Biomaterials and Medical Device - Associated Infections
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials
- Part One: Introduction to biomaterials and medical device-related infections
- 1: Introduction to biomaterials and medical device-associated infections
- Abstract
- 1.1 History of biomaterials
- 1.2 Overview of current medical devices and applications
- 1.3 Overview of problems associated with medical devices
- 1.4 Introduction to the structure of this book
- References
- 2: Biofilms and implant-associated infections
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Microbial profile of implant-associated infections
- 2.3 Relevance of biofilms in implant-associated infections
- 2.4 Structure and composition of biofilms
- 2.5 Pathogenesis of biofilm infection
- 2.6 Future trends
- 2.7 Further information and advice
- References
- 3: In vivo infection studies
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Legitimacy of animal studies
- 3.3 Choosing the right animal model to study device-associated infections
- 3.4 Pros and cons of in vivo infection studies
- 3.5 Correlation of outcome between animal and clinical studies
- 3.6 Conclusion and future trends
- 3.7 Sources of further information and advice
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 4: Diagnosis of biofilm-associated infections in medical devices
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Importance of detection of biofilm
- 4.3 Sites of biofilm formation
- 4.4 Collection of samples for biofilm detection
- 4.5 Examples of methods for the detection of biofilms associated with infections
- 4.6 Future trends
- 4.7 Conclusion
- Acknowledgement
- References
- 5: Diagnosis and treatment of implant-associated infections
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Risk factors and prevention
- 5.3 Diagnosis
- 5.4 Treatment
- 5.5 Future trends
- References
- Part Two: Technologies and materials for controlling biofilms
- 6: Surface modification of biomaterials for biofilm control
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Principles of bacterial cell–biomaterial surface interactions
- 6.3 Substrate specific biological response
- 6.4 Looking at nature for inspiration
- 6.5 Modifications to prevent initial stages of bacterial adhesion
- 6.6 Methods to prevent irreversible attachment of microorganisms
- 6.7 Mitigation of biofilm formation by attached organisms
- 6.8 Future trends
- References
- 7: Surface nanoengineering for combating biomaterials infections
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Modification of surface nano topography to inhibit bacterial adhesion
- 7.3 Surface functionalization with eluting antibacterial agent
- 7.4 Surface functionalization with anti-adhesive polymers
- 7.5 Immobilization of bactericidal moieties on surfaces
- 7.6 Conclusion and future trends
- 7.7 Sources of further information and advice
- References
- 8: Bioactive biomaterials for controlling biofilms
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Definition of medical device
- 8.3 Biomaterials
- 8.4 Biomaterial applications in medical devices
- 8.5 Post-implantation device-associated infections
- 8.6 Development of conventional antimicrobial biomaterials
- 8.7 Conclusion
- References
- 9: Antibiotics and cements for the prevention of biofilm-associated infections
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Biomaterials, infections and orthopedics
- 9.3 History of antibiotic-loaded bone cement (ALBC)
- 9.4 Indication of ALBC
- 9.5 Method of mixing the ALBC
- 9.6 The choice of antibiotic, its dosage and associations of different drugs
- 9.7 The antibiotic release
- 9.8 Mechanical properties of ALBC
- 9.9 Toxicity
- 9.10 Conclusion
- References
- 10: Antibacterial composite restorative materials for dental applications
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Current direct aesthetic restorative materials
- 10.3 Antibacterial properties of aesthetic restorative materials
- 10.4 Re-mineralizing dental composites
- 10.5 Antibacterial, remineralizing and proteinases inhibiting materials
- 10.6 Conclusion and future trends
- References
- 11: Infection resistant biomaterials
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 History
- 11.3 Drug-releasing antimicrobial systems
- 11.4 Antimicrobial cationic systems
- 11.5 Antifouling surfaces
- 11.6 Naturally occurring antifouling surfaces
- 11.7 Silver ions and silver-containing surfaces
- 11.8 Conclusion
- Appendix: abbreviations
- References
- Index
Description
Despite advances in materials and sterilisation, patients who receive biomaterials of medical device implants are still at risk of developing an infection around the implantation site. This book reviews the fundamentals of biomaterials and medical device related infections and methods and materials for the treatment and prevention of infection. The first part of the book provides readers with an introduction to the topic including analyses of biofilms, diagnosis and treatment of infection, pathology and topography. The second part of the book discusses a range of established and novel technologies and materials which have been designed to prevent infection.
Key Features
- Provides analysis of biofilms and their relevance to implant associated infections.
- Assesses technologies for controlling biofilms.
- Considers advantages and disadvantages of in vivo infection studies.
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers concerned with producing infection resistant/antimicrobial materials, microbiologists and orthopaedic clinicians.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 4th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097224
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857095978
About the Editors
L Barnes Editor
Dr Barnes is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Brighton
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences, University of Brighton, Brighton, UK
Ian Cooper Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences, University of Brighton, Brighton, UK