Biomaterials and Medical Tribology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857090171, 9780857092205

Biomaterials and Medical Tribology

1st Edition

Research and Development

Editors: J Paulo Davim
eBook ISBN: 9780857092205
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857090171
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st July 2013
Page Count: 152
Table of Contents

About the contributors

Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials

Preface

Chapter 1: Nanoparticles for biomedical applications: current status, trends and future challenges

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Nanoparticles of interest

1.3 Toxicology

1.4 Conclusion

Chapter 2: Synergism effects during friction and fretting corrosion experiments â€“ focusing on biomaterials used as orthopedic implants

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Wear corrosion and fretting corrosion: theoretical background

2.3 Synergism between mechanical and corrosive degradation

2.4 Fretting corrosion: synergism

2.5 Wear corrosion: synergism

2.6 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 3: Application of biomedical-grade titanium alloys in trabecular bone and artificial joints

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction to biomedical-grade titanium alloys

3.2 Application of titanium alloys in trabecular bone

3.3 Application of titanium alloys in artificial joints

3.4 Conclusions

3.5 Acknowledgements

Chapter 4: Fatigue strengthening of an orthopedic Ti6Al4V alloy: what is the potential of a final shot peening process?

Abstract:

4.1 Titanium and its alloys

4.2 Fatigue failure after orthopedic surgical intervention

4.3 Mechanical surface treatments

4.4 Materials and methods

4.5 Results and discussion

4.6 Conclusion

Chapter 5: Wear determination on retrieved metal-on-metal hip arthroplasty: an example of extreme wear

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Case

5.3 Wear measurement

5.4 Results

5.5 Discussion

5.6 Conclusion

Chapter 6: Natural articular joints: model of lamellar-roller-bearing lubrication and the nature of the cartilage surface

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Experimental

6.3 Surface of articular cartilage – wettability, charge density, interfacial energy and friction

6.4 Relation between surface energy, wettability and friction of a cartilage–cartilage tribopair

6.5 Lamellar-roller-bearing joint lubrication model

6.6 Conclusions

Chapter 7: Importance of bearing porosity in engineering and natural lubrication

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Experimental

7.3 Results and discussion

7.4 Conclusions

Chapter 8: Tribological characterization of human tooth enamel

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Structure and properties of tooth enamel

8.3 Factors influencing tribological behavior of tooth enamel: general remarks

8.4 Experimental studies of selected factors influencing the tribological behavior of human enamel

8.5 Concluding remarks

Chapter 9: Liposome-based carrier systems and devices used for pulmonary drug delivery

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Composition and properties of liposomes

9.3 Liposomes

9.4 Stability of liposomes

9.5 Proliposomes

9.6 Pulmonary drug delivery

9.7 Mechanism of particle deposition

9.8 Clearance of deposited particles

9.9 Pulmonary diseases

9.10 Pulmonary drug delivery devices

Index

Description

Medical tribology can be defined as the science of tribological phenomena in the human body, both those that naturally occur in the tissues or organs and those that arise after implantation of an artificial device, while biomaterials are inert substances designed to be incorporated into living systems. Biomaterials and medical tribology brings together a collection of high quality articles and case studies focussing on new research and developments in these two important fields.

The book provides details of the different types of biomaterial available and their applications, including nanoparticles for biomedical applications, synergism effects during fiction and fretting corrosion experiments, application of biomedical-grade titanium alloys in trabecular bone and artificial joints, fatigue strengthening of an orthopaedic Ti6AI4V alloy, wear determination on retrieved metal-on-metal hip arthoplasty, natural articular joints, the importance of bearing porosity in engineering and natural lubrication, tribological characterization of human tooth enamel, and finally, liposome-based carrier systems and devices used for pulmonary drug delivery.

Biomaterials and medical tribology is an essential reference for materials scientists, engineers, and researchers in the field of medical tribology. The title also provides an overview for academics and clinicians in this area.

Readership

Academics, biomechanical researchers, physicists, biologists, other professionals in related engineering, medicine and biomedical industries; Undergraduate students in engineering courses

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857092205
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857090171

This book is an essential reference for materials scientists, engineers, and researchers in the field of medical tribology. The title also provides an overview for academics and clinicians in this area., AZoM

About the Editors

J Paulo Davim Editor

J. Paulo Davim received the Ph.D. degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1997, the M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering (materials and manufacturing processes) in 1991, the Mechanical Engineering degree (5 years) in 1986, from the University of Porto (FEUP), the Aggregate title (Full Habilitation) from the University of Coimbra in 2005 and the D.Sc. from London Metropolitan University in 2013. He is Eur Ing by FEANI-Brussels and Senior Chartered Engineer by the Portuguese Institution of Engineers with a MBA and Specialist title in Engineering and Industrial Management. Currently, he is Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in Manufacturing, Materials and Mechanical Engineering with special emphasis in Machining & Tribology. He has also interest in Management & Industrial Engineering and Higher Education for Sustainability & Engineering Education. He has guided large numbers of postdoc, Ph.D. and masters students as well as coordinated & participated in several research projects. He has received several scientific awards. He has worked as evaluator of projects for international research agencies as well as examiner of Ph.D. thesis for many universities. He is the Editor in Chief of several international journals, Guest Editor of journals, books Editor, book Series Editor and Scientific Advisory for many international journals and conferences. Presently, he is an Editorial Board member of 25 international journals and acts as reviewer for more than 80 prestigious Web of Science journals. In addition, he has also published as editor (and co-editor) more than 100 books and as author (and co-author) more than 10 books, 80 book chapters and 400 articles in journals and conferences (more than 200 articles in journals indexed in Web of Science core collection/h-index 45+/6000+ citations and SCOPUS/h-index 52+/8000+ citations).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal

