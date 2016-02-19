Biometeorology in Integrated Pest Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123328502, 9780323147965

Biometeorology in Integrated Pest Management

1st Edition

Editors: Jerry Hatfield
eBook ISBN: 9780323147965
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1982
Page Count: 502
Description

Biometeorology in Integrated Pest Management is a resulting book from a conference with the same title held at the University of California in 1980. This book presents integrated pest management (IPM) in different viewpoints and perspectives. It serves as a helpful exchange of ideas to strengthen the research in integrated pest management. From a biometeorological viewpoint, the microclimate of agricultural systems is introduced in this book to describe the environment in which pests live. The first few chapters in this book discuss IPM in the perspective of biometeorology. Some of the topics include crop canopies (general heat exchange and wind movement), microclimate (instrumentation, techniques, and simulation), and microclimatic stress (remote sensing). The following section of the book focuses on plant pathology. The subject areas covered in this section include radiation quality and plant diseases; management of plant pathogens; and plant canopy modification and impact on plant disease. The last section focuses on weed science. The interaction of weeds to other pests, effects of light and temperature on weed growth, and weed seed germination are some of the topics discussed in this part.
This book is a good source of reference to both students and professionals in the field of biometeorology, entomology, and agriculture. Other interested parties in the research of integrated pest management will also find this book helpful in their endeavors.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

General Heat Exchange in Crop Canopies: A Review

Wind Movement within Canopies

Instrumentation and Techniques for Microclimate Measurements

Simulation of Microclimates

Remote Sensing of Microclimatic Stress

Modification of the Microclimate via Management

Overall Approach to Insect Problems in Agriculture

Insect Movement in the Atmosphere

Nocturnal Activity of the Tobacco Budworm and Other Insects

Risk-Based Design of Meteorological Networks for Integrated Pest Management

The Management of Plant Pathogens

Radiation Quality and Plant Diseases

Role of Biometeorology in Integrated Pest Management: Soil-Plant-Water Relations and Disease

Modification of Plant Canopy and Its Impact on Plant Disease

Interactions between Weeds and Other Pests in the Agro-Ecosystem

Effects of Light and Temperature on Weed/Crop Growth and Competition

Microhabitat Variation in Relation to Weed Seed Germination and Seedling Emergence

Utilizing Meteorological Data for Modeling Crop and Weed Growth

Interactions among Weeds, Other Pests, and Conifers in Forest Regeneration

Subject Index

Scientific Name Index




About the Editor

Jerry Hatfield

