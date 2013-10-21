Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials

Preface

Chapter 1: Introduction to biomaterials for cancer therapeutics

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Biomaterials used in cancer therapeutics

1.3 Materials used in anticancer formulations

1.4 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 2: Cancer cell biology

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Public perception and misunderstanding of cancer cell activity

2.3 The ‘War on Cancer’

2.4 The genetic basis of cancer

2.5 Cancer interface with the environment

2.6 Cancer cells as moving targets

2.7 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 3: Targeted drug delivery for cancer therapy

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Current paradigm

3.3 Challenges to current paradigm

3.4 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 4: Chemical synthesis of carbohydrate-based vaccines against cancers

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Semi-synthetic vaccines

4.3 Fully synthetic vaccines

4.4 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 5: Generating functional mutant proteins to create highly bioactive anticancer biopharmaceuticals

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Artificial proteins for cancer therapy

5.3 How to create functional mutant proteins as beneficial therapeutics

5.4 Mutant TNFα for cancer therapy

5.5 Conclusion and future trends

5.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 6: Polymer therapeutics for treating cancer

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyamines and polyamine analogs

6.3 Polymeric P-glycoprotein (Pgp) inhibitors

6.4 Conclusion and future trends

6.5 Acknowledgment

Chapter 7: Nanotechnology for cancer screening and diagnosis

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Nanotechnology for cancer diagnosis

7.3 Nanotechnology-based biosensing platforms

7.4 Nanotechnology for biosensing – early detection of cancer

7.5 Nanotechnology for cancer imaging

7.6 Concerns with using nanomaterials

7.7 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 8: Synergistically integrated nanomaterials for multimodal cancer cell imaging

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nanomaterial-based multifunctional imaging probes

8.3 Nanoparticles with exogenous imaging ligands

8.4 Nanoparticles with endogenous contrast

8.5 Cocktail injection

8.6 Conclusion

Chapter 9: Hybrid nanocrystal as a versatile platform for cancer theranostics

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Imaging modality

9.3 Developing theranostic systems

9.4 Hybrid nanocrystal as theranostic platform

9.5 Conclusion

9.6 Acknowledgment

Chapter 10: Embolisation devices from biomedical polymers for intra-arterial occlusion drug delivery in the treatment of cancer

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Biomedical polymers and embolisation agents

10.3 Particulate embolisation agents

10.4 Drug-eluting embolisation beads

10.5 Polymer structure, form and property relationships

10.6 Experience with drug-eluting embolisation beads

10.7 Conclusions and future trends

10.8 Acknowledgement

Chapter 11: Small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) as cancer therapeutics

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Prerequisites for siRNAs cancer therapeutics

11.3 Delivery systems for anticancer siRNAs

11.4 Current challenges for clinical trials

11.5 Conclusion

11.6 Acknowledgement

Chapter 12: Reverse engineering of the low temperature-sensitive liposome (LTSL) for treating cancer

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 What is reverse engineering?

12.3 Investigating the thermal-sensitive liposome’s performance-in-service

12.4 Defining the function of the liposome

12.5 Component design: mechanism of action

12.6 Selecting the most appropriate material when designing the Dox-LTSL

12.7 Analysis of materials performance in the design

12.8 Specification sheet

12.9 Production

12.10 Prototypes

12.11 Further development

12.12 Conclusion and future trends

12.13 Acknowledgements

Chapter 13: Gold nanoparticles (GNPs) as multifunctional materials for cancer treatment

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Physical properties of gold nanoparticles

13.3 Surface chemistry of GNPs

13.4 GNPs as vehicles for drug delivery

13.5 GNPs in biomedical imaging and theranostics

13.6 GNPs as radiosensitizing agents

13.7 Challenges in the development of GNPs as therapeutic agents

13.8 Conclusion and future trends

13.9 Acknowledgments

Chapter 14: Multifunctional nanosystems for cancer therapy

Abstract

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Design of multifunctional nanosystems

14.3 Illustrative examples of multifunctional nanosystems for tumor-targeted therapies

14.4 Polymeric nanosystems

14.5 Lipid nanosystems

14.6 Hybrid nanosystems

14.7 Regulatory and clinical perspectives

14.8 Conclusions

Chapter 15: Biomaterial strategies to modulate cancer

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Understanding cancer with biomaterials

15.3 Molecular markers for cancer

15.4 Biomaterials for cancer therapy

15.5 Conclusion

Chapter 16: 3D cancer tumor models for evaluating chemotherapeutic efficacy

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Efforts to fight cancer

16.3 Preclinical drug evaluation in cellular and animal models

16.4 In vivo environment

16.5 2D vs 3D culture systems

16.6 3D tumor models

16.7 Methods to culture multicellular tumor spheroids

16.8 Conclusion

Chapter 17: Nanotopography of biomaterials for controlling cancer cell function

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 The influence of surface topography and roughness of PLGA on cancer cells: creation of nanoscale PLGA surfaces

17.3 The influence of nanoscale PLGA topographies on surface wettability and surface free energy

17.4 The influence of PLGA nanotopographies on protein adsorption

17.5 The impact of PLGA surface nanopatterns on cancer cell functions

17.6 The impact of nanopatterns and LBL monolayers on cell functions

17.7 Conclusions

Index