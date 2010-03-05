Biomedical Acupuncture for Sports and Trauma Rehabilitation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437709278, 9781455701001

Biomedical Acupuncture for Sports and Trauma Rehabilitation

1st Edition

Dry Needling Techniques

Authors: Yun-tao Ma
eBook ISBN: 9781455701001
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437709278
eBook ISBN: 9781437722918
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 5th March 2010
Page Count: 384
Description

Written by widely respected acupuncture expert Yun-tao Ma, PhD, LAc, Biomedical Acupuncture for Sports and Trauma Rehabilitation shows techniques that will enhance athletic performance, accelerate recovery after intensive workouts, and speed trauma rehabilitation after injuries or surgeries. Evidence-based research is used to support the best and most effective techniques, with over 100 illustrations showing anatomy, injury, and clinical procedures. Unlike many other acupuncture books, this book uses a Western approach to make it easier to understand rationales, master techniques, and integrate biomedical acupuncture into your practice.

"Finally, a well-referenced, common sense approach to dry needling in sports medicine that discusses maintenance, overtraining, and the effect of the stress response in athletes. This is a long-awaited book that will leave you feeling comfortable with a technique that is very useful not only for athletes, but for all patients of your practice."

Rey Ximenes, MD

The Pain and Stress Management Center

Austin, Texas

 

"For any clinician involved with assisting athletes recover from injury, as well as providing services to enhance physical performance, this text will be indispensable. This book is a major accomplishment in the field of sports injury and treatment of musculoskeletal and neurological pain."

Mark A. Kestner, DC, FIAMA, CCSP, CSCS

Kestner Chiropractic & Acupuncture Center

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Key Features

  • Unique! Explores acupuncture treatments for sports injuries in the acute phase, rehabilitation, and prevention.

  • Includes acupuncture for performance enhancement and injury prevention, emphasizing pre-event acupuncture used to help increase muscle output, assist with pre-competition stress, and prevent soft tissue injury.

  • Provides evidence-based research to show the science behind the best and most effective techniques, based on the author’s background in neuroscience and cell biology and his 35 years of clinical acupuncture experience.

  • Offers an overview of the science of biomedical acupuncture including the mechanisms of acupuncture, anatomy and physiology of acupoints, and discussion of human healing potential.

  • Uses terminology and concepts familiar to Western-trained health professionals, making the material easier to understand and incorporate into practice.

  • Includes more than 100 illustrations showing anatomy, injury, and clinical procedures.

  • Covers useful techniques including those that increase muscle force output, joint flexibility and stability; prevent sports injuries like muscle sprain, tendonitis, bone strain, stress/fatigue fracture and bone spurs; reinforce muscle output for specific sports; normalize physiology of dysfunctional soft tissues; predict treatment response; reduce physiological stress; use the new Vacuum Therapy for deep tissue dysfunctions; and balance the biomechanics of musculoskeletal system.

Table of Contents

1. Integrative Systemic Dry Needling or Dry Needling Acupuncture: A New Modality for Athletes

2. Homeostasis and Stress in Sports and Exercise

3. Human Brain Plasticity, Sports, and Sports Injuries

4. Musculoskeletal Systems and Human Movement

5. Overtraining Syndrome and the Use of Muscle in Exercise

6. Clinical Mechanisms of Integrative Systemic Dry Needling

7. Physiology of Acu-Reflex Points

8. Neuroanatomy of Acu-Reflex Points

9. Homeostatic Acu-Reflex Point System

10. Trigger Points and the Integrative Neuromuscular Acu-Reflex Point System

11. Visceral Pain and Visceral-Somatic Reflexes

12. Pathomechanics of the Musculoskeletal System and Acu-Reflex Points

13. Using Dry Needling Acupuncture for Preventing Injury and Enhancing Athletic Performance

14. General Principles of Treating Soft-Tissue Dysfunction in Sports Injuries

15. Preventive and Therapeutic Treatment of Injuries in Selected Sports

16. Safety Issues in Dry Needling Acupuncture Practice

About the Author

Yun-tao Ma

