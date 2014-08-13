Biorefineries
1st Edition
Integrated Biochemical Processes for Liquid Biofuels
Description
Biorefineries outlines the processes and steps to successfully scale up production of two types of biofuels, butanol and ethanol, from cellulosic residues for commercial purposes. It covers practical topics, including biomass availability, pretreatment, fermentation, and water recycling, as well as policy and economic factors. This reflects the unique expertise of the editor team, whose backgrounds range from wood and herbaceous feedstocks to process economics and industrial expertise. The strategies presented in this book help readers to design integrated and efficient processes to reduce the cost of production and achieve an economically viable end product
Key Features
- Outlines the economic benefits of designing a single operational process.
- Includes all currently available processes on pretreatment, fermentation and recovery
- Covers all pretreatment, fermentation, and product recovery options
- Focuses on biofuels but acts as a stepping stone to develop cost-efficient processes for an array of commodity chemicals
Readership
Primary Audience: Chemists and Chemical Engineers, biochemical engineers, Biotechnologists, Agricultural Chemists, Environmental Engineers, Petroleum Engineers, academics and research students in these areas
Secondary audience: Chemical engineers and other researchers in corporate research on this topic, Energy Technologists, consultants in Alternative Energy, Feedstock producers, Biofuel Producers and Biomass and Biofuel Equipment manufacturing companies, government officials in the area of energy, environment and policy making
Table of Contents
- Preface
- About the Editors
- Nasib Qureshi
- David B. Hodge
- Alain A. Vertès
- Part I: Cellulosic Biomass Processing & Biorefinery Road Map
- Chapter 1: An Overview of Existing Individual Unit Operations
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Biochemical Processes
- 1.3 Enzymatic Hydrolysis
- 1.4 Ethanol Production by Fermentation
- 1.5 Butanol Production by Fermentation
- 1.6 Thermochemical Conversion
- 1.7 Perspectives
- Chapter 2: Biomass for Biorefining: Resources, Allocation, Utilization, and Policies
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Biomass Resources
- 2.3 Biomass Allocation
- 2.4 Biomass Utilization
- 2.5 Biomass Policies
- 2.6 Perspectives
- Chapter 3: Biorefinery Roadmaps
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction: The Biorefinery Vision for Energy, Chemical, and Material Sustainability
- 3.2 Sustainability as a New Business Model
- 3.3 Achieving Integrated Processing
- 3.4 Perspectives
- Chapter 4: Integration of (Hemi)-Cellulosic Biofuels Technologies with Chemical Pulp Production
- Abstract
- 4.1 Integrated Forest Biorefinery Concepts
- 4.2 Hemicelluloses Derived from Chemical Pulping Processes
- 4.3 Integration of Hemicellulose Recovery and Utilization
- 4.4 Perspectives
- Chapter 5: Integrated Processes for Product Recovery
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Alternative Product Recovery Techniques
- 5.3 Integrated Product Recovery Processes
- 5.4 Perspectives
- Part II: Cellulosic Ethanol
- Chapter 6: Development of Growth-Arrested Bioprocesses with Corynebacterium glutamicum for Cellulosic Ethanol Production from Complex Sugar Mixtures
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 What is a Growth-Arrested bioprocess?
