Biomaterials for Cancer Therapeutics
2nd Edition
Evolution and Innovation
Table of Contents
1. Cancer: So common and so difficult to deal with (author proposed: Modelling Pancreatic Cancer in 2D and 3D in vitro models)
2. Evolution of cancer cells: structural requirements for survival
3. Introduction to biomaterials for cancer therapeutics
4. Drug crystal formulation of poorly soluble anticancer drugs
5. Polymer therapeutics
6. Nucleic acid anticancer agents
7. Liquid biopsy for Early Cancer Detection
8. Nanotechnology for cancer screening and diagnosis: Innovations necessary for clinical applications
9. Imaging and diagnosis of cancer cells
10. Suppression of cancer stem cells
11. 2D-3D model comparisons
12. 3D tumor models
13. Cancer mechanobiology: Interaction of biomaterial with cancer cells
14. Surface topography of biomaterials for controlling cancer cell function
15. Immunostimulatory materials
16. Lymph node targeting for improved potency of cancer vaccine
17. Future of drug delivery in cancer treatment
Description
Cancer affects people of all ages, and approximately one in three people are estimated to be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime. Extensive research is being undertaken by many different institutions to explore potential new therapeutics, and biomaterials technology is being developed to target, treat, and prevent cancer. This book discusses the role and potential of biomaterials in treating this prevalent disease.
The first part of the book discusses the fundamentals of biomaterials for cancer therapeutics. Part Two discusses synthetic vaccines, proteins, and polymers for cancer therapeutics. Part Three focusses on theranosis and drug delivery systems, while the final set of chapters look at biomaterial therapies and cancer cell interaction.
Key Features
- A complete overview of the latest research into the potential of biomaterials for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer
- Discusses how the properties of specific biomaterials make them important in cancer treatment
- Discusses synthetic vaccines, proteins, and polymers for cancer therapeutics
Readership
Biomaterials scientist and engineers; Biomedical engineers; Biomedical and pharmaceutical scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 810
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029831
About the Editors
Kinam Park Editor
Kinam Park is Showalter Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering & Professor of Pharmaceutics at Purdue University, USA. His research focuses in the areas of nano/micro particles, polymer micelles, drug-eluting stents, extracellular matrix, fast dissolving tablets, and smart hydrogels.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Professor of Pharmaceutics, Purdue University, USA