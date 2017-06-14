Biopolymer-Based Composites
1st Edition
Drug Delivery and Biomedical Applications
Description
Biopolymer-Based Composites: Drug Delivery and Biomedical Applications presents a comprehensive review on recent developments in biopolymer-based composites and their use in drug delivery and biomedical applications. The information contained in this book is critical for the more efficient use of composites, as detailed up-to-date information is a pre-requirement. The information provided brings cutting-edge developments to the attention of young investigators to encourage further advances in the field of bio-composite research.
Currently, biopolymers are being investigated for the design of various drug delivery and biomedical devices due to their non-toxic, biodegradable and biocompatible nature. Mostly, biopolymer-based solid orals, gels, hydrogel beads, and transdermal matrices have been designed in order to control drug/protein release in simulated bio-fluids.
Key Features
- Presents the most updated information in the field of pharmaceutical and biological sciences
- Contains color figures and illustrations to help users understand key topics
- Useful guide for young researchers working towards new innovations
- Includes chapters covered by eminent scientists in the field
Readership
Pharmacy; Materials Science; Biomedicine; Chemistry/Food Science; General Molecular Medicine; Engineering; Biotechnology; Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry
Table of Contents
1. Bio-Composites in Therapeutic Application: Current Status & Future
Subrata Jana
2. Redox-Responsive Hydrogels
Ye Liu
3. Stimuli-Responsive Guar Gum Composites for Colon-Specific Drug Delivery
Sougata Jana
4. Biopolymer-Based Composites for Transdermal Drug Delivery
Rakesh Tekade
5. Composites of Nanoparticles and Hydrogels: A potential Solution to Current Challenges in Buccal Drug Delivery
Jenny Evelin Parraga
6. Bio-Composites in Ocular Drug Delivery
Sabyasachi Maiti
7. Dendrimers: Smart Nanoengineereed Polymers for Bioinspired Applications in Drug Delivery
Keerti Jain
8. Nanoparticles for Tumor Targeting
Zhiqing Pang
9. Biopolymer Nanoparticles for Theranostics Applications in Cancer Therapy and Bioimaging
Suresh P. Vyas
10. Polycationic Biopolymers for Gene Delivery Applications
Lucimara Gaziola de la Torre
11. Biomedical and Drug Delivery Applications of Functionalized Inorganic Nanomaterials
Chitta Ranjan Patra
12. Chitosan/Carbon-based Nanomaterials Composites as Scaffolds for Tissue Engineering
Mani Prabaharan
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 14th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081019153
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081019146
About the Editor
Sougata Jana
Sougata Jana is a B. Pharm (Gold Medalist) from West Bengal University of Technology, Kolkata, and M. Pharm (Pharmaceutics) from Biju Patnaik University of Technology, Odisha, India. He worked as an Assistant Professor, at Gupta College of Technological Sciences, Asansol, West Bengal, India. Currently, he is working at the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Directorate of Health Services, Kolkata, India. He is engaged in pharmaceutical education and research for the last 11years. IPA Bengal branch, Kolkata, India conferred upon him “M.N Dev Memorial Award” for securing the highest marks in the state of West Bengal in 2005. He bragged ‘Best Poster Presentation Award’ at 21st West Bengal State Science and Technology Congress-2014, and “Outstanding Paper Award” at 1st Regional Science and Technology Congress-2016, organized by Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of West Bengal, India. He has 30 publications in different national and international peer reviewed journals. He edited books in Springer, Elsevier and Pharmamedix India Publication Pvt. Ltd. He has contributed more than 25 book chapters with Elsevier, Springer, Wiley VCH, CRC Press, Taylor & Francis group. His research area of interest includes modification of synthetic and natural biopolymers, microparticles, nanoparticles, semisolids and interpenetrating network system for controlled drug delivery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Gupta College of Technological Sciences, Asansol, West Bengal, India
Sabyasachi Maiti
Sabyasachi Maiti is an M. Pharm, Ph.D from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India. He is Associate Professor at the Department of Pharmacy, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (Central University), Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, India. Dr Maiti has over 15 years experience in the field of pharmaceutical education and research. His research focusses on chemical modification of natural polysaccharides, characterization and their application in the design of novel drug delivery carriers. His research has been recognised by international peers in his field and he has more than 50 publications to his credit. He sits on numerous reviewer panels for international journals of repute, has edited multiple reference works and has written over 25 book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacy, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (Central University), Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, India
Subrata Jana
Prof. Subrata Jana obtained his PhD in organic chemistry from the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, India. His doctoral work was based on the design and synthesis of abiotic receptors for the recognition of biologically active neutral molecules and ions along with development synthetic methodologies. After that he moved to the University of Victoria, Canada, to work with Dr Fraser Hof on supramolecular and medicinal chemistry as a post-doctoral fellow, where he worked on the synthesis of different receptors targeting N-methylated protein residue along with anions. He then moved on to work with Dr Kenneth J Woycechowsky at University of Utah, USA, on protein engineering and enzyme catalysis as a post-doctoral research associate. He studied enzyme activity when it is encapsulated inside the capsid which is a nano carrier and an excellent delivery vehicle for important biological substrate including drug molecules. Presently, he is working as an associate professor at VEC, Sarguja University, Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, India and his current research focuses on design and synthesis of artificial receptors for the recognition of anions, cations and N-methylated protein residue. So far he has published ~40 research paper in peer reviewed international journals and more than 10 chapters in different edited books published by internationally-renowned publishers.
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD in organic chemistry, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, India