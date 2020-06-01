Bioremediation of Pollutants
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Global increases in environmental pollution confront us with an urgent need to develop eco-friendly and cost-effective technologies and methods to reduce environmental contaminants. In the last few decades, bioremediation has been a critical factor in the treatment of pollutants from soil, water and surface materials through the alteration of environmental conditions and stimulation of microbial and plant growth. Bioremediation owes its effectiveness to genetic engineering, which plays a vital role in overexpressing the very genes that are responsible for pollutant degradation and uptake.
Bioremediation of Pollutants: From Genetic Engineering to Genome Engineering provides insights into genetic and genome engineering strategies in bioremediation, covering a wide range of microorganisms that are key to the removal of pollutants. The book includes discussions on root engineering, transgenic plants, metagenomics, bioreactors, molecular biology tools, genome editing, synthetic biology, microbial indicators, biosurfactants, biofilms, genetically modified organisms, and engineered fungi and bacteria. Presented by top experts in the field, Bioremediation of Pollutants: From Genetic Engineering to Genome Engineering captures the essence and diversity of bioremediation methodologies in a single source, making it a valuable resource not only for students and beginners in environmental science, but also researchers, soil scientists, genetic and genome engineers, stakeholders and policy makers interested in improving this rapidly growing area of research.
Key Features
- Draws together research from eminent scientists from across the globe in the areas of phytoremediation and microbial remediation
- Includes case studies of engineered bacterial remediation
- Covers the genome editing CRISPR-Cas9 system, which has been less explored in plants and microorganisms
Readership
Applied microbiologists, environmental scientists, soil scientists, environmental engineers
Table of Contents
Part I: Phytoremediation
1. Phytoremediation: Promises, Progress and Prospects
2. Role of transporters in phytoremediation
3. Engineered plants in phytoremediation: Heavy metal and metalloid pollution
4. Role of Potential Native Weeds and Grasses for Phytoremediation of Endocrine Disrupting Pollutants Discharged from Pulp Paper Industry Waste
5. Transgenic plants in phytoremediation of organic pollutants
6. Potential case studies of transgenic plants for phytoremediation
7. Progress, prospects and challenges of genetic engineering in phytoremediation
8. Recent Advances in Phytoremediation Using Genome Engineering CRISPR-Cas9 Technology
Part II: Microbial Remediation
9. Endophytes: The hidden world for agriculture, ecosystem and environmental sustainability
10. Engineering bacterial aromatic dioxygenase genes to improve bioremediation
11. Microbial Remediation Progress and Future Prospects
12. Studies on biological activated carbon for bioremediation of pollutants
13. Role of Microorganism Bioremediation for the sustainable Environment Management
14. Bioreactor and bioprocess technology for bioremediation of domestic and municipal wastewater
15. Metagenomic approach for bioremediation: Challenges and perspectives
16. Bioremediation of hydrocarbons, pesticide and industrial effluents
17. Synthetic biology approaches for bioremediation
18. Microbial indicators and biosensor for bioremediation
19. Biosurfactant-based bioremediation
20. Engineered bacteria for bioremediation
21. Biofilm in bioremediation
22. Genetic Engineering Approach for Detecting Environmental Pollutants
23. Current status, challenges and future of bioremediation
24. Engineered microbes and evolving plastic bioremediation technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128190258
About the Author
Vimal Chandra Pandey
Dr. Pandey received his Ph.D. in Botany from Dr. R.M.L. Avadh University, Faizabad, UP, India in 2008. He completed his Dr. D.S. Kothari Post-Doctoral Fellowship from the Department of Environmental Science, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (Central) University, Lucknow, UP, India. Dr. Pandey has worked in Plant Ecology and Environmental Sciences Division, CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow, UP, India and as a consultant at the Council of Science & Technology. Dr. Pandey is an Environmental Botanist, internationally recognized in the field of phytomanagement. His research domain includes phytoremediation, revegetation of fly ash dumps, and restoration of degraded lands with special reference to raising rural livelihoods and maintaining ecosystem services. He has published his research findings in high quality international peer-reviewed journals. He has had over 50 articles published in SCI journals with a cumulative impact factor of 130+, four book chapters, and one book entitled “Phytomanagement of Polluted Sites” (Elsevier 2018).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Environmental Science, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (Central) University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Vijai Singh
Dr. Vijai Singh is an Associate Professor in the Department of Biosciences, School of Science at Indrashil University, Mehsana, Gujarat, India. Prior to this, Dr. Singh was a postdoctoral fellow at Institute of Systems and Synthetic Biology, France and School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, South Korea. Dr. Singh has served as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology at Invertis University, India and School of Biological Sciences and Biotechnology, Institute of Advanced Research, India. Dr Singh received his Ph.D. in Biotechnology from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University / National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources, Lucknow, India with a research focus on the development of molecular and immunoassay for Aeromonas hydrophila. Dr. Singh has designed and characterized a number of synthetic oscillators, gene networks, lycopene pathway, MAGE and CRISPR-Cas9 system in Escherichia coli. Currently, Dr. Singh’s laboratory focuses on the construction of a novel biosynthetic pathway for the production of pigments, chemicals, and fuels. Additionally, Dr. Singh’s laboratory works on developing CRISPR-based platform for disease diagnosis and eradication of MDR pathogens. Dr. Singh has published 72 articles in the peer-reviewed journals, 19 chapters, and 1 book. Dr. Singh serves as a member of the editorial board and reviewer of a number of peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biosciences, Indrashil University, Rajpur, Gujarat, India