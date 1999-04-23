Biomembrane Transport
1st Edition
Description
Biomembrane Transport covers the fundamental principles of biomembrane transport proteins, including thermodynamics and kinetics, structure and catalytic mechanism, and regulation and integration classification. The book considers recent advances in transport protein structure and function, along with established concepts. The importance of biomembrane transport to regulation and interorgan nutrient flows and metabolism is covered, as well as classical and modern techniques for characterizing transport. The book also contains a classification scheme for all known transport proteins according to their functions and amino acid residue sequence similarities.
Key Features
- Considers recent advances in transport protein structure and function, along with established concepts
- Distinguishes the similarities and differences in the mechanisms of action of transport proteins
- Provides an up-to-date discussion of the thermodynamics and kinetics of biomembrane transport
- Discusses regulation of biomembrane transport
- Details the importance of biomembrane transport to regulation and interorgan nutrient flows and metabolism
- Contains a classification scheme for all known transport proteins according to their functions and amino acid residue sequence similarities
- Presents classical and modern techniques for characterizing transport
Readership
Developmental biologists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, biochemists, neuroscientists, neurologists, cell physiologists, biophysicists, microbiologists, surgeons, pediatricians, obstetricians, pharmacologists, advanced undergraduates and beginning graduate students
Table of Contents
Preface, H. Christensen.
Importance of Biomembrane Transport
Biomembrane Composition, Structure and Turnover
Thermodynamics and Transport
Transport Kinetics. Structure and Function of Transport Proteins that Form Solute Gradients
Transport Proteins that Propagate Solute Gradients
Channel Proteins Usually Dissipate Solute Gradients
A Proposed System for the Classification of Transmembrane Transport Proteins in Living Organisms, M. Saier, Jr.
Regulation of Biomembrane Transport, O. Bussolati, G. Gazzola, and J. McGivan
Biomembrane Transport and Interogran Nutrient Flows: The Amino Acids, P. Taylor, S. Low, and M. Rennie
Selected Techniques in Membrane Transport, B. Mackenzie
Details
- No. of pages:
- 397
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 23rd April 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080528106
About the Author
Lon Van Winkle
Lon J. Van Winkle received his Ph.D. degree in Biochemistry from Wayne State University in 1975. He joined the faculty at the Dearborn campus of the University of Michigan in 1977 and subsequently took a position at Midwestern University where he is currently Professor and Chair of Biochemistry. He publishes regularly in both the scientific literature and the literature on science education. This work has been supported by grants from both the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and the Illinois Board of Higher Education. His continuing interest in basic research, science education and human growth and development are exemplified by his participation in numerous conferences on the adult development of women and men and as an invited speaker at national and international conferences on embryology, development and biomembrane transport. He is a member of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and The American Physiological Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Midwestern University, Downers Grove, Illinois, U.S.A.