Biomimetic Biomaterials
1st Edition
Structure and Applications
Table of Contents
Part 1 Biomimetic biomaterials, structure and surfaces: Biomimetic materials in regenerative medicine; Biomimetic potential of chitin-based composite biomaterials of poriferan origin; Hierarchical structure, mechanical properties and fabrication of biomimetic biomaterials; Biomimetic coatings for biomaterial surfaces; Functional gradients in natural and biomimetic spinal disk structures. Part 2 Tissue engineering applications of biomimetic biomaterials: Biomimetic scaffolds for skin tissue and wound repair; Biomimetic scaffolds for stem cell based tissue engineering; Biomimetic bone regeneration; Biomimetic hydrogels as scaffolds for tissue engineering applications; Injectable biomimetic hydrogels for soft tissue repair.
Description
A significant proportion of modern medical technology has been developed through biomimetics, which is biologically inspired by studying pre-existing functioning systems in nature. Typical biomimetically inspired biomaterials include nano-biomaterials, smart biomaterials, hybrid biomaterials, nano-biocomposites, hierarchically porous biomaterials and tissue scaffolds. This important book summarises key research in this important field.
The book is divided into two parts: Part one is devoted to the biomimetics of biomaterials themselves while part two provides overviews and case studies of tissue engineering applications from a biomimetics' perspective. The book has a strong focus on cutting edge biomimetically inspired biomaterials including chitin, hydrogels, calcium phosphates, biopolymers and anti-thrombotic coatings. Since many scaffolds for skin tissue engineering are biomimetically inspired, the book also has a strong focus on the biomimetics of tissue engineering in the repair of bone, skin, cartilage, soft tissue and specific organs.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Biomimetic biomaterials is a standard reference for both the biomaterials research community and clinicians involved in such areas as bone regeneration, skin tissue and wound repair.
Key Features
- Places strong focus on cutting edge biomimetically-inspired biomaterials including chitin, hydrogels, calcium phosphates, biopolymers and anti-thrombotic coatings
- Provides overviews and case studies of tissue engineering applications from a biomimetics perspective
- Also places focus on the biomimetics of tissue engineering in the repair of bone, skin, cartilage, soft tissue and specific organs
Readership
Researchers and materials scientists; Graduate students in the fields of biomaterials and biomimetics; Biotechnology engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 30th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098887
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857094162
Reviews
"Biochemical engineers and other researchers in nearby physical and biological sciences consider the structure and surfaces and tissue-engineering applications of biomimetic biomaterials. The topics include the biomimetic potential of chitin-based composite biomaterials of poriferan origin, biomimetic coatings for biomaterial surfaces, functional gradients in natural and biomimetic spinal disk structures, biomimetic scaffolds for tissue engineering based on stem cells,..."--ProtoView.com, February 2014
"The only workable strategy in developing new biomaterials is to follow the best scientific practices in design and evaluation. Yet the vastness of the biomaterials literature and the general trend towards publishing only positive results makes it difficult to determine those best practices…This book is an antidote to many of these shortcomings by focusing on the state of the art in biomimetic biomaterials and their design."--From the Foreword by Professor Luke Hanley, University of Illinois at Chicago, USA
About the Editors
Andrew Ruys Editor
Andrew J Ruys is a Professor of Biomedical Engineering and has served as Director of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Sydney since 2003. His Bachelors Degree (Honours 1 - 1987) was in Ceramic Engineering, and his Doctorate (1992) was also in Ceramic Engineering. He has worked in bioceramics and advanced ceramics research for 30 years, and has been an active participant as researcher and educator, for this entire time. He also has extensive experience as an industrial consultant in the world-changing applications of advanced ceramics in wear-resistance linings in mineral processing, anti-corrosion-resistant vessels, high-temperature gas-seals, bioceramics, ballistic ceramics, and numerous other world-changing applications. The most important of the advanced ceramics, and the bioceramics, is alumina, the topic of this book. Professor Ruys has been involved with alumina for this entire 30 years. Professor Ruys serves on three editorial boards, and is a reviewer for 24 scientific Journals. He has been teaching bioceramics, industrial ceramics, biomaterials, medical device technology, dental materials, chemistry, physics, and general engineering, a total of 27 different university units of study in the last 30 years. His experience is unique, spanning as it does 3 decades in ceramics, bioceramics and industrial advanced ceramics, with an ongoing association with alumina for that entire time.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sydney, Australia