Biopolymers: Processing and Products
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Series page
- Foreword
- Abbreviations of Biopolymers
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Definition of Terms
- 1.2. Classification of Biopolymers
- 1.3. Types and Chemistry of Biopolymers
- 1.4. Polyesters
- 1.5. Poly(ether-ester)s (Bio-Based)
- 1.6. Aliphatic Polycarbonates
- 1.7. Polyamides
- 1.8. Poly(ester amides)
- 1.9. Poly(ether amide)s
- 1.10. Polyurethanes (Bio-Based PU)
- 1.11. Polysaccharides
- 1.12. Lignin
- 1.13. Vinyl Polymers
- 1.14. Diene Polymers
- 1.15. Other Biodegradable Polymers
- 1.16. Sources of Biopolymers
- Patents
- Chapter 2. Properties
- 2.1. Intrinsic Properties
- 2.2. Processing Properties
- 2.3. Product Properties
- Patents
- Chapter 3. Blending
- 3.1. Blends in General
- 3.2. Blending Biopolymers with Other Biopolymers
- 3.3. Blending Biopolymers with Synthetic Nonbiodegradable Polymers
- 3.4. Commercial Products
- Patents
- Chapter 4. Emulsions/Dispersions/Solutions/Gels
- 4.1. Making Emulsions and Dispersions
- 4.2. Making Solutions
- 4.3. Making (Hydro)Gels
- Patents
- Chapter 5. Compounding and Additives
- 5.1. General
- 5.2. Compounding by Shear and Heat
- 5.3. Compounding in Liquid or Solution
- 5.4. Making Masterbatches
- 5.5. Additives and Modifiers
- Patents
- Chapter 6. Powdering
- 6.1. Pelletization
- 6.2. Pulverization
- 6.3. Dissolution-Deposition
- 6.4. Emulsion-Precipitation
- 6.5. Coagulating Dispersions
- 6.6. Supercritical Fluid Technology
- Patents
- Chapter 7. Chemical Treatment (in Bulk)
- 7.1. Introduction of Functional Groups
- 7.2. Controlled Degradation
- 7.3. Increasing the Molecular Weight
- 7.4. Radiation (in Bulk)
- 7.5. Interreacting Polymers
- Patents
- Chapter 8. Surface Treatment
- 8.1. General
- 8.2. Physical Treatment
- 8.3. Chemical Treatment
- 8.4. Coating
- 8.5. Printing
- Patents
- Chapter 9. Foaming and Foamed Products
- 9.1. Biopolymer Foams
- 9.2. Types of Biopolymers
- 9.3. Foaming Agents
- 9.4. Compounding Ingredients
- 9.5. Expandable Particles
- 9.6. Composite Foams
- 9.7. Crosslinking
- 9.8. After Treatment of Foams
- Patents
- Chapter 10. Manufacture of Films/Laminates
- 10.1. Films
- 10.2. Laminates
- Patents
- Chapter 11. Manufacture of Fibers and Fabrics
- 11.1. Fiber Formation
- 11.2. Nonwoven
- 11.3. Woven/Knitted
- 11.4. Nanofibers
- 11.5. Wearing Resistance of Fibers
- 11.6. Antistatic Fibers
- Patents
- Chapter 12. Manufacture of Biocomposites
- 12.1. General
- 12.2. Reinforcing Biopolymers with Loose or Coherent Fibrous Material
- 12.3. Reinforcing Biopolymers with Fillers
- 12.4. Manufacture of Prepregs
- 12.5. Bonding Preformed Biopolymers to the Same or Other Solid Material
- Patents
- Chapter 13. Coating Compositions
- 13.1. General
- 13.2. Thermoplastic Coating Compositions
- 13.3. Powder Coatings
- 13.4. Temporary or Strippable Coatings
- Patents
- Chapter 14. Inks
- 14.1. Inks in General
- 14.2. Jet Printing Inks
- 14.3. Flexographic Inks, Gravure Inks, and Screen Inks
- 14.4. Electrophotographic Toners
- 14.5. Color Changing Inks
- 14.6. Writing Inks
- Patents
- Chapter 15. Adhesive Compositions
- 15.1. Classification of Adhesives
- 15.2. Nonreactive Adhesives
- 15.3. Reactive Adhesives
- 15.4. Bio-Based Adhesives
- Patents
- Chapter 16. Recycling
- 16.1. Reuse
- 16.2. Physical Recycling
- 16.3. Chemical Recycling
- Patents
- Glossary
- Index
- Index of Companies
- Index of Inventors
- Index of Patents
Description
Biopolymers and biodegradable plastics are finding new applications in various sectors, from packaging, to medical, automotive and many more. As synthetic plastics are increasingly replaced by their bioplastic equivalents, engineers are facing new challenges including processing, costs, environmental sustainability and – ultimately – developing successful products.
Biopolymers: Processing and Products, the second book of a trilogy dedicated to biopolymers, gives a detailed insight into all aspects of processing, seamlessly linking the science of biopolymers to the latest trends in the development of new products. Processes covered in the book include blending, compounding, treatment, and shaping, as well as the formation of biocomposites. Biopolymer coatings and adhesives are also investigated.
This book unique in its coverage contains information retrieved mainly from patents, which form the bulk of the book. The coverage of processing will help engineers and designers to improve output and efficiency of every stage of the product development process, and will form an indispensable tool in selecting the right biopolymer and processing technique for any given application, covering medical, automotive, food packaging and more. It will assist also engineers, material scientists and researchers to improve existing biopolymer processes and deliver better products at lower cost.
Key Features
- Multi-disciplinary approach and critical presentation of all available processing techniques and new products of biopolymers
- Contains information not to be found in any other book
- Self-contained chapters
Readership
Product development engineers in the field of plastics, particular in processing and production of biopolymers. Design engineers involved in creating new products and substituting biopolymers into existing products, particularly in packaging, automotive, medical sectors. Biopolymer researchers seeking to learn more about processes and applications.
About the Authors
Michael Niaounakis Author
European Patent Office, Rijswijk, Netherlands
Affiliations and Expertise
European Patent Office, Rijswijk, The Netherlands