Reviews
"...provides an up-to-date discussion of bioterrorism in all its manifestations and the biosecurity measures required to counter it...Thanks to the author’s practitioner-based insight, readers will find this text to be highly useful." --Security Management
"...of interest for healthcare security managers (how to manage the fear and panic if an unknown pathogen appears to be causing illness let alone death) and security for labs that are researching in this field." --Professional Security Magazine Online