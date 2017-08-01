Biomaterials for Oral and Dental Tissue Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Biomaterials for Oral and Dental Tissue Engineering examines the combined impact of materials, advanced techniques and applications of engineered oral tissues. With a strong focus on hard and soft intraoral tissues, the book looks at how biomaterials can be manipulated and engineered to create functional oral tissue for use in restorative dentistry, periodontics, endodontics and prosthodontics. Covering the current knowledge of material production, evaluation, challenges, applications and future trends, this book is a valuable resource for materials scientists and researchers in academia and industry.
The first set of chapters reviews a wide range of biomaterial classes for oral tissue engineering. Further topics include material characterization, modification, biocompatibility and biotoxicity. Part Two reviews strategies for biomaterial scaffold design, while chapters in parts three and four review soft and hard tissues.
Key Features
- Connects materials science with restorative dentistry
- Focuses on the unique field of intraoral tissues
- Highlights long-term biocompatibility and toxicity of biomaterials for engineered oral tissues
Readership
Materials scientists, researchers, engineers of biomaterials and tissues
Table of Contents
Part I: Biomaterials for Oral and Dental Tissue Engineering
1. Introduction to Oral and Dental Tissue Engineering
2. Bioactive Glasses and Calcium Phosphates
3. Polymers for Oral and Dental Tissue Engineering
4. Hydrogels in Craniofacial Tissue Engineering
5. Dental Biocomposites
6. Surface Modification of Dental Implants
7. Characterization of Biomaterials
8. Biocompatibility of Dental Biomaterials
9. Processing and Preservation of Biomaterials and Regulatory Issues
Part II: Tissue Engineering Strategies
10. Specific Considerations in Scaffold Design for Oral Tissue Engineering
11. Stem Cells from Oral and Maxillofacial Tissues
12. Bioreactor Design for Oral and Dental Tissue Engineering
13. Growth Factors for Oral and Maxillofacial Regeneration Applications
Part III: Oral and Dental Soft Tissue Engineering
14. Oral Mucosa Tissue Engineering
15. Tissue Engineered Models of Oral Soft Tissue Diseases
16. Periodontal Soft Tissue Reconstruction
17. Layered Scaffolds for Periodontal Regeneration
18. Dental Pulp Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Endodontic Therapy
19. Oral Nerve Tissue Repair and Regeneration
20. Tissue Engineering of Salivary Glands
21. Facial Muscle Tissue Engineering
22. Vascularization
Part IV: Oral and Dental Hard Tissue Engineering
23. Bone Tissue Engineering in Maxillofacial Region
24. Periodontal and Peri-implant Hard Tissue Regeneration
25. Regeneration Concerns in Cartilage and Craniofacial Defects
26. Craniofacial Surgery, Orthodontics and Tissue Engineering
27. Tooth Tissue Engineering
28. Pharmacological Agents for Bone Remodelling: An Experimental Approach
Details
- No. of pages:
- 562
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 1st August 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009673
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081009611
About the Editor
Lobat Tayebi
Lobat Tayebi is an Associate Professor and Director of Research at Marquette University School of Dentistry. She received her PhD from University of California-Davis in 2011. She is a researcher in materials and regenerative medicine with multiple patents in the field. Her publication list comprises of more than 115 peer-reviewed articles including papers in Nature Materials and Advanced Materials. Her current research activities cover projects in smart materials, interfacial hard/soft tissue expansion, growth factor delivery, vascularization and stem cell seeding in patient specific 3D-bioprinted scaffolds, treatment of complex multi-tissue oral and craniomaxillofacial defects, and preservation of oral tissues. She enjoys interdisciplinary projects and has genuine believe in the effectiveness of multidisciplinary research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Marquette University School of Dentistry, University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
Keyvan Moharamzadeh
Keyvan Moharamzadeh is a Senior Clinical Lecturer and Honorary Consultant in Restorative Dentistry at the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom. He is a registered specialist in Prosthodontics, Periodontics, Endodontics and Restorative Dentistry and has been closely involved with undergraduate and postgraduate teaching and research at the School of Clinical Dentistry. He is leading multidisciplinary internationally recognised research in the field of Dental Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering and has extensively published in the literature and given numerous presentations in the national and international conferences. His research activities comprise tissue engineering; biocompatibility of dental biomaterials; synthesis and analysis of polymers and composites in dentistry; and physical and optical properties of dental materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sheffield, UK