Biomimetic Nanoengineered Materials for Advanced Drug Delivery
1st Edition
Description
Biomimetic Nanoengineered Materials for Advanced Drug Delivery is an indispensable guide for new developments in biomimetic nanoengineering for advanced drug delivery applications. Focusing on the fundamentals of a new type of nanocarriers for drug delivery in the most recent miRNA therapeutics, the book provides readers with detailed knowledge from the basics, to the most recent innovations. Early chapters of the book discuss a range of drug delivery techniques, including nanofibers, biomimetic polymers, 3D bioprinting, nanotechnology and radiofrequency sensitive nanocarriers. Later chapters explore miRNA therapeutics, magnetic nanoparticles, nanogel-based and ROS-mediated drug delivery systems.
The book is a vital reference for biomaterials and nanomedicine researchers and clinicians with an interest in advanced drug delivery.
Key Features
- Analyzes nanoparticle-plasma protein interactions, making it one of the first books on this topic
- Includes the latest trends in nanotherapeutic drug delivery
- Presents comprehensive chapters that cover a specific drug delivery carrier and its mode of operation, stimuli and the target site of action
- Provides an essential tool for researchers in nanomedicine and nanobiomaterials
Readership
Biomaterial researchers, clinicians, scientists working in advanced drug delivery techniques
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to smart drug delivery
2. Nanofibers based anticancer drug delivery platform
3. Biomimetic polymers for drug delivery and tissue engineering applications
4. Nanohybrid scaffold structures for smart drug delivery applications
5. 3D bioprinting for active drug delivery
6. Nano technology in Improving Medical Devices for smart drug delivery
7. Radiofrequency sensitive nanocarriers for cancer drug delivery
8. Targeting peptide modified polymeric nanoparticles for cardiac and pulmonary drug delivery applications
9. miRNA therapeutics: Applications of nanoparticles based gene delivery
10. Magnetic nanoparticles for targeted drug delivery and gene therapy
11. Nanogel based active drug delivery
12. ROS mediated drug delivery systems for anticancer therapy
13. Drug Eluting Stents: present and future perspectives
14. Remotely controlled drug delivery systems
15. Nanoparticle-Plasma proteins interactions: pitfalls and opportunities on cancer drug delivery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 445
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128149447
About the Editor
Afeesh Rajan Unnithan
Afeesh Rajan Unnithan is currently working as the KRF (Korean Research Fellow) at Chonbuk National University, South Korea. Dr. Afeesh also worked as the Assistant Research Professor at Chonbuk National University from 2013 to 2016. He completed Ph.D. in Bionanosystem Engineering from Chonbuk National University in 2013. Dr. Afeesh obtained his M.Tech in Nanomedicine from Amrita Centre for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine and B.Tech in Biotechnology from Anna University, India. Dr. Afeesh’s principal research interests are in the areas related to the preparation of Nanobiomaterials, Smart Drug Delivery systems, Hyperthermic Chemotherapy, Bioactive Nanostructured-Scaffolds, Electrospinning, 3D Bioprinting etc. He published around 40 peer reviewed research articles in high impact factor journals with 563 citations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Bionanosystem, Engineering, Graduate School, Chonbuk National University
Arathyram Ramachandra Kurup Sasikala
Arathyram Ramachandra Kurup Sasikala is currently working as an Assistant Research Professor at Chonbuk National University, South Korea. She obtained her Ph.D. in Bionanosystem Engineering from Chonbuk National University in August 2016. Dr. Arathy completed her MSc and BSc in Physics from University of Kerala, India. Dr. Arathy also worked as a Junior Research Fellow in National Remote Sensing Centre, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization), India. Her principal research interest lies in the development of multifunctional therapeutic nanosystems incorporating both magnetic nanomaterials and drugs for the synergistic cancer theranostics by combining hyperthermia, chemotherapy and MRI. Dr. Arathy published her research works in high impact journals such as Advanced Functional Materials, Nanoscale, Acta Biomaterialia, Scientific Reports, Journal of Materials Chemistry B, ACS applied materials & interfaces, Chemical Engineering Journal etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Bionanosystem, Engineering, Graduate School, Chonbuk National University
Chan Park
Chan Hee Park is currently working as an Associate Professor in Department of Bionanosystem Engineering at Chonbuk National University, South Korea. He obtained his Ph.D. in Bionanosystem Engineering from Chonbuk National University in 2012. He worked for National Instruments (USA) from 2002 to 2009. Following that he worked as the Team Leader Senior Researcher at R&D Division, Chonbuk National University Automobile Parts & mold Technology Innovation Center, Jeonju. Prof. Park’s research interests are related to Electrospun Nano composite materials for drug delivery, Microfluidics/Electroanalytical Biosensors, Biodegradable Metals, Regenerative Medicine, Nanomedicine etc. He published his research achievements in various peer reviewed journals with 2124 citations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Bionanosystem, Engineering, Graduate School, Chonbuk National University
Cheol Kim
Cheol-Sang Kim received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Chonbuk National University in Korea in 1980 and 1982, respectively. He then received the Ph.D. degree in Material Science at Universite de Louis Pasteur in Strasbourg, France in 1988. Dr. Kim is currently Professor at the Division of Mechanical Engineering and Dean of College of Engineering at Chonbuk National University in Korea. Prior to joining Chonbuk National University, he spent two years at the Department of Bioengineering at University of Pennsylvania (U.S.A) as a Post Doc. fellow. He worked for five years from 1997 as a Head of Institute of Biomedical Engineering, Solco Surgical Instruments Co., Ltd. and Institute of Interventional Medicine, M.I.Tech Co., Ltd., Korea. Dr. Kim’s research interests are in the area of biomaterials for hard tissue replacements, Drug delivery, design and analysis of implants and artificial organs, and anti-biofouling technology. Dr. Kim owns numerous publications in high impact factor journals with 2426 Citations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Bionanosystem, Engineering, Graduate School, Chonbuk National University