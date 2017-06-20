Biomedical Engineering in Gastrointestinal Surgery is a combination of engineering and surgical experience on the role of engineering in gastrointestinal surgery. There is currently no other book that combines engineering and clinical issues in this field, while engineering is becoming more and more important in surgery. This book is written to a high technical level, but also contains clear explanations of clinical conditions and clinical needs for engineers and students. Chapters covering anatomy and physiology are comprehensive and easy to understand for non-surgeons, while technologies are put into the context of surgical disease and anatomy for engineers.

The authors are the two most senior members of the Institute for Minimally Invasive Interdisciplinary Therapeutic Interventions (MITI), which is pioneering this kind of collaboration between engineers and clinicians in minimally invasive surgery. MITI is an interdisciplinary platform for collaborative work of surgeons, gastroenterologists, biomedical engineers and industrial companies with mechanical and electronic workshops, dry laboratories and comprehensive facilities for animal studies as well as a fully integrated clinical "OR of the future".