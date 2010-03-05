Written by widely respected acupuncture expert Yun-tao Ma, PhD, LAc, Biomedical Acupuncture for Sports and Trauma Rehabilitation shows techniques that will enhance athletic performance, accelerate recovery after intensive workouts, and speed trauma rehabilitation after injuries or surgeries. Evidence-based research is used to support the best and most effective techniques, with over 100 illustrations showing anatomy, injury, and clinical procedures. Unlike many other acupuncture books, this book uses a Western approach to make it easier to understand rationales, master techniques, and integrate biomedical acupuncture into your practice.

"Finally, a well-referenced, common sense approach to dry needling in sports medicine that discusses maintenance, overtraining, and the effect of the stress response in athletes. This is a long-awaited book that will leave you feeling comfortable with a technique that is very useful not only for athletes, but for all patients of your practice."

Rey Ximenes, MD

The Pain and Stress Management Center

Austin, Texas

"For any clinician involved with assisting athletes recover from injury, as well as providing services to enhance physical performance, this text will be indispensable. This book is a major accomplishment in the field of sports injury and treatment of musculoskeletal and neurological pain."

Mark A. Kestner, DC, FIAMA, CCSP, CSCS

Kestner Chiropractic & Acupuncture Center

Murfreesboro, Tennessee