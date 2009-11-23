Biomedical Composites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction to biocomposites: Natural composites
Structure-property relationships in bone, cartilage, ligament and tendons
Design and fabrication of biocomposites
Hard tissue applications of biocomposites
Soft tissue applications of biocomposites
Part 2 Particular applications of biocomposites
Composite materials for bone repair; Composite coatings for implants and tissue engineering scaffolds
Composite materials for spinal implants
Composites for dental applications
Acrylic bone cements for joint replacement
Composite materials for replacement of ligaments and tendons
Injectable composites for bone repair
Composite materials for hip joint prostheses
Harnessing the properties of fiber-reinforced composites in the design of tissue-engineered scaffolds
Part 3 Biocompatibility, mechanical behaviour and failure of biocomposites
The challenge of biocompatibility evaluation of biocomposites
Cellular response to biocomposites
Testing the in vivo biocompatibility of biocomposites
The mechanics of biocomposites
Tribology of biocomposites
Fatigue behaviour of biocomposites
Part 4 The future for biocomposites: Nanostructured biocomposites for tissue engineering scaffolds
Developing biocomposites as scaffolds in regenerative medicine
Developing targeted biocomposites in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine
Ethical issues affecting the use of biocomposites
Description
Biocomposites are widely used in the medical industry to repair and restore bone, tooth, cartilage skin and other tissues. Biomedical composites, provides a thorough review of the current status, recent progress and future trends in composites for biomedical applications.
Part one discusses the fundamentals of biocomposites with chapters on natural composites, design and fabrication of biocomposites, and hard and soft tissue applications of biocomposites. Part two then reviews applications of biocomposites. Chapters discuss composites for bone repair, composite coatings for implants, composites for spinal implants, injectable composites and composites for tissue engineered scaffolds. Chapters in part three discuss the biocompatibility, mechanical behaviour and failure of biocomposites with such topics as cellular response, testing of biocomposites and tribology of biocomposites. Finally part four reviews the future for biocomposites with chapters on nano-structured biocomposites, developing biocomposites as scaffolds and biocomposites in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.
With its distinguished editor and team of international contributors, Biomedical composites is an essential reference to materials scientists and researchers in industry and academia, as well as all those concerned with this increasingly important field.
Key Features
- Provides a thorough review of the current status, recent progress and future trends in composites for biomedical applications
- Discusses the fundamentals of biocomposites with chapters on natural composites, design and fabrication of biocomposites and their applications
- Chapters address composites for bone repair, spinal implants and various other applications and discuss biocompatability, mechanical behaviour and failure of biocomposites
Readership
Materials scientists
About the Editors
Luigi Ambrosio Editor
Professor Luigi Ambrosio is a Research Director at the Institute for Polymers, Composites and Biomaterials, Italy. He is a renowned scientist with expertise in biomedical composites and has published over 300 papers in international scientific journals and books, 16 patents, 150 invited lectures and over 400 presentations at international and national conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Institute for Composite and Biomedical Materials, National Research Council, Adjunct Professor, Biomaterials, University of Naples "Federico II'