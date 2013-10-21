Biomaterials for Cancer Therapeutics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857096647, 9780857096760

Biomaterials for Cancer Therapeutics

1st Edition

Diagnosis, Prevention and Therapy

Editors: Kinam Park
eBook ISBN: 9780857096760
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857096647
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 21st October 2013
Page Count: 530
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials

Preface

Chapter 1: Introduction to biomaterials for cancer therapeutics

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Biomaterials used in cancer therapeutics

1.3 Materials used in anticancer formulations

1.4 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 2: Cancer cell biology

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Public perception and misunderstanding of cancer cell activity

2.3 The ‘War on Cancer’

2.4 The genetic basis of cancer

2.5 Cancer interface with the environment

2.6 Cancer cells as moving targets

2.7 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 3: Targeted drug delivery for cancer therapy

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Current paradigm

3.3 Challenges to current paradigm

3.4 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 4: Chemical synthesis of carbohydrate-based vaccines against cancers

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Semi-synthetic vaccines

4.3 Fully synthetic vaccines

4.4 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 5: Generating functional mutant proteins to create highly bioactive anticancer biopharmaceuticals

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Artificial proteins for cancer therapy

5.3 How to create functional mutant proteins as beneficial therapeutics

5.4 Mutant TNFα for cancer therapy

5.5 Conclusion and future trends

5.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 6: Polymer therapeutics for treating cancer

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyamines and polyamine analogs

6.3 Polymeric P-glycoprotein (Pgp) inhibitors

6.4 Conclusion and future trends

6.5 Acknowledgment

Chapter 7: Nanotechnology for cancer screening and diagnosis

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Nanotechnology for cancer diagnosis

7.3 Nanotechnology-based biosensing platforms

7.4 Nanotechnology for biosensing – early detection of cancer

7.5 Nanotechnology for cancer imaging

7.6 Concerns with using nanomaterials

7.7 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 8: Synergistically integrated nanomaterials for multimodal cancer cell imaging

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nanomaterial-based multifunctional imaging probes

8.3 Nanoparticles with exogenous imaging ligands

8.4 Nanoparticles with endogenous contrast

8.5 Cocktail injection

8.6 Conclusion

Chapter 9: Hybrid nanocrystal as a versatile platform for cancer theranostics

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Imaging modality

9.3 Developing theranostic systems

9.4 Hybrid nanocrystal as theranostic platform

9.5 Conclusion

9.6 Acknowledgment

Chapter 10: Embolisation devices from biomedical polymers for intra-arterial occlusion drug delivery in the treatment of cancer

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Biomedical polymers and embolisation agents

10.3 Particulate embolisation agents

10.4 Drug-eluting embolisation beads

10.5 Polymer structure, form and property relationships

10.6 Experience with drug-eluting embolisation beads

10.7 Conclusions and future trends

10.8 Acknowledgement

Chapter 11: Small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) as cancer therapeutics

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Prerequisites for siRNAs cancer therapeutics

11.3 Delivery systems for anticancer siRNAs

11.4 Current challenges for clinical trials

11.5 Conclusion

11.6 Acknowledgement

Chapter 12: Reverse engineering of the low temperature-sensitive liposome (LTSL) for treating cancer

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 What is reverse engineering?

12.3 Investigating the thermal-sensitive liposome’s performance-in-service

12.4 Defining the function of the liposome

12.5 Component design: mechanism of action

12.6 Selecting the most appropriate material when designing the Dox-LTSL

12.7 Analysis of materials performance in the design

12.8 Specification sheet

12.9 Production

12.10 Prototypes

12.11 Further development

12.12 Conclusion and future trends

12.13 Acknowledgements

Chapter 13: Gold nanoparticles (GNPs) as multifunctional materials for cancer treatment

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Physical properties of gold nanoparticles

