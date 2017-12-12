Biopharmaceutical Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081006238, 9780128125526

Biopharmaceutical Processing

1st Edition

Development, Design, and Implementation of Manufacturing Processes

Editors: Gunter Jagschies Eva Lindskog Karol Lacki Parrish Galliher
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081006238
eBook ISBN: 9780128125526
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th December 2017
Page Count: 1308
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
306.32
229.74
214.42
229.74
245.06
229.74
229.74
245.06
370.00
277.50
259.00
277.50
296.00
277.50
277.50
296.00
274.00
205.50
191.80
205.50
219.20
205.50
205.50
219.20
291.00
218.25
203.70
218.25
232.80
218.25
218.25
232.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
265.00
198.75
185.50
198.75
212.00
198.75
198.75
212.00
370.00
277.50
259.00
277.50
296.00
277.50
277.50
296.00
290.00
217.50
203.00
217.50
232.00
217.50
217.50
232.00
307.27
230.45
215.09
230.45
245.82
230.45
230.45
245.82
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biopharmaceutical Processing: Development, Design, and Implementation of Manufacturing Processes covers bioprocessing from cell line development to bulk drug substances. The methods and strategies described are essential learning for every scientist, engineer or manager in the biopharmaceutical and vaccines industry.

The integrity of the bioprocess ultimately determines the quality of the product in the biotherapeutics arena, and this book covers every stage including all technologies related to downstream purification and upstream processing fields. Economic considerations are included throughout, with recommendations for lowering costs and improving efficiencies. Designed for quick reference and easy accessibility of facts, calculations and guidelines, this book is an essential tool for industrial scientists and managers in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Key Features

  • Offers a comprehensive, go-to reference for daily work decisions
  • Covers both upstream and downstream processes
  • Includes case studies that emphasize financial outcomes
  • Presents summaries, decision grids, graphs and overviews for quick reference

Readership

Chemical/biochemical/bioprocess engineers, process chemists, analytical chemists, molecular biologists, microbiologists, biochemists/ biotechnologists, virologists, graduate-level students in these disciplines

Table of Contents

1. Overview of Biotherapeutics and Vaccine Industry
2. Industrial Process Design Concepts
3. Single-Use Concepts in Manufacturing
4. Equipment and Automation
5. Facility Design
6. Process Development Routines
7. Production Sources and their Selection
8. Upstream Processing
9. Downstream Processing 1: Recovery Process
10. Downstream Processing 2: Purification Process
11. Downstream Related Methods
12. Analytics
13. Regulatory Aspects
14. Manufacturing Operations
15. Economics

Details

No. of pages:
1308
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081006238
eBook ISBN:
9780128125526

About the Editor

Gunter Jagschies

Dr. Jagschies is a 30-plus year employee at GE Healthcare Life Sciences and a globally recognized expert in bioprocessing. He has published numerous papers and two books on the development, manufacturing and economics of biotherapeutics, and in 2012 he received the BioProcess International award “Thought Leader of the Decade”.

Affiliations and Expertise

Strategic Customer Relations Leader, GE Healthcare, Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany

Eva Lindskog

Dr. Lindskog has degrees in chemical engineering and bioprocess technology. She has been working across the biopharmaceutical process, with a focus on innovation in upstream technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director Marketing, Lonza Pharma & Biotech, Basel, Switzerland

Karol Lacki

Dr. Lacki’s educational background is in process and chemical engineering, and he is heavily involved in R&D projects related to chromatography media development, process development and validation, and facility design.

Affiliations and Expertise

VP Technology Development, Avitide, USA

Parrish Galliher

Mr. Galliher is co-inventor on numerous patents in the field of biomanufacturing. In 2012, he received the BioProcess International Award as “Thought Leader of the Decade” in the Upstream Processing category.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Technology Officer, Upstream and Founder Xcellerex Inc., a GE Healthcare Life Sciences Company

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.