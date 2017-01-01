Biomaterials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128094785, 9780081010372

Biomaterials

1st Edition

A Systems Approach to Engineering Concepts

Authors: Brian Love
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128094785
eBook ISBN: 9780081010372
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2017
Page Count: 410
Description

Biomaterials: A Systems Approach to Engineering Concepts provides readers with a systems approach to biomaterials and materials engineering. By focusing on the mechanical needs of implants, disease states, and current clinical needs, readers are encouraged to design materials and systems targeted at specific conditions, and to identify the impact of their proposed solutions.

This inventive text is a useful resource for researchers, students, and course providers of biomaterials and biomedical engineering.

Key Features

  • Provides a fully comprehensive treatment relating to the construction and use of materials in medicine
  • Presents perspectives of disease states to encourage the design of materials and systems targeted at specific conditions
  • Defines current issues experienced by clinics to enable optimized engineering solutions

Readership

Researchers, students and instructors of biomaterials, biomedical engineering and chemical engineering

Table of Contents

1. Cell Biology Principles
2. Cell Expression: Proteins and their characterization
3. Bones and Mineralized Tissues
4. Connective and Soft Tissues
5. Property Assessments ot Tissues
6. Environmental and Aging Effects on Tissues
7. Metallic Biomaterials
8. Ceramic Biomaterials
9. Polymeric Biomaterials
10. Nanomaterials and Phase Contrast Imaging Agents
11. Orthopaedic Biomaterials and Strategies
12. Neural Engineered Biomaterials and Strategies
13. Cardiovascular Engineered Biomaterials and Strategies
14. Artificial Organs: Engineering and Strategies
15. Special topics: Assays applied to both health and sports

About the Author

Brian Love

Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Biomedical Engineering and Dental and Biologic Materials at the University of Michigan, USA, where he heads a research group which is currently working on Biomaterials and Molecular and Cellular Biomechanics. Dr. Love has held appointments at Virginia Tech, Wake Forest School for Biomedical Engineering, Georgetown School of Medicine and GIT, as well as working as an engineer for Texas Instruments. He is on the editorial board of two international journals and was on the Dean's list for Teaching Excellence (based on Student perceptions at Virginia Tech): 2004, 2002, 1998, 1994. In addition, Dr. Love was nominated for the WL Wine Award for Teaching Excellence in 2007.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan, USA

Ratings and Reviews

