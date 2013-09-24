Biomolecular Spectroscopy: Advances from Integrating Experiments and Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124165960, 9780124165977

Biomolecular Spectroscopy: Advances from Integrating Experiments and Theory, Volume 93

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Christo Christov
eBook ISBN: 9780124165977
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124165960
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th September 2013
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

    1. Studying Biomacromolecules with Two-Dimensional Infrared Spectroscopy

      2. Rachel E. Hill, Neil T. Hunt and Jonathan D. Hirst

    2. NMR Studies on the Dynamics of Hydrogen Bonds and Ion Pairs Involving Lysine Side Chains of Proteins

      3. Levani Zandarashvili, Alexandre Esadze and Junji Iwahara

    3. Structure–Function Relationship of the Plant Photosynthetic Pigment-Protein Complex LHCII Studied with Molecular Spectroscopy Techniques

      4. Wieslaw I. Gruszecki

    4. Combined use of Optical Spectroscopy and Computational Methods to Study the Binding and the Photoinduced Conformational Modification of Proteins When NMR and X-ray Structural Determinations are not an Option

      5. Lorenzo Brancaleon

    5. Enzyme Active Site Interactions by Raman/FTIR, NMR and ab initio Calculations

      6. Hua Deng

    6. Protein and Water Confined in Nanometer-Scale Reverse Micelles Studied by Near Infrared, Terahertz, and Ultrafast Visible Spectroscopies

      7. Hiroshi Murakami

    7. Structure and Orientation of Interfacial Proteins Determined by Sum Frequency Generation Vibrational Spectroscopy: Method and Application

      8. Shuji Ye, Feng Wei, Hongchun Li, Kangzhen Tia and Yi Luo

    8. X-ray Absorption Spectroscopy—A Tool to Investigate the Local Structure of Metal-Based Anti-Cancer Compounds in Vivo

      Alfred A. Hummer and Annette Rompel

Description

Published continuously since 1944, Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology has been a continuous, essential resource for protein chemists. Covering reviews of methodology and research in all aspects of protein chemistry, including purification/expression, proteomics, modeling and structural determination and design, each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins while presenting the most recent findings from leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.

Key Features

  • Covers reviews of methodology and research in all aspects of protein chemistry
  • Brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins while presenting the most recent findings from leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, structural geneticists, and structural biologists

About the Serial Volume Editors

Christo Christov Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Christo Z. Christov teaches at Northumbria University, Ellison Building, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Michigan Technological University, Houghton, MI, USA

