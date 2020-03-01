Biomaterials for Cancer Therapeutics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780081029831

Biomaterials for Cancer Therapeutics

2nd Edition

Evolution and Innovation

Editors: Kinam Park
Paperback ISBN: 9780081029831
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 810
Table of Contents

1. Cancer: So common and so difficult to deal with (author proposed: Modelling Pancreatic Cancer in 2D and 3D in vitro models)
2. Evolution of cancer cells: structural requirements for survival
3. Introduction to biomaterials for cancer therapeutics
4. Drug crystal formulation of poorly soluble anticancer drugs
5. Polymer therapeutics
6. Nucleic acid anticancer agents
7. Liquid biopsy for Early Cancer Detection
8. Nanotechnology for cancer screening and diagnosis: Innovations necessary for clinical applications
9. Imaging and diagnosis of cancer cells
10. Suppression of cancer stem cells
11. 2D-3D model comparisons
12. 3D tumor models
13. Cancer mechanobiology: Interaction of biomaterial with cancer cells
14. Surface topography of biomaterials for controlling cancer cell function
15. Immunostimulatory materials
16. Lymph node targeting for improved potency of cancer vaccine
17. Future of drug delivery in cancer treatment

Description

Cancer affects people of all ages, and approximately one in three people are estimated to be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime. Extensive research is being undertaken by many different institutions to explore potential new therapeutics, and biomaterials technology is being developed to target, treat, and prevent cancer. This book discusses the role and potential of biomaterials in treating this prevalent disease.

The first part of the book discusses the fundamentals of biomaterials for cancer therapeutics. Part Two discusses synthetic vaccines, proteins, and polymers for cancer therapeutics. Part Three focusses on theranosis and drug delivery systems, while the final set of chapters look at biomaterial therapies and cancer cell interaction.

Key Features

  • A complete overview of the latest research into the potential of biomaterials for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer
  • Discusses how the properties of specific biomaterials make them important in cancer treatment
  • Discusses synthetic vaccines, proteins, and polymers for cancer therapeutics

Readership

Biomaterials scientist and engineers; Biomedical engineers; Biomedical and pharmaceutical scientists

About the Editors

Kinam Park Editor

Kinam Park is Showalter Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering & Professor of Pharmaceutics at Purdue University, USA. His research focuses in the areas of nano/micro particles, polymer micelles, drug-eluting stents, extracellular matrix, fast dissolving tablets, and smart hydrogels.

Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Professor of Pharmaceutics, Purdue University, USA

