Biomedical Engineering IV
1st Edition
Recent Developments: Proceeding of the Fourth Southern Biomedical Engineering Conference
Description
Biomedical Engineering IV: Recent Developments contains the proceedings of the Fourth Southern Biomedical Engineering Conference held in Jackson, Mississippi on October 11-12, 1985. The purpose of the annual conference is to bring together scientists, engineers, veterinarians, dental and medical personnel, and graduate and undergraduate students of the southern states for the dissemination of advances in biomedical engineering research. Organized into the 12 sessions of the conference, this book begins with a description of biomaterials, instrumentation, modeling, robotics, and corrosion. Other chapters elucidate soft tissue and orthopedics biomechanics, as well as clinical engineering.
Table of Contents
Session 1: Biomaterials I
Effect of Storage on the Electrical Properties of Bone
Effects of Pla Surface Micro Coatings on Bone Ingrowth into Porous Coralline Hydroxyapatite
An In Vivo Tissue Response To Ti-6Al-4V/Co-Cr-Mo Implants
Enhancement of the TI-6AL-4V/UHMWPE Wear Couple Through Nitrogen Ion Implantation
Development of Alumino-Calcium-Phosphorous Oxide (ALCAP) Ceramic Cements
Totally Resorbable High-Strength Bone Plate for Internal Fracture Fixation
Session 2: Instrumentation I
Design of a Multivariate Digital Cardiograph
Synchronized Pulse Counter
A Floppy Cuff Catheter for Monitoring Intracranial Pressure
Characterization of Healthy and Diseased Tissues by HE-NE Laser Reflectometry
Ultrasonic Properties of Rhinosporidium Tissues
Monitoring Cell Adhesion with Acoustic Impedometry
Session 5: Modeling I
Procedure for the Design of a Digital Computer Model of the Air Driven Diaphragm Artificial Heart
Modeling of Oxygen Transport Under Ischemic Blood Plow Conditions
A Mathematical Model of the Supply-Demand Relationship in the Environment of a Neuron
A Multicomponent, Random Walk Model of Transport and Consumption in a Single Capillary Neuron System
Session 4: Robotics
Toward the Coordination of Multiple Cooperating Robots
Robots for Health and Human Services
Longterm Health Care Applications for Robots
Aesthetic Implications of Robotic Movement
Enhanced Guidance and Control of Motorized Wheelchairs
Session 5: Corrosion
AC and DC Methods for Corrosion Rate Determination of Porous Implant Alloys
An In Vitro Corrosion Evaluation of Surface
The Effect of Static and Dynamic Loading on the Corrosion Rate of Surgical Implant Metals
AC Electrochemical Impedance Studies of the Corrosion Behavior of Dental Amalgam
Session 6: Soft Tissue Biomechanics
Measurement of Material Properties of the Retina
Comparison of Elastic Moduli of Aortic Tissues From Pigs, Rabbits and Rats
Geometry and Elasticity of the Aorta in Various Mammals
Numerical Analysis of Biphasic Creep of Articular Cartilage
Perspectives in Biofluidmechanics
Session 7: Biomaterials II
Novel Elastomers for Denture and Maxillofacial Prostheses
Evaluations of Retrieved Dental Implant Devices
A Comparison of Chemical Durability Test Solutions for Dental Porcelains
The In Vivo and In Vitro Leaching Behavior of Tobramycin-PMMA Beads
The Compressive Creep and Stress Relaxation of Human Temporomandibular Joint Discs and Implanted Teflon-Proplast II Laminates
Session 8: Instrumentation II
Use of Utility Function in Evaluation of Noninvasive Measurement Methods and Systems for Application in Vital Signs Detection
Effects of Body Geometry on Tobec Measurement
An Instrument to Measure Spinal Range of Motion
A New Transducer for Measuring Ligament Tension
An Economical Dedicated Microcomputer Adapted to Monitor a Stockholm Auto Traction Physical Therapy Bed
Conventional Radiography and Computed Tomography in the Evaluation of Spiral Tibial Fractures
Session 9: Modeling II
Validation of the Glucose Disappearance Minimal Model
Analysis of Lymph Absorption and Flow Through the Terminal Lymphatics
Settling of Cell Suspension Droplets
A Microprocessor Based Simulator for Objectively Evaluating Prospective Drivers of Adapted Personal Licensed Vehicles
Session 10: Orthopaedics Biomechanics
Comparative Mechanical Properties of Human Bones
Fracture of Bovine Bone
Mechanical Properties of Silane-Treated Glass Filled Composite
A Biomechanical Study of Posterior Fixation Methods After Wedge Osteotomy of a Thoracic Vertebra
Fatigue Properties of Porous Coated TI-6AL-4V Devices
Fatigue Design Criteria for Femoral Prostheses Eased on Normalized Hip-Load Histories
Effect of Shock Absorbing Materials on Heel-Strike Forces
Session 11: Cardiovascular
Manufacture and Evaluation of Small Diameter Vascular Grafts
Reduction of Hemolysis During Extracorporeal Circulation
Visualizing Plasma Proteins
Enhanced Fibrinolytic Activity of Vascular Prostheses by Immobilization of Glutamic-Acid Plasmin
Peritoneal Oxygenation
The Role of Blood Viscosity in Rat Hypertension
Session 12: Clinical Engineering
Efficacy of Elastic Dressings in Controlling Swelling of the Lower Leg
Effective Insulation of Glass Solution Bottles for Operating Room Use
Esophageal Motility Test Data Automation
Computer Assisted Thermograpnic Breast Cancer Screening
Computerized Estimation of Coronary Heart Disease Risk
Two Dimensional Cinematographic Analysis - Handicapped Human Gait
Applying Value Analysis To Biomechanical Engineering - Two Case Study
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139470