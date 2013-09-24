Biomolecular Spectroscopy: Advances from Integrating Experiments and Theory, Volume 93
- Studying Biomacromolecules with Two-Dimensional Infrared Spectroscopy
- NMR Studies on the Dynamics of Hydrogen Bonds and Ion Pairs Involving Lysine Side Chains of Proteins
- Structure–Function Relationship of the Plant Photosynthetic Pigment-Protein Complex LHCII Studied with Molecular Spectroscopy Techniques
- Combined use of Optical Spectroscopy and Computational Methods to Study the Binding and the Photoinduced Conformational Modification of Proteins When NMR and X-ray Structural Determinations are not an Option
- Enzyme Active Site Interactions by Raman/FTIR, NMR and ab initio Calculations
- Protein and Water Confined in Nanometer-Scale Reverse Micelles Studied by Near Infrared, Terahertz, and Ultrafast Visible Spectroscopies
- Structure and Orientation of Interfacial Proteins Determined by Sum Frequency Generation Vibrational Spectroscopy: Method and Application
- X-ray Absorption Spectroscopy—A Tool to Investigate the Local Structure of Metal-Based Anti-Cancer Compounds in Vivo
Alfred A. Hummer and Annette Rompel
Rachel E. Hill, Neil T. Hunt and Jonathan D. Hirst
Levani Zandarashvili, Alexandre Esadze and Junji Iwahara
Wieslaw I. Gruszecki
Lorenzo Brancaleon
Hua Deng
Hiroshi Murakami
Shuji Ye, Feng Wei, Hongchun Li, Kangzhen Tia and Yi Luo
Published continuously since 1944, Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology has been a continuous, essential resource for protein chemists. Covering reviews of methodology and research in all aspects of protein chemistry, including purification/expression, proteomics, modeling and structural determination and design, each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins while presenting the most recent findings from leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.
