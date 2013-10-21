Biomaterials for Cancer Therapeutics
1st Edition
Diagnosis, Prevention and Therapy
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1: Introduction to biomaterials for cancer therapeutics
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Biomaterials used in cancer therapeutics
1.3 Materials used in anticancer formulations
1.4 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 2: Cancer cell biology
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Public perception and misunderstanding of cancer cell activity
2.3 The ‘War on Cancer’
2.4 The genetic basis of cancer
2.5 Cancer interface with the environment
2.6 Cancer cells as moving targets
2.7 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 3: Targeted drug delivery for cancer therapy
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Current paradigm
3.3 Challenges to current paradigm
3.4 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 4: Chemical synthesis of carbohydrate-based vaccines against cancers
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Semi-synthetic vaccines
4.3 Fully synthetic vaccines
4.4 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 5: Generating functional mutant proteins to create highly bioactive anticancer biopharmaceuticals
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Artificial proteins for cancer therapy
5.3 How to create functional mutant proteins as beneficial therapeutics
5.4 Mutant TNFα for cancer therapy
5.5 Conclusion and future trends
5.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 6: Polymer therapeutics for treating cancer
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polyamines and polyamine analogs
6.3 Polymeric P-glycoprotein (Pgp) inhibitors
6.4 Conclusion and future trends
6.5 Acknowledgment
Chapter 7: Nanotechnology for cancer screening and diagnosis
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Nanotechnology for cancer diagnosis
7.3 Nanotechnology-based biosensing platforms
7.4 Nanotechnology for biosensing – early detection of cancer
7.5 Nanotechnology for cancer imaging
7.6 Concerns with using nanomaterials
7.7 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 8: Synergistically integrated nanomaterials for multimodal cancer cell imaging
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Nanomaterial-based multifunctional imaging probes
8.3 Nanoparticles with exogenous imaging ligands
8.4 Nanoparticles with endogenous contrast
8.5 Cocktail injection
8.6 Conclusion
Chapter 9: Hybrid nanocrystal as a versatile platform for cancer theranostics
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Imaging modality
9.3 Developing theranostic systems
9.4 Hybrid nanocrystal as theranostic platform
9.5 Conclusion
9.6 Acknowledgment
Chapter 10: Embolisation devices from biomedical polymers for intra-arterial occlusion drug delivery in the treatment of cancer
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Biomedical polymers and embolisation agents
10.3 Particulate embolisation agents
10.4 Drug-eluting embolisation beads
10.5 Polymer structure, form and property relationships
10.6 Experience with drug-eluting embolisation beads
10.7 Conclusions and future trends
10.8 Acknowledgement
Chapter 11: Small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) as cancer therapeutics
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Prerequisites for siRNAs cancer therapeutics
11.3 Delivery systems for anticancer siRNAs
11.4 Current challenges for clinical trials
11.5 Conclusion
11.6 Acknowledgement
Chapter 12: Reverse engineering of the low temperature-sensitive liposome (LTSL) for treating cancer
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 What is reverse engineering?
12.3 Investigating the thermal-sensitive liposome’s performance-in-service
12.4 Defining the function of the liposome
12.5 Component design: mechanism of action
12.6 Selecting the most appropriate material when designing the Dox-LTSL
12.7 Analysis of materials performance in the design
12.8 Specification sheet
12.9 Production
12.10 Prototypes
12.11 Further development
12.12 Conclusion and future trends
12.13 Acknowledgements
Chapter 13: Gold nanoparticles (GNPs) as multifunctional materials for cancer treatment
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Physical properties of gold nanoparticles
13.3 Surface chemistry of GNPs
13.4 GNPs as vehicles for drug delivery
13.5 GNPs in biomedical imaging and theranostics
13.6 GNPs as radiosensitizing agents
13.7 Challenges in the development of GNPs as therapeutic agents
13.8 Conclusion and future trends
13.9 Acknowledgments
Chapter 14: Multifunctional nanosystems for cancer therapy
Abstract
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Design of multifunctional nanosystems
14.3 Illustrative examples of multifunctional nanosystems for tumor-targeted therapies
14.4 Polymeric nanosystems
14.5 Lipid nanosystems
14.6 Hybrid nanosystems
14.7 Regulatory and clinical perspectives
14.8 Conclusions
Chapter 15: Biomaterial strategies to modulate cancer
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Understanding cancer with biomaterials
15.3 Molecular markers for cancer
15.4 Biomaterials for cancer therapy
15.5 Conclusion
Chapter 16: 3D cancer tumor models for evaluating chemotherapeutic efficacy
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Efforts to fight cancer
16.3 Preclinical drug evaluation in cellular and animal models
16.4 In vivo environment
16.5 2D vs 3D culture systems
16.6 3D tumor models
16.7 Methods to culture multicellular tumor spheroids
16.8 Conclusion
Chapter 17: Nanotopography of biomaterials for controlling cancer cell function
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 The influence of surface topography and roughness of PLGA on cancer cells: creation of nanoscale PLGA surfaces
17.3 The influence of nanoscale PLGA topographies on surface wettability and surface free energy
17.4 The influence of PLGA nanotopographies on protein adsorption
17.5 The impact of PLGA surface nanopatterns on cancer cell functions
17.6 The impact of nanopatterns and LBL monolayers on cell functions
17.7 Conclusions
Index
Description
Cancer can affect people of all ages, and approximately one in three people are estimated to be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime. Extensive research is being undertaken by many different institutions to explore potential new therapeutics, and biomaterials technology is now being developed to target, treat and prevent cancer. This unique book discusses the role and potential of biomaterials in treating this prevalent disease.
The first part of the book discusses the fundamentals of biomaterials for cancer therapeutics. Chapters in part two discuss synthetic vaccines, proteins and polymers for cancer therapeutics. Part three focusses on theranosis and drug delivery systems, whilst the final set of chapters look at biomaterial therapies and cancer cell interaction.
This extensive book provides a complete overview of the latest research into the potential of biomaterials for the diagnosis, therapy and prevention of cancer. Biomaterials for cancer therapeutics is an essential text for academics, scientists and researchers within the biomedical industry, and will also be of interest to clinicians with a research interest in cancer therapies and biomaterials.
Key Features
- A complete overview of the latest research into the potential of biomaterials for the diagnosis, therapy and prevention of cancer
- Discusses the fundamentals of biomaterials for cancer therapeutics
- Discusses synthetic vaccines, proteins and polymers for cancer therapeutics
Readership
Engineers/scientists working in the field of biomaterials with an emphasis on technologies for cancer; Researchers in pharmaceutical sciences, nanotechnologies, and related field
Reviews
"On the whole, the book is a combination of the fundamentals of cancer biology, guiding principles on the design of biomaterials and the clinical potential of these biomaterials, which is of interest to a broad audience involving chemists, biologist and material scientists."--Biomat.net, June 2014
"Intended for researchers, this collection introduces new methods for delivering drugs to cancer cells and tumors and innovative technologies for treating cancers with biomaterials. Needham …describes his low temperature-sensitive liposome (Thermodox) drug delivery system, which failed to meet its primary endpoint in a phase III trial of liver cancer."--ProtoView.com, February 2014
About the Editors
Kinam Park Editor
Kinam Park is Showalter Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering & Professor of Pharmaceutics at Purdue University, USA. His research focuses in the areas of nano/micro particles, polymer micelles, drug-eluting stents, extracellular matrix, fast dissolving tablets, and smart hydrogels.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biomedical Engineering & Professor of Pharmaceutics at Purdue University, USA