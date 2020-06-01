Global increases in environmental pollution confront us with an urgent need to develop eco-friendly and cost-effective technologies and methods to reduce environmental contaminants. In the last few decades, bioremediation has been a critical factor in the treatment of pollutants from soil, water and surface materials through the alteration of environmental conditions and stimulation of microbial and plant growth. Bioremediation owes its effectiveness to genetic engineering, which plays a vital role in overexpressing the very genes that are responsible for pollutant degradation and uptake.

Bioremediation of Pollutants: From Genetic Engineering to Genome Engineering provides insights into genetic and genome engineering strategies in bioremediation, covering a wide range of microorganisms that are key to the removal of pollutants. The book includes discussions on root engineering, transgenic plants, metagenomics, bioreactors, molecular biology tools, genome editing, synthetic biology, microbial indicators, biosurfactants, biofilms, genetically modified organisms, and engineered fungi and bacteria. Presented by top experts in the field, Bioremediation of Pollutants: From Genetic Engineering to Genome Engineering captures the essence and diversity of bioremediation methodologies in a single source, making it a valuable resource not only for students and beginners in environmental science, but also researchers, soil scientists, genetic and genome engineers, stakeholders and policy makers interested in improving this rapidly growing area of research.