13.3 Surface chemistry of GNPs

13.4 GNPs as vehicles for drug delivery

13.5 GNPs in biomedical imaging and theranostics

13.6 GNPs as radiosensitizing agents

13.7 Challenges in the development of GNPs as therapeutic agents

13.8 Conclusion and future trends

13.9 Acknowledgments

Chapter 14: Multifunctional nanosystems for cancer therapy

Abstract

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Design of multifunctional nanosystems

14.3 Illustrative examples of multifunctional nanosystems for tumor-targeted therapies

14.4 Polymeric nanosystems

14.5 Lipid nanosystems

14.6 Hybrid nanosystems

14.7 Regulatory and clinical perspectives

14.8 Conclusions

Chapter 15: Biomaterial strategies to modulate cancer

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Understanding cancer with biomaterials

15.3 Molecular markers for cancer

15.4 Biomaterials for cancer therapy

15.5 Conclusion

Chapter 16: 3D cancer tumor models for evaluating chemotherapeutic efficacy

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Efforts to fight cancer

16.3 Preclinical drug evaluation in cellular and animal models

16.4 In vivo environment

16.5 2D vs 3D culture systems

16.6 3D tumor models

16.7 Methods to culture multicellular tumor spheroids

16.8 Conclusion

Chapter 17: Nanotopography of biomaterials for controlling cancer cell function

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 The influence of surface topography and roughness of PLGA on cancer cells: creation of nanoscale PLGA surfaces

17.3 The influence of nanoscale PLGA topographies on surface wettability and surface free energy

17.4 The influence of PLGA nanotopographies on protein adsorption

17.5 The impact of PLGA surface nanopatterns on cancer cell functions

17.6 The impact of nanopatterns and LBL monolayers on cell functions

17.7 Conclusions

Index

Description

Cancer can affect people of all ages, and approximately one in three people are estimated to be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime. Extensive research is being undertaken by many different institutions to explore potential new therapeutics, and biomaterials technology is now being developed to target, treat and prevent cancer. This unique book discusses the role and potential of biomaterials in treating this prevalent disease.

The first part of the book discusses the fundamentals of biomaterials for cancer therapeutics. Chapters in part two discuss synthetic vaccines, proteins and polymers for cancer therapeutics. Part three focusses on theranosis and drug delivery systems, whilst the final set of chapters look at biomaterial therapies and cancer cell interaction.

This extensive book provides a complete overview of the latest research into the potential of biomaterials for the diagnosis, therapy and prevention of cancer. Biomaterials for cancer therapeutics is an essential text for academics, scientists and researchers within the biomedical industry, and will also be of interest to clinicians with a research interest in cancer therapies and biomaterials.

Key Features

  • A complete overview of the latest research into the potential of biomaterials for the diagnosis, therapy and prevention of cancer
  • Discusses the fundamentals of biomaterials for cancer therapeutics
  • Discusses synthetic vaccines, proteins and polymers for cancer therapeutics

Readership

Engineers/scientists working in the field of biomaterials with an emphasis on technologies for cancer; Researchers in pharmaceutical sciences, nanotechnologies, and related field

Details

No. of pages:
530
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857096760
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857096647

Reviews

"On the whole, the book is a combination of the fundamentals of cancer biology, guiding principles on the design of biomaterials and the clinical potential of these biomaterials, which is of interest to a broad audience involving chemists, biologist and material scientists."--Biomat.net, June 2014
"Intended for researchers, this collection introduces new methods for delivering drugs to cancer cells and tumors and innovative technologies for treating cancers with biomaterials. Needham …describes his low temperature-sensitive liposome (Thermodox) drug delivery system, which failed to meet its primary endpoint in a phase III trial of liver cancer."--ProtoView.com, February 2014

About the Editors

Kinam Park Editor

Kinam Park is Showalter Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering & Professor of Pharmaceutics at Purdue University, USA. His research focuses in the areas of nano/micro particles, polymer micelles, drug-eluting stents, extracellular matrix, fast dissolving tablets, and smart hydrogels.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Biomedical Engineering & Professor of Pharmaceutics at Purdue University, USA

