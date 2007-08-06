Biomedical Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845690700, 9781845693640

Biomedical Polymers

1st Edition

Editors: Mike Jenkins
eBook ISBN: 9781845693640
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845690700
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 6th August 2007
Page Count: 236
Table of Contents

Introduction to polymeric scaffolds for tissue engineering; Introduction to polymeric drug delivery systems; Hydrogels in cell encapsulation and tissue engineering; Biodegradable polymers for drug delivery systems; Polymers as replacement materials for heart valves and arteries; Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) in joint replacement; Polymers in biosensors; Tissue engineering using natural polymers.

Description

Given the rapid development and use of biomaterials, it is becoming increasingly important to understand the structure, processing and properties of biomedical polymers and their medical applications. With its distinguished editor and team of international contributors, Biomedical Polymers reviews the latest research on this important group of biomaterials.

The book discusses natural, synthetic, biodegradable and non bio-degradable polymers and their applications. Chapters review polymeric scaffolds for tissue engineering and drug delivery systems, the use of polymers in cell encapsulation, their role as replacement materials for heart valves and arteries, and their applications in joint replacement. The book also discusses the use of polymers in biosensor applications.

Biomedical polymers is an essential reference for scientists and all those concerned with the development and use of this important group of biomaterials

Key Features

  • Reviews the latest research in this important group of biomaterials
  • Discusses natural, synthetic, biodegradable and non-biodegradable polymers and their applications
  • Examines the use of biomedical polymers in such areas as drug delivery systems and cell encapsulation

Readership

Scientists and all those concerned with the development and use of this important group of biomaterials

Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845693640
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845690700

Reviews

...this publication offers an unsurpassable opportunity to facilitate immersion in a rapidly expanding interdisciplinary area., Revista de Plásticos Modernos
...a source of reference for scientists and, in general, all professionals involved in the development and use of this important group of biomaterials., Revista de Plásticos Modernos

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Mike Jenkins Editor

Mike Jenkins is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Engineering at the University of Birmingham, UK. Dr Jenkins has published widely in the field of polymers.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Engineering, University of Birmingham, UK

