Biorefineries

• Sloan Fellow from London Business School and a microbiologist by training (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Institut Pasteur Paris, and University of Lille Flandres-Artois).

• Consulting, Partnering & Fund Raising, Founder, Managing Director, NxR Biotechnologies, Switzerland.

• Dr. Vertès is a strategy and business development consultant for cell therapeutic biotech companies, and works to enable seed funding in the field. Focusing on technology deployment and innovation commercialization, he has contributed to both industrial and pharmaceutical biotechnology, in different functions including research, manufacturing, contract research, and strategic alliances in pharmaceuticals (Lilly, Pfizer, Roche).

• Championed radical innovation for bringing to patients disease-modifying, paradigm-changing therapeutics such as siRNA, and led in a scientific and business manner Roche’s global cell therapeutics strategy and implementation team resulting in Roche’s entry in 2010 in the field of regenerative medicine.

• Member, Industry Committee-Europe, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine International Society

• Co-Editor, Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicine: Science, Regulation and Business Strategies (Wiley, 2015).