- 6.3 Research and Development for Cellulosic Ethanol Production by C. glutamicum
- 6.4 Other Applications of Growth-Arrested Bioprocess in Biorefineries
- 6.5 Perspectives
- Chapter 7: Consolidated Bioprocessing for Ethanol Production
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Biochemical Processes for Ethanol Production from Cellulosic Biomass
- 7.3 Development of Biomass Processing Configurations
- 7.4 Aspects of Consolidated Bioprocessing
- 7.5 Approaches to Developing CBP-enabling Microorganisms
- 7.6 Perspectives
- Chapter 8: Integration of Ethanol Fermentation with Second Generation Biofuels Technologies
- Abstract
- 8.1 Integration of Fermentation into Cellulosic Biofuel Processes
- 8.2 Fermentation Approaches Employed in First-Generation Ethanol Processes
- 8.3 Integration of Lignocellulose Hydrolyzate Fermentation
- 8.4 Aerobic Yeast Cultivation for the Production of Cell Mass
- 8.5 Case Study: Aerobic Cultivation of S. cerevisiae TMB-3400-FT30-3 on Dilute Acid-Pretreated Softwood Hydrolyzate
- 8.6 Perspectives
- Part III: Cellulosic Butanol
- Chapter 9: Mixed Sugar Fermentation by Clostridia and Metabolic Engineering for Butanol Production
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Mixed-Sugar Fermentation by Solventogenic Clostridia
- 9.3 Metabolic Engineering of Solventogenic Clostridia for Butanol Production
- 9.4 Perspectives
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 10: Integrated Bioprocessing and Simultaneous Product Recovery for Butanol Production
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Recovery of Butanol by Adsorption
- 10.3 Recovery of Butanol by Extraction
- 10.4 Recovery of Butanol by Perstraction
- 10.5 Separation of Butanol by Gas Stripping
- 10.6 Recovery of Butanol by Reverse Osmosis
- 10.7 Recovery of Butanol by Pervaporation
- 10.8 Recovery of Butanol Using a Vacuum
- 10.9 Process Economics of Butanol Production
- 10.10 Perspectives
- Chapter 11: Integrated Production of Butanol from Glycerol
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction: Glycerol Glut
- 11.2 Glycerol-to-Butanol Conversion
- 11.3 Integrated Biorefinery
- 11.4 Perspectives
- Part IV: Process Economics & Farm-Based Biorefinery
- Chapter 12: Process Economics of Renewable Biorefineries: Butanol and Ethanol Production in Integrated Bioprocesses from Lignocellulosics and Other Industrial By-Products
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Program for Material and Energy Balance and Economic Analysis
- 12.3 Process Development and Economics of Butanol Production from Corn
- 12.4 Process Economics of Butanol Production from Glycerol
- 12.5 Economics of Butanol Production from Lignocellulosic Biomass
- 12.6 Economics of Ethanol Production from Corn and Lignocellulosic Biomass
- 12.7 Perspectives
- Chapter 13: Integrated Farm-Based Biorefinery
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 The Integrated Farm-Based Biorefinery (IFBBR)
- 13.3 Biological Conversion Chemistry
- 13.4 Mass-and-Energy Balances
- 13.5 Advantages of the IFBBR System over Corn Stover Ethanol Production
- 13.6 Perspectives
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 13th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444595041
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444594983
About the Editor
Nasib Qureshi
US Department of Agriculture, National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research, Bioenergy Research Unit, Peoria, IL US US Department of Agriculture, National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research, Peoria, IL US • Senior Researcher/Senior Scientist, United States Department of Agriculture, National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research, Bioenergy Research Unit. • Affiliate Faculty, Institute for Genomic Biology, Univ. of Illinois. • Adjunct Professor (Biochemical Engineering), University of Illinois. • EIC, World Journal of Microbiology & Biotechnology (Springer). • Co-Editor, Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicine: Science, Regulation and Business Strategies (Wiley, 2015).
Affiliations and Expertise
National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research, US Department of Agriculture, Peoria, IL USA
David Hodge
Michigan State University, MI USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Michigan State University, MI USA
Alain Vertes
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Institut Pasteur Paris, and University of Lille Flanders-Artois
• Sloan Fellow from London Business School and a microbiologist by training (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Institut Pasteur Paris, and University of Lille Flandres-Artois).
• Consulting, Partnering & Fund Raising, Founder, Managing Director, NxR Biotechnologies, Switzerland.
• Dr. Vertès is a strategy and business development consultant for cell therapeutic biotech companies, and works to enable seed funding in the field. Focusing on technology deployment and innovation commercialization, he has contributed to both industrial and pharmaceutical biotechnology, in different functions including research, manufacturing, contract research, and strategic alliances in pharmaceuticals (Lilly, Pfizer, Roche).
• Championed radical innovation for bringing to patients disease-modifying, paradigm-changing therapeutics such as siRNA, and led in a scientific and business manner Roche’s global cell therapeutics strategy and implementation team resulting in Roche’s entry in 2010 in the field of regenerative medicine.
• Member, Industry Committee-Europe, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine International Society
• Co-Editor, Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicine: Science, Regulation and Business Strategies (Wiley, 2015).
Affiliations and Expertise
NxR Biotechnologies GmbH, Basel, Switzerland
Reviews
"...an excellent book on the most urgent and important problems facing mankind today: sustainability in this era of shortage, environmental degradation, and climate change." --Biz India