Biopolymer-Based Composites

Prof. Subrata Jana obtained his PhD in organic chemistry from the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, India. His doctoral work was based on the design and synthesis of abiotic receptors for the recognition of biologically active neutral molecules and ions along with development synthetic methodologies. After that he moved to the University of Victoria, Canada, to work with Dr Fraser Hof on supramolecular and medicinal chemistry as a post-doctoral fellow, where he worked on the synthesis of different receptors targeting N-methylated protein residue along with anions. He then moved on to work with Dr Kenneth J Woycechowsky at University of Utah, USA, on protein engineering and enzyme catalysis as a post-doctoral research associate. He studied enzyme activity when it is encapsulated inside the capsid which is a nano carrier and an excellent delivery vehicle for important biological substrate including drug molecules. Presently, he is working as an associate professor at VEC, Sarguja University, Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, India and his current research focuses on design and synthesis of artificial receptors for the recognition of anions, cations and N-methylated protein residue. So far he has published ~40 research paper in peer reviewed international journals and more than 10 chapters in different edited books published by internationally-renowned publishers.