Lon J. Van Winkle received his Ph.D. degree in Biochemistry from Wayne State University in 1975. He joined the faculty at the Dearborn campus of the University of Michigan in 1977 and subsequently took a position at Midwestern University where he is currently Professor and Chair of Biochemistry. He publishes regularly in both the scientific literature and the literature on science education. This work has been supported by grants from both the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and the Illinois Board of Higher Education. His continuing interest in basic research, science education and human growth and development are exemplified by his participation in numerous conferences on the adult development of women and men and as an invited speaker at national and international conferences on embryology, development and biomembrane transport. He is a member of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and The American Physiological Society.