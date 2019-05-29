Biomaterials and Bionanotechnology
1st Edition
1. Design of materials and product specifications
2. Biomaterials in Pharmaceutical Product Development: An emphasis on Synthesis and characterization
3. Surface modification of Biomaterials towards effective Pharmaceutical Product Development
4. Biomaterials for sustained and controlled delivery of small drug molecule
5. Biotechnology based pharmaceutical products
6. Approaches to development of Implantable therapeutic systems
7. Nanotechnology in Tissue Engineering
8. Bionanomaterials in the treatment of leishmeniasis
9. Recent updates on Nanomedicine based drug delivery approaches in dentistry
10. Current research perspectives of Orthopaedic implant materials
11. Biomaterials and nanoparticles for hyperthermia therapy
12. Hyaluronic acid as an Emerging technology platform for siRNA delivery
13. Thiolated-chitosan: a novel mucoadhesive polymer for improved drug delivery
14. Recent Advances and Challenges in Microneedle Mediated Transdermal Protein and Peptide Drug Delivery
15. Synthesis and Applications of Metal Nanoparticles
16. Functionalized carbon nanotubes (CNTs) for protein, peptides and gene delivery. biomaterials
17. Surface modifications of biomaterials and their implication on biocompatibility
Description
Biomaterials and Bionanotechnology examines the current state of the field within pharmaceutical sciences and concisely explains the history of biomaterials including key developments. Written by experts in the field, this volume within the Advances in Pharmaceutical Product Development and Research series deepens understanding of biomaterials and bionanotechnology within drug discovery and drug development. Each chapter delves into a particular aspect of this fast-moving field to cover the fundamental principles, advanced methodologies and technologies employed by pharmaceutical scientists, researchers and pharmaceutical industries to transform a drug candidate or new chemical entity into a final administrable dosage form, with particular focus on biomaterials and bionanomaterials. This book provides a comprehensive examination suitable for researchers working in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, biotechnology, food and related industries as well as advanced students in these fields.
Key Features
- Examines the most recent developments in biomaterials and nanomaterials for pharmaceutical sciences
- Covers important topics, such as the fundamentals of polymers science, transportation and bio interaction of properties in nanomaterials across biological systems, and nanotechnology in tissue engineering as they pertain specifically to pharmaceutical sciences
- Contains extensive references for further discovery on the role of biomaterials and nanomaterials in the drug discovery process
Readership
Researchers and advanced students in Pharmaceutical Science, Bioengineering, Pharmacology, Drug Development and Chemistry who are involved in nanomaterials and biomaterials
About the Series Volume Editors
Rakesh Tekade Series Volume Editor
Dr Rakesh K Tekade, Assistant Professor of the Department of Pharmaceutics, investigates the design, development and characterization of targeted nanotechnology based formulations for the site specific delivery of therapeutic drugs, siRNA, microRNA, plasmids, proteins and peptide for the treatment of cancer. His current research encompasses development of novel polymeric nanomaterial for effective cytosolic delivery of anticancer bioactives. Dr Tekade’s research is focused on designing a new generation of nanoparticles, which could identify the cancer cells and selectively deliver anticancer drugs and genes to inhibit the growth of cancer while sparing healthy tissues. His research work involves the applications of polymer chemistry, nanotechnology, molecular biology, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics and imaging techniques. Dr Tekade has also investigated the anticancer activity and molecular mechanism of several compounds and nanoformulations against cancer cell lines. Dr Tekade has over 70 publications, 01 patent, 7 book chapters, and 3 editorial articles. He has delivered several invited research talks and presented research finding in more than 30 scientific conